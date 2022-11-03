ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Walton County tax referendum makes good sense | Letter to editor

By Letters to editor
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago
All this hand wringing about a 1% Walton County referendum for a sales tax increase is odd. We are woefully behind in infrastructure in Walton County. Everyone in the county is screaming for solutions to the immense traffic problems, better roads, community pools, sporting complexes etc. By comparison, Panama City Beach is always ahead of the curve and makes Walton County look like a backwater. There is no escaping that there are thousands of homes and businesses coming down the pike in the next five to 10 years east, west and all the way to Defuniak Springs. Thinking anyone is going to stop or even slow development is a fantasy. Sure, we would love to turn back the clock and have less traffic and development, but that is not reality.

There is no escaping that we need funding to handle everything coming our way and we are already so far behind. Much of the arguments against the tax are that our County Commission can't be trusted to spend the funds wisely. Others are just against taxes of any kind. We elect officials to make decisions on our behalf; our system is designed to vote others in if you don't like what they do. Taxes are essential to fund growing communities, period.

Underfunding our future will negatively affect our quality of life and financial, life investments we have all made in this amazing place. There's nothing average about Walton County; we deserve the best we can get. This is all about building a better Walton County and paving a path for a better future for our children and grandchildren. Will we leave them with opportunities or just more challenges? We come together and become more proactive instead of reactive to fund for the future that we all know is coming.” Our family is voting yes on the referendum this Tuesday, please join me in doing the same.

— Dave Rauschkolb, Watersound

Commissioners only care about tourism dollars

Ms. Cynthia V. Henderson is spot on regarding Okaloosa Island and the Commissioner’s proposed traffic change. Why are they making changes to something they don’t even use?

My wife and I, as well as our family and friends, use the Okaloosa waysides on Santa Rosa Boulevard exclusively during summer and fall. I would not even consider Destin, Henderson or 30A. I thought we learned after what happened to the harbor and all the commercialism.

A true Florida Beach experience is putting down some chairs or towel and enjoying the natural surroundings. It is painfully obvious that all our commissioners want is to promote tourism dollars. I think the people who make these decisions probably don’t even use the beach or perhaps they think 30A is wonderful … yeah, beachfront wars and all.

Leave it ALONE. You want the tourism….move to Santa Rosa or Walton County.

— Robert and Kathy Stevenson, Fort Walton Beach

Michael72
3d ago

No way, do we really want Walton County with highest taxes of surrounding counties? The county and commissioners flunked their audits, blame others, no personal accountability on their part. Then there's the connector road thru our State Forest to make it easier for the tourists. What we need is LESS tourists, but it's too late for that, isn't it. Greed has taken a hold. Our commissioners have absolutely ruined SWC. Vote NO. No reward for incompetence.

