Governor Ron DeSantis Encourages Floridians to Prepare Ahead of Identified System 98L
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis encourages Floridians to be prepared in the event of a storm as the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is monitoring the path of Invest 98L and potential impacts on Florida as Invest 98L develops. The Governor and FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie remain in constant communication with local government officials from all 67 counties, the National Hurricane Center, and the National Weather Service.
Florida Department of Education and Volunteer Florida Partner with Seminole Tribe of Florida to Launch Inaugural Native American Heritage Month Contests
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Education and Volunteer Florida announced the official launch of the Native American Heritage Month student contests in partnership with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. This year’s contests are focused on the theme of “Celebrating the Achievements of Native American Floridians.” Native American Heritage Month is recognized and celebrated in the United States from November 1 to November 30.
