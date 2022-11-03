I read the comments earlier this week on the Linwood community Facebook page and I had a hard time believing them. They were second-hand accounts about a late-night incident where masked men showed up in a Linwood driveway trying car doors to see if they were locked and then moving on to the house itself and tampering with windows and doors, attempting to find a way into the home.

LINWOOD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO