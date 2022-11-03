Read full article on original website
Prosecutor: Woman indicted on charges in connection with high-speed vehicle pursuit
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — The Athens County, Ohio, prosecutor said a woman accused of leading police on a high-speed chase after she allegedly stole a vehicle during a traffic stop has been indicted on seven felony charges. Hannah Warren, 25, of Nelsonville was indicted Monday in connection with...
Ohio woman dies after motorcycle strikes deer in Meigs County
RACINE, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio woman was killed after a motorcycle she was riding stuck a deer in Meigs County Saturday afternoon. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport was killed following a wreck that occurred along Apple Grove Dorcas Road in Racine about 12:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Gallipolis community hosts Poker Run for 12-year-old boy battling rare bone cancer
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCHS) — On Saturday, a Poker Run was held in support of a child who was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer. Community members joined forces to raise money for Lucas and his family during this trying time. "Its heart wrenching, that's for sure," father Herbert Clonch...
Winfield High School's Pep Club spreads school spirit through the community
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new club at Winfield High School is bringing in the school spirit. The Pep Club is spreading excitement throughout the community. Senior and Pep Club president Ella Nelson explained the group is all about making all of Winfield's teams and groups feel supported by the school.
