Vigil held for man struck by stray gunfire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A vigil was held on Sunday evening for the man struck by stray gunfire last week in Huntington. The criminal complaint states that Joseph Bryan, a D.P. Dough employee, was working when an argument broke out at the neighboring Premier Pub & Grill on Fourth Avenue. Stray bullets struck Bryan, and […]
wchstv.com
Candlelight vigil outside DP Dough honors shooting victim
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — D.P. Dough employee Joseph Bryan, 28, was shot and killed after getting hit with a stray bullet from a nearby gunfight outside of a Huntington bar. Sunday, those who knew Bryan gathered to remember him. An altercation outside the Premiere Pub and Grill caused the...
wchstv.com
Troopers: Two youth killed in Magoffin County UTV crash, operator in critical condition
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a UTV crash that killed two youth Saturday in Magoffin County. A 15-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Magoffin County Coroner's Office, according to a news release from the Kentucky State Police. The news release said...
wchstv.com
Former Family Court Judge Sharon Mullens dies at 66
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County officials report former Family Court Judge Sharon Mullens, of Dunbar has died at 66. Mullens served as a justice in Kanawha County from 2009 to 2016. Officials plans to honor the life of Mullens by hanging a drape over the entrance of the...
wchstv.com
Arrest made in Huntington shooting; suspect identified
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 12:45 p.m., 11/4/22. Police have released the name of a man arrested in connection with a shooting early Friday in Huntington. Kristopher Jason Brown, 21, of Huntington is charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony and seven counts of wanton endangerment, according to the Huntington Police Department.
I-79N reopened after fatal rollover crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 6, 2022, 5:30 p.m.): Interstate 79 North is open again after a fatal crash near Mile Marker 10 on Sunday at 3:38 p.m. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says both northbound lanes of Interstate 79 are shut down at Mile Marker 10 after a fatal, single-vehicle rollover crash near Wills Creek […]
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled for 1-year-old boy from eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A few hours after an Amber Alert was issued, it was cancelled. Officials said they were on the look out for a 1-year-old boy. It's unclear why exactly the alert was cancelled. The alert was initially issued out of Lovely, Kentucky, which is East of Prestonsburg,...
wchstv.com
Records: Man accused of knocking woman unconscious, restraining her in Huntington building
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was charged this week after he was accused of knocking a woman unconscious and restraining her in a Huntington building, court records said. Robin Dale Midkiff, 47, of Huntington is charged with felony kidnapping, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
wchstv.com
Milton police release name of Cabell Midland student struck and killed on I-64
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Milton police have released the name of the Cabell Midland High School student who was struck and killed Thursday afternoon on Interstate 64. Caige A. Rider, 17, of Huntington, a senior at the high school, suffered fatal injuries after he ran into traffic and was struck by a vehicle, according to a news release from the Milton Police Department.
Metro News
Huntington shooting leaves one person injured
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — One person is recovering from injuries after being shot in Huntington early Friday morning. The shooting was reported at around 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue, according to Huntington police. Police said an argument occurred at Premier Pub & Grill, which led to...
q95fm.net
West Virginian Man Arrested After Breaking Home-Confinement Agreement
A West Virginian man is now behind bars after breaking his home-confinement agreement and allegedly going to the home of the person he had been accused of strangling. According to officials with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Gabriel Tackett was arrested on Sunday after a home-confinement deputy was notified that he had left a Huntington rehab center- while wearing his ankle monitor.
High school student killed on I-64E identified
UPDATE (10:38 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): The student killed on I-64 on Thursday has been identified. The Milton Police Department said that 17-year-old Caige Rider, a senior at Cabell Midland High School, suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle on I-64 Eastbound. UPDATE (9:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): Cabell County Schools […]
wchstv.com
Deputies ask for public assistance to find missing Kanawha County man
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for public assistance to locate a missing Kanawha County man. Mark Coles, 68, of Rand has been missing since Oct. 28 , according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. The news release said family members are concerned...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Traffic stop results in drug trafficking arrest in Boyd County, Ky.
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A Kentucky man is facing multiple drug charges in Boyd County. Matthew Allen Toler, 40, of Ashland has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the Boyd County Sheriff's Department. The news release...
8 taken to hospital after crash in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Eight people were taken to the hospital after an accident in Kanawha County on Friday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the accident happened at the intersection of Spring Fork Dr. and Campbells Creek Dr. in the Campbells Creek area. Four adults and four children were taken to the hospital. The Kanawha […]
2 arrested in West Virginia catalytic converter theft
Two men are facing charges in connection to an catalytic converter theft investigation.
WSAZ
Firefighters battle fire for more than 12 hours
LAVALETTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on scene of a fire in Wayne County, West Virginia. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire was first reported to the 911 center just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. First responders dealt with windy and dry conditions while they tried to contain the fire. As...
Driver identified in fatal I-77/I-64 crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a man killed in a crash on I-77/I-64 Tuesday, Nov. 1. West Virginia State Police say the driver, identified as Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle was taking the exit from the interstate at mile-marker 96 when his truck struck the metal divider. The truck then overturned onto […]
wchstv.com
Emergency crews battle massive wildfire in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency crews began battling a massive forest fire in Wayne County Saturday amid dry and windy conditions. The blaze began around 11:30 a.m. and has affected about 100 acres of land, according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry. Forestry officials report the fire...
Ironton Tribune
Death penalty not sought in Pleasant case
The Lawrence County prosecutor will not be seeking the death penalty in the case of a grandson accused of murdering his grandfather in Ironton. Kace Deleon Pleasant was indicted on Tuesday during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.
