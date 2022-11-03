Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm winds bring near-record high temperatures

First Alert Weather: Mild temps through the evening 02:07

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gusty south/southwest winds have carried temperatures into the lower 70s.

CBS

Record high for today is 75 degrees. We still have some time to climb but as of Thursday afternoon, the temperature at O'Hare International Airport is 72 and Midway International Airport is 74.

CBS

CBS

It will turn cloudy tonight as our next system gets closer.

CBS

Scattered shower chances start tomorrow with rain and wind likely around daybreak Saturday. At that time, cold front will pass and temperatures will fall throughout the day as drier, cooler air settles into our region.

CBS

CBS

TONIGHT: CLOUDY & MILD. LOW 60.

FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. BREEZY. HIGH 71.

SATURDAY: MORNING RAIN & WIND. HIGH 62. AFTERNOON CLEARING WITH FALLING TEMPS.

SUNDAY: SUNNY & BREEZY. HIGH 65.