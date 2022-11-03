A West Virginian man is now behind bars after breaking his home-confinement agreement and allegedly going to the home of the person he had been accused of strangling. According to officials with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Gabriel Tackett was arrested on Sunday after a home-confinement deputy was notified that he had left a Huntington rehab center- while wearing his ankle monitor.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO