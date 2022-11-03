ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

James Brown
3d ago

as long as I've known dude, he was always into something no good, he chose his bed long time ago, now he has to sleep in it, a federal prison bed till the day he die.

Little Valley Man Arrested on PA Warrant

A Little Valley man was arrested on a Pennsylvania warrant in Salamanca Friday. Salamanca Police arrested 32-year-old Jacob G. Winship on a fugitive of just warrant issued from Warren County, Pa. Winship was additionally charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was held pending extradition.
Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy will […]
Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty on Thursday for his involvement in a fatal assault, according to the Erie County District Attorney. On May 15, 2021, Troy Holman and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Mikel Ayala, assaulted 35-year-old Tomas Sanchez outside a home on Ashley Street. During the assault, Ayala stabbed the victim. […]
Buffalo woman indicted on murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a felony charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jasmine Craig was indicted on one charge of murder in the second degree. On Aug. 22, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Craig allegedly shot 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders in the head outside of her […]
Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed ‘Operation Big Eight Narco’ has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James...
Man Arrested In Connection With Jamestown Vehicle Theft

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to Allen Park last week for a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle. Following an investigation, it was found that the car was...
