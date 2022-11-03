Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Prosecutor: Woman indicted on charges in connection with high-speed vehicle pursuit
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — The Athens County, Ohio, prosecutor said a woman accused of leading police on a high-speed chase after she allegedly stole a vehicle during a traffic stop has been indicted on seven felony charges. Hannah Warren, 25, of Nelsonville was indicted Monday in connection with...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Traffic stop results in drug trafficking arrest in Boyd County, Ky.
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A Kentucky man is facing multiple drug charges in Boyd County. Matthew Allen Toler, 40, of Ashland has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the Boyd County Sheriff's Department. The news release...
wchstv.com
Records: Man accused of knocking woman unconscious, restraining her in Huntington building
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was charged this week after he was accused of knocking a woman unconscious and restraining her in a Huntington building, court records said. Robin Dale Midkiff, 47, of Huntington is charged with felony kidnapping, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
wchstv.com
Arrest made in Huntington shooting; suspect identified
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 12:45 p.m., 11/4/22. Police have released the name of a man arrested in connection with a shooting early Friday in Huntington. Kristopher Jason Brown, 21, of Huntington is charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony and seven counts of wanton endangerment, according to the Huntington Police Department.
wchstv.com
Milton police release name of Cabell Midland student struck and killed on I-64
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Milton police have released the name of the Cabell Midland High School student who was struck and killed Thursday afternoon on Interstate 64. Caige A. Rider, 17, of Huntington, a senior at the high school, suffered fatal injuries after he ran into traffic and was struck by a vehicle, according to a news release from the Milton Police Department.
wchstv.com
Police: Two taken to hospital after minivan rear-ends TTA bus in Barboursville
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Barboursville police said two people were taken to the hospital after a minivan rear-ended a Tri-State Transit Authority bus. It happened about 9 a.m. Friday on U.S. 60 in front of Marco’s Pizza. Police said the driver of the van and the driver of...
wchstv.com
Emergency crews battle massive wildfire in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency crews began battling a massive forest fire in Wayne County Saturday amid dry and windy conditions. The blaze began around 11:30 a.m. and has affected about 100 acres of land, according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry. Forestry officials report the fire...
wchstv.com
Gallipolis community hosts Poker Run for 12-year-old boy battling rare bone cancer
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCHS) — On Saturday, a Poker Run was held in support of a child who was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer. Community members joined forces to raise money for Lucas and his family during this trying time. "Its heart wrenching, that's for sure," father Herbert Clonch...
wchstv.com
Point Pleasant Live: Coursework prepares high school students for careers in broadcasting
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WCHS) — A program at Point Pleasant High School that has been around for years is helping students learn more about the broadcasting industry. "Point Pleasant Live" is taking high school airwaves by storm. “We do a little bit of everything,” senior Olivia Dunn told Eyewitness...
wchstv.com
Winfield High School's Pep Club spreads school spirit through the community
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new club at Winfield High School is bringing in the school spirit. The Pep Club is spreading excitement throughout the community. Senior and Pep Club president Ella Nelson explained the group is all about making all of Winfield's teams and groups feel supported by the school.
wchstv.com
Verhoff's four field goals send Marshall past Old Dominion
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — True freshman Rece Verhoff made four-of-five field-goal attempts and became the sixth kicker in Marshall history with four field goals in a game and the Thundering Herd beat Old Dominion 12-0 on Saturday. Verhoff connected from 33 and 26 yards in the second quarter, 30...
wchstv.com
Winfield notches ninth straight win, topping Point Pleasant 39-14
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Par Mar Friday Night Rivals, presented by Optimum season finale saw the Winfield Generals travel to Mason County to tangle with the Point Pleasant Black Knights at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field Stadium. Postseason implications were top of mind for both squads...
