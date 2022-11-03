ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Candlelight vigil outside DP Dough honors shooting victim

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — D.P. Dough employee Joseph Bryan, 28, was shot and killed after getting hit with a stray bullet from a nearby gunfight outside of a Huntington bar. Sunday, those who knew Bryan gathered to remember him. An altercation outside the Premiere Pub and Grill caused the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Former Family Court Judge Sharon Mullens dies at 66

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County officials report former Family Court Judge Sharon Mullens, of Dunbar has died at 66. Mullens served as a justice in Kanawha County from 2009 to 2016. Officials plans to honor the life of Mullens by hanging a drape over the entrance of the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Arrest made in Huntington shooting; suspect identified

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 12:45 p.m., 11/4/22. Police have released the name of a man arrested in connection with a shooting early Friday in Huntington. Kristopher Jason Brown, 21, of Huntington is charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony and seven counts of wanton endangerment, according to the Huntington Police Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled for 1-year-old boy from eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A few hours after an Amber Alert was issued, it was cancelled. Officials said they were on the look out for a 1-year-old boy. It's unclear why exactly the alert was cancelled. The alert was initially issued out of Lovely, Kentucky, which is East of Prestonsburg,...
LOVELY, KY
wchstv.com

Milton police release name of Cabell Midland student struck and killed on I-64

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Milton police have released the name of the Cabell Midland High School student who was struck and killed Thursday afternoon on Interstate 64. Caige A. Rider, 17, of Huntington, a senior at the high school, suffered fatal injuries after he ran into traffic and was struck by a vehicle, according to a news release from the Milton Police Department.
MILTON, WV
Metro News

Huntington shooting leaves one person injured

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — One person is recovering from injuries after being shot in Huntington early Friday morning. The shooting was reported at around 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue, according to Huntington police. Police said an argument occurred at Premier Pub & Grill, which led to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
q95fm.net

West Virginian Man Arrested After Breaking Home-Confinement Agreement

A West Virginian man is now behind bars after breaking his home-confinement agreement and allegedly going to the home of the person he had been accused of strangling. According to officials with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Gabriel Tackett was arrested on Sunday after a home-confinement deputy was notified that he had left a Huntington rehab center- while wearing his ankle monitor.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

High school student killed on I-64E identified

UPDATE (10:38 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): The student killed on I-64 on Thursday has been identified. The Milton Police Department said that 17-year-old Caige Rider, a senior at Cabell Midland High School, suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle on I-64 Eastbound. UPDATE (9:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): Cabell County Schools […]
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

8 taken to hospital after crash in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Eight people were taken to the hospital after an accident in Kanawha County on Friday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the accident happened at the intersection of Spring Fork Dr. and Campbells Creek Dr. in the Campbells Creek area. Four adults and four children were taken to the hospital. The Kanawha […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Firefighters battle fire for more than 12 hours

LAVALETTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on scene of a fire in Wayne County, West Virginia. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire was first reported to the 911 center just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. First responders dealt with windy and dry conditions while they tried to contain the fire. As...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Emergency crews battle massive wildfire in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency crews began battling a massive forest fire in Wayne County Saturday amid dry and windy conditions. The blaze began around 11:30 a.m. and has affected about 100 acres of land, according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry. Forestry officials report the fire...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Death penalty not sought in Pleasant case

The Lawrence County prosecutor will not be seeking the death penalty in the case of a grandson accused of murdering his grandfather in Ironton. Kace Deleon Pleasant was indicted on Tuesday during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.
IRONTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy