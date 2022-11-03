Read full article on original website
James Brown
3d ago
as long as I've known dude, he was always into something no good, he chose his bed long time ago, now he has to sleep in it, a federal prison bed till the day he die.
4 People Were Shot On East Amherst Street In Buffalo, One Charged
Four people were shot last night in Buffalo. The shooting took place on Saturday, November 5, 2022, outside of an establishment on East Amherst Street. Police were called to the Level One Entertainment complex, located at 30 East Amherst Street around 10:30 pm, according to WIVB. Two males and two...
Federal jury convicts Buffalo man for role in triple homicide in front of child
51-year-old Deandre Wilson was charged in front of a grand jury on Thursday for triple homicide and numerous other crimes, which was part of a drug robbery in 2019.
Four people shot on East Amherst Street
One woman is in critical condition after four people were shot on East Amherst Street Saturday night.
4 injured after shooting near East Amherst and Main Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said four people were injured during a shooting Saturday night. Officers were called to Level One Entertainment on East Amherst Street for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Police said four people were shot while inside the establishment. The victims — two...
Buffalo man charged with manslaughter following motorcycle crash in Batavia, trying to flee
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was charged with manslaughter following a motorcycle crash just before noon in Batavia on Friday, according to police. Police say they responded at the roundabout on Oak Street Extension where they found a female on the ground and the motorcycle, allegedly operated by 27-year-old Christopher Scinta, fleeing the […]
Man, woman hit while crossing Franklin Street at Chippewa
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man and woman were hit while crossing Franklin Street at Chippewa Street around 1 a.m. According to the police, the vehicle that allegedly hit them drove away from the scene. Investigators said the vehicle was possibly a newer model black Jeep. The...
Attempted robbery reported early Friday at Allentown Eatz
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An attempted robbery took place early Friday morning at Allentown Eatz. The owner of Allentown Eatz shared security footage with 2 On Your Side. This incident happened just days after we talked to him about concerns of rising crime in Allentown. Buffalo Police said no weapon...
wesb.com
Little Valley Man Arrested on PA Warrant
A Little Valley man was arrested on a Pennsylvania warrant in Salamanca Friday. Salamanca Police arrested 32-year-old Jacob G. Winship on a fugitive of just warrant issued from Warren County, Pa. Winship was additionally charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was held pending extradition.
Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy will […]
Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty on Thursday for his involvement in a fatal assault, according to the Erie County District Attorney. On May 15, 2021, Troy Holman and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Mikel Ayala, assaulted 35-year-old Tomas Sanchez outside a home on Ashley Street. During the assault, Ayala stabbed the victim. […]
Buffalo woman indicted on one count of second-degree murder
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo woman was indicted on one count of murder in the second degree.
Buffalo woman indicted on murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a felony charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jasmine Craig was indicted on one charge of murder in the second degree. On Aug. 22, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Craig allegedly shot 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders in the head outside of her […]
erienewsnow.com
Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed ‘Operation Big Eight Narco’ has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James...
Cheektowaga man with stolen gun, wearing body armor arrested in Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man in possession of a stolen gun and wearing body armor was arrested at gunpoint Friday morning in Orchard Park. Sean Mueller, 28, was arrested after Orchard Park Police were called around 9:30 a.m. to the scene of a previous shooting last month. He was spotted outside a residence on the 5900 block of Webster Road.
Video: Attempted robbery in Allentown raises new concerns for business owners
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are deep concerns in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood about crime in that area. The latest incident that’s now under investigation by police — an attempted robbery at a local convenience store and deli. The attempted robbery happened early Friday morning and was caught on surveillance video. Buffalo Police are now investigating […]
Buffalo police investigating stabbing on Cambridge Avenue
The stabbing occurred around 1:40 p.m. Friday. According to police, it was a domestic incident in which a boyfriend stabbed his girlfriend.
BPD investigate early morning hit-and-run
Police say a vehicle struck a man and woman as they were crossing Franklin Street at Chippewa Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday.
Buffalo man sentenced after intoxicated driving kills one
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison after causing a fatal car crash.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Arrested In Connection With Jamestown Vehicle Theft
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to Allen Park last week for a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle. Following an investigation, it was found that the car was...
Buffalo woman pleads guilty to gun charge, grandmother’s death under investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Buffalo woman pleaded guilty on two felony charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jamien L. Harris was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. On Nov. 21, 2021, Buffalo police responded to a residence on Highgate Avenue after receiving a call of reported domestic […]
