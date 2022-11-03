ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl, Ghost Gun Charges

Prosecutors say a man from Egg Harbor Township potentially faces four years in prison after pleading guilty to Fentanyl and weapon-related charges. 34-year-old Neal Garrity was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine in connection with a June 10th search warrant that was executed at his home.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Millville man wanted in woman’s killing

A Millville is wanted in the fatal shooting of a woman Wednesday. Edwin Ramos-Rosado, 39, should be considered armed and dangerous, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae warned. Police were called to a home in the 400 block of 4th Street at about 4:24 p.m., and found Ramy Garcia suffering from...
MILLVILLE, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man arrested for holding woman at gunpoint

An Atlantic City man previously convicted in a pistol-whipping was arrested after he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint Wednesday using a replica handgun. Police received a call at about 12:40 p.m. from Gloucester Township police about a woman being held at gunpoint in an apartment on South Florida Avenue. It was not clear why that department got the call.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Suspect in Millville woman’s killing has been captured

A Millville wanted in the fatal shooting of a woman Wednesday was captured Thursday. Edwin Ramos-Rosado, 39, had been considered armed and dangerous when the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office put out an alert late Wednesday night. The details of his eventual capture were not immediately available. Police were called...
MILLVILLE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Linwood, NJ, Police Confirm Car Theft, Attempted Home Break-ins

I read the comments earlier this week on the Linwood community Facebook page and I had a hard time believing them. They were second-hand accounts about a late-night incident where masked men showed up in a Linwood driveway trying car doors to see if they were locked and then moving on to the house itself and tampering with windows and doors, attempting to find a way into the home.
LINWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Set Fire To Six Commercial Vehicles Worth $1M On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

A Toms River man has been arrested and charged with setting ablaze a group of commercial vehicles belonging to a local business in Wall Township, authorities said. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Toms River, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson in connection with a fire that was responsible for the destruction of six vehicles, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

