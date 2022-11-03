Read full article on original website
2 Facing Drug Charges After Allegedly Fleeing From Police in Atlantic City, NJ
Officials in the World's Play Ground say two people from Atlantic City were arrested Friday evening on drug possession and distribution charges after they fled from police. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue just after 5 PM for reports of illegal drug dealing in front of a business.
Struggle over gun preceded Millville woman’s killing, witnesses say
EHT man pleads guilty to drug charges, ‘ghost gun’ parts
Man barricaded in Pleasantville home after violating restraining order
A Pleasantville man is barricaded inside a home in Pleasantville after violating a restraining order, police said. Bryan Still is in the attic of the home, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. Negotiations are ongoing. The 1000 block of Kline Avenue is closed. Emergency medical services and county Emergency Response Team are...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl, Ghost Gun Charges
A Millville is wanted in the fatal shooting of a woman Wednesday. Edwin Ramos-Rosado, 39, should be considered armed and dangerous, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae warned. Police were called to a home in the 400 block of 4th Street at about 4:24 p.m., and found Ramy Garcia suffering from...
Atlantic City man arrested for holding woman at gunpoint
An Atlantic City man previously convicted in a pistol-whipping was arrested after he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint Wednesday using a replica handgun. Police received a call at about 12:40 p.m. from Gloucester Township police about a woman being held at gunpoint in an apartment on South Florida Avenue. It was not clear why that department got the call.
Suspect in Millville woman’s killing has been captured
Princeton police seek public assistance in ongoing investigation
Princeton police are looking to speak to the driver of a white colored SUV that was observed at approximately 9 p.m. Nov. 4 traveling north on Walnut Lane in the area of Guyot Avenue. The vehicle in question is possibly a newer model Acura. Police would like to speak with...
Drunk woman caused wrong-way crash that killed high school senior, prosecutor says
A Shamong woman was driving drunk and on the wrong side of a Medford Lakes road when she slammed into a car full of teenagers in June, killing one, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said. Theresa McElvarr, 58, is charged with vehicular homicide, four counts of assault by auto...
More than 120 shots fired in Kensington, 2 innocent bystanders injured
Two innocent bystanders were wounded as gunmen fired automatic weapons across a Philadelphia neighborhood, police say.
Atlantic City man sentenced to five years for gun possession
An Atlantic City man was sentenced to five years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm. Kenneth Butts, 42, was arrested Dec. 19, after police were called to a city residence for the report of a man with a handgun. Officers saw Butts throw a handgun to the right,...
Man pleads guilty in Philadelphia armed carjacking
A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty in connection with a March 2022 carjacking in Philadelphia's Germantown section.
Linwood, NJ, Police Confirm Car Theft, Attempted Home Break-ins
I read the comments earlier this week on the Linwood community Facebook page and I had a hard time believing them. They were second-hand accounts about a late-night incident where masked men showed up in a Linwood driveway trying car doors to see if they were locked and then moving on to the house itself and tampering with windows and doors, attempting to find a way into the home.
‘Professional’ shoplifters busted at N.J. outlets after stealing $60K in goods, cops say
Four members of what police described as a “professional shoplifting” ring from Baltimore were arrested last weekend at Jackson Premium Outlets after authorities were tipped off to their presence ahead of time. The quartet, who police say had stolen nearly $60,000 in merchandise at the shopping center in...
Man Set Fire To Six Commercial Vehicles Worth $1M On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor
A Toms River man has been arrested and charged with setting ablaze a group of commercial vehicles belonging to a local business in Wall Township, authorities said. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Toms River, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson in connection with a fire that was responsible for the destruction of six vehicles, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Man, 37, arrested after cops find bomb materials in his Jersey Shore motel room
A 37-year-old Maine man was arrested last week while trying to construct a bomb in a Jersey Shore motel room, according to police. The Wildwood Police Department was alerted to his activities around 8:30 a.m. on Friday by guests at the Mango Motel.
Motorist charged in head-on crash that killed other driver, cops say
One motorist is dead and another is charged with vehicular homicide after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. Police believe the surviving driver was intoxicated at the time, according to his criminal complaint. Patrick M. Dunn, 42, of Harrisonville, was driving a pickup truck westbound on Ellis Mill...
