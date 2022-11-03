ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, OH

Arrest made in Huntington shooting; suspect identified

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 12:45 p.m., 11/4/22. Police have released the name of a man arrested in connection with a shooting early Friday in Huntington. Kristopher Jason Brown, 21, of Huntington is charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony and seven counts of wanton endangerment, according to the Huntington Police Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Milton police release name of Cabell Midland student struck and killed on I-64

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Milton police have released the name of the Cabell Midland High School student who was struck and killed Thursday afternoon on Interstate 64. Caige A. Rider, 17, of Huntington, a senior at the high school, suffered fatal injuries after he ran into traffic and was struck by a vehicle, according to a news release from the Milton Police Department.
MILTON, WV
Emergency crews battle massive wildfire in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency crews began battling a massive forest fire in Wayne County Saturday amid dry and windy conditions. The blaze began around 11:30 a.m. and has affected about 100 acres of land, according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry. Forestry officials report the fire...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
Verhoff's four field goals send Marshall past Old Dominion

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — True freshman Rece Verhoff made four-of-five field-goal attempts and became the sixth kicker in Marshall history with four field goals in a game and the Thundering Herd beat Old Dominion 12-0 on Saturday. Verhoff connected from 33 and 26 yards in the second quarter, 30...
NORFOLK, VA
Winfield notches ninth straight win, topping Point Pleasant 39-14

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Par Mar Friday Night Rivals, presented by Optimum season finale saw the Winfield Generals travel to Mason County to tangle with the Point Pleasant Black Knights at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field Stadium. Postseason implications were top of mind for both squads...
POINT PLEASANT, WV

