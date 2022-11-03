TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Education and Volunteer Florida announced the official launch of the Native American Heritage Month student contests in partnership with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. This year’s contests are focused on the theme of “Celebrating the Achievements of Native American Floridians.” Native American Heritage Month is recognized and celebrated in the United States from November 1 to November 30.

