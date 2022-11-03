ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees

Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
Meet a 30-year-old with $110,000 in student debt who chose her job in hopes of public-service loan forgiveness — but her balance just keeps growing

Like millions of student-loan borrowers, Kjerstin Laine is in loan-relief limbo. For Laine, a 30-year-old who has over $110,000 in student debt, the $20,000 in forgiveness she's set to get from President Joe Biden's plan is just a drop in the bucket. As a first-generation college student whose debt has shaped the trajectory of her career, she fears her balance will balloon even more after pandemic-era payment pauses end and interest starts accruing again.
The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness

Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
Joe Biden Mocked After Mistakenly Calling VP Kamala Harris A 'Great President' In Latest Verbal Slip-Up

Joe Biden was ridiculed on social media after he mistakenly called Vice President Kamala Harris a “great president,” RadarOnline.com has learned.President Biden’s latest blunder came on Monday evening as he attempted to wish VP Harris a happy birthday while also celebrating the Hindu holiday of Diwali during an event at the White House.“Happy birthday to a great president,” Biden said, seemingly forgetting Harris’ vice-presidential title. Harris’ birthday was on Thursday, October 20.Shortly after Biden’s verbal gaffe, Republicans quickly took to social media to mock the 79-year-old commander-in-chief for his concerning slip-up.“Joe Biden just wished Kamala Harris a happy birthday and...
Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
Meet a borrower with $43,000 in student debt who thought he was getting Biden's loan forgiveness, only to have it 'yanked away' a month later

Kristopher Cabreira doesn't qualify for Biden's student-debt relief because he has FFEL loans. While FFEL loans initially qualified, Biden reversed the guidance on September 29. Cabreira is among the 770,000 other borrowers who got the relief "yanked away" from them. Kristopher Cabreira was looking forward to the relief $10,000 in...
Biden says he has reduced the deficit by $1.4TRILLION this year, rejects claims Democrats are 'big spenders' as tax revenue and LESS spending reduce deficit

President Joe Biden on Friday said the $1.4 trillion reduction of the national deficit was proof his economic policies are working even as the drop in government spending came after many covid-related programs ended. Biden also pivoted his argument into an attack on Republicans, warning voters that GOP policies will...
Herschel Walker: Student loan plans sound like 'a Hunter Biden weekend'

Georgia Senate Republican candidate Herschel Walker mocked President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of individual college loans, joking that a report students plan to use the savings on vacations, booze, and drugs sounds like a "Hunter Biden weekend.”. Campaigning in Madison, Georgia, Walker cited a Secrets...
When do 2023 Social Security increases show up in payments?

Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.

