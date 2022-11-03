Read full article on original website
Cincy Jungle
5 winners and 2 losers from Bengals’ big win over Panthers
The Cincinnati Bengals were back in action Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and got the bad taste out of their mouths after the Halloween letdown as the offense exploded even without star receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Let’s take a look at the winners and losers of today’s contest.
Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Panthers inactives: Tre Flowers out, La’el Collins playing
The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have announced their inactives for today’s Week 9 game. Here are the inactives for the Bengals. On Friday, Cincinnati already ruled out Chase, Hilton, and Tupou due to injury. La’el Collins and Flowers were questionable, and the former will play while the latter will not. Collins missed two practices this week due to an illness. Flowers suffered a hamstring injury last week.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Panthers second half
The second half of Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers is set to get underway, so come join the fun in our second-half open thread!
Cincy Jungle
Twitter reactions to Bengals’ beatdown of Panthers
The Cincinnati Bengals took care of business. It was more than that though. After being lit up by the Browns, entering the third quarter of that game down 25-0, the Bengals needed to show fans that this team is capable of playing at a high level. Their 42-21 over the Carolina Panthers win did that.
Cincy Jungle
Joe Mixon makes history in Bengals’ win over Panthers
The Cincinnati Bengals have been around for over 50 years. The list of players who have scored five touchdowns in one game is running back Joe Mixon. That is it. Mixon started off the day with four touchdowns in the first half, which was already more than he had the entire season. However, after the Carolina Panthers scored to open the second half, Mixon was able to break off another big run outside for his franchise record fifth touchdown of the day.
Cincy Jungle
Late afternoon games and Sunday Night Football open thread
The Bengals won, and there’s still three games left on deck, so join the fun in our open thread!
Cincy Jungle
Zac Taylor provides several injury updates as Bengals’ bye week begins
The bye week has arrived at a great time for the Cincinnati Bengals. With eight games remaining in the season, the week off should allow a couple of key players to recover from injury. Ja’Marr Chase’s hip remains the biggest question mark for the team, and while head coach Zac...
Cincy Jungle
Tuesday Trenches: Mixon It Up
The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t just beat the Carolina Panthers. They beat them so bad they turned around and fired two defensive assistant coaches on Monday. If that doesn’t tell you how the Bengals played on Sunday, nothing will. The Bengals moved to 5-4 after defeating the Panthers by a score of 42-21, in a game so lopsided, Cincinnati pulled Joe Burrow and the rest of the starters early in the fourth quarter. That doesn’t happen very often.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals’ upcoming game at Steelers flexed out of Sunday Night Football
Coming off their bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second time this season, but at a different time than originally scheduled. The game has been moved out of NBC’s Sunday Night Football 8:20 slot to a 4:25 kickoff on CBS, switching with the Chiefs-Chargers game.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals snap counts vs. Panthers: No one gets left out
When everything goes right, there’s no reason to hold anything or anyone back. The Cincinnati Bengals experienced one of their biggest wins in recent memory, with the final score being much closer than how the game played out. Star players performing like star players will always grab the headlines, but several Bengals made their season debuts after the home team quickly eliminated hope for the Carolina Panthers. Let’s see what the snaps have to say.
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle Staff picks for Week 9 Sunday games and Bengals vs. Panthers pregame thread
The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t the only team looking to get back on the winning track in Week 9. Many teams that enjoyed a successful regular season last year aren’t as consistent this one. One of the most note able is the Green Bay Packers, who are sitting at...
Cincy Jungle
Evan McPherson is starting 2022 just like his rookie season
It is not normal to go this long without seeing Evan McPherson drain a field goal. The last time the Cincinnati Bengals’ second-year placekicker did so was in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints from 52-yards out. At that point in the season, McPherson had missed just two field goals on the year, with one being blocked.
Cincy Jungle
Domonique Foxworth made hilarious prediction about PJ Walker outplaying Joe Burrow
Yes, you read that title correctly. The Cincinnati Bengals were 4-4 entering this game, and they were destroyed by the Browns in their last outing. Joe Burrow didn’t play well. That had some people spewing absolutely wild takes, one of which claimed that PJ Walker may outplay Burrow. “I...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (11/8): Brian Callahan’s edge
But Callahan, like the Bengals other two coordinators, has become a head coaching candidate because he knows when to get out an East Coast edge. He used it so effectively in his weekly Saturday morning meeting that running back Joe Mixon publicly praised him after Sunday's Bengals-record five touchdowns. McPherson...
