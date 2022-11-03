Read full article on original website
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in BrentwoodThomas SmithBrentwood, CA
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMary HolmanStockton, CA
Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watchJames PatrickStockton, CA
3 people shot in separate incidents overnight in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in separate incidents across Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that one male victim, 65, was parked near Sierra Nevada Street and Flora Street when two suspects approached him. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then shot him. Police […]
3 people hurt, home damaged in separate overnight Stockton shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people and a home were hit by gunfire in separate overnight incidents in Stockton Saturday night into early Sunday morning. According to the Stockton Police Department, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a 70-year-old man was at his home in the 700 block of MacDuff Avenue when he heard gunshots. The man reportedly found damage to his home and a bullet inside of the house, but he was not injured.
Three girls reported missing in Antioch in one week
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown is 5’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown […]
Stockton high school placed on lockdown during deputies' pursuit of armed suspect
STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – A high school in Stockton was placed on lockdown Thursday morning while authorities were in pursuit of a suspect believed to be armed in the area, the Stockton Unified School District said. Deputies from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office were chasing a man believed to have a weapon who was in close proximity to Cesar Chavez High School, school district officials said. According to the district, the suspect never came near the campus or entered school grounds, but a lockdown was initiated as a precaution. During the lockdown, all students, teachers and staff remained inside the closed campus, according to SUSD.The suspect was apprehended, and the lockdown was lifted at 11:39 a.m.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Two crash victims in Elk Grove identified by Sacramento Coroner
Two people that were killed in separate collisions in Elk Grove on November 2, were identified by the Sacramento Coroner. Both are Elk Grove residents. Just after 7 am on Wednesday, November 2, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Hampton Oaks area of Elk Grove. That person was identified as 73-year-old Khanjan Bahadury of Elk Grove.
Juvenile injured in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the male juvenile was in front of his home on Glendale Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was shot. According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police […]
Elk Grove Citizen
Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove
The Sacramento police on Oct. 28 released video footage of the Oct. 11 incident where Sacramento detectives shot and wounded an armed suspect at an Elk Grove apartment complex. This footage included video recorded by a security camera that overlooked a parking lot, and video from an officer’s body camera....
300-vehicle sideshow disrupted by Vallejo police
Police say there were about 300 vehicles involved in a sideshow on Saturday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department.
CHP finds driver dead in SUV near Lathrop, toddler passenger uninjured
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a man found dead at the wheel of an SUV who had a 3-year-old uninjured passenger Tuesday morning near Lathrop, according to a news release from the agency. At around 10:30 a.m., the CHP’s Stockton Communications Center was notified about a collision near “southbound I-5 and SR-120,” […]
Firefighters tackle 90-acre grass fire in south Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A wind-fueled fire charred 90 acres of grass and brush in south Sacramento Sunday, crews with the Sacramento Metro Fire District said in a Tweet. Firefighters rushed to the 10800 block of Florin Road around 11:21 a.m. Sunday after getting reports of a vegetation fire. The fire ran through multiple properties and fence lines which crews say caused challenges.
Suspected fentanyl dealer facing manslaughter charge in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County man was charged with manslaughter in connection with an overdose death of a woman in Stockton on April 9, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. A 20-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in an unincorporated part of the county between […]
Remains of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe found in Amador Co., officials confirm
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, a Oakley woman who has been missing since January, have been found in Amador County, officials confirmed on Friday.
1 person hurt in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting that hurt one person in Stockton Thursday afternoon. The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened along the 1000 block of South Wilson Way just after 2:15 p.m. One person, only described as male, was shot. He was taken to the...
Man dies after South Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has died after being shot in South Sacramento Friday afternoon. According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 7800 block of Center Parkway. Officers got to the scene and found the victim, a 25-year-old man, with at least one...
postnewsgroup.com
Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
Deputies arrest suspected fentanyl dealer after overdose death of San Joaquin County woman
STOCKTON, Calif. — The man who allegedly sold a 20-year-old woman a lethal dose of fentanyl in April has been arrested, San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies say. 20-year-old Kirk Romanofsky of Lockeford is accused of selling fentanyl to a 20-year-old woman who was later found dead in a hotel room in between the cities of Stockton and Lodi on Apr. 9.
Over 700 drivers pass through Stanislaus County DUI checkpoints
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Over Halloween weekend the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office conducted several DUI checkpoints along county roadways. The sheriff’s office said that of the more than 700 vehicles that went through the checkpoints one DUI arrest and 39 traffic stops were made in an eight-hour period. The checkpoints also resulted in seven […]
Missing woman Alexis Gabe's remains found in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Calif. — Human remains were found in Amador County and were later linked to a missing woman's case from January, according to officials. The found partial remains were identified to be that of Alexis Gabe, a 24-year-old Oakley woman who went missing in January, according to the Amador County Sheriff's Office.
Lockdown lifted at Christian Brothers High School after shooting hoax
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A lockdown was lifted at Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento Tuesday after false reports of a shooting. The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded to reports that multiple people were shot at a high school on the 4300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. They determined the shooting was a hoax.
KMPH.com
Search warrant leads to drugs and weapons arrest in Turlock
TURLOCK, Calif. (FOX26) — A Turlock man is one of nearly 30 arrested in a multi-agency crackdown conducted in multiple Valley counties. The Turlock Special Weapons and Tactics Team, with the help of Investigators with the Special Investigations Unit (S.I.U.) and Detectives with the Turlock Police Department, served a search and arrest warrant last week for 38-year-old Asuncion Quintero in the 800 block of High Street.
