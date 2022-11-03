Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. The incident occurred at the intersection of Atkinson and South Hampton Streets at 10:14 a.m. Officials said the man was stabbed in the shoulder and his injuries are non-life-threatening. There is no...
Five juveniles arrested on firearms charges after pursuit starting in Worcester
Five juvenile boys were arrested on firearms charges early Sunday following a police pursuit that started in Worcester and ended in Auburn. According to a Facebook post from the Worcester Police Department, an officer in the department saw a white Ford Explorer in the area of Winter and Grafton Streets at about 1:10 a.m. The vehicle and license plate matched images from a separate incident where shots were fired. The officer called for backup and began following the vehicle, eventually activating his blue lights further down Grafton Street.
valleypatriot.com
When Old Habits Don’t Die: An Issue of Stolen Valor for Teresa English?
There’s something about the habits of we military folk. The military teaches and trains us to be methodical from day one. Whether it’s to stand at attention a certain way, the way we should walk, to the way we fold our clothes. This writer still folds and hangs his clothes with near perfect alignment from his days in the military for better or worse. When we wear our clothes, we make sure we wear them a certain way, in particular, our “gig line.” It is the line of your button-down shirt and aligns with your belt-buckle, never off-set. However, never in my wildest would I imagine these habits would become a story in a Massachusetts State Representative race.
Brockton police launch homicide investigation after shooting on James Street
Brockton police launched a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting on James Street early Sunday morning. According to a spokesperson from Brockton police, officers responded to the James Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. after receiving a gunfire alert through the city’s electronic gun detection system. Detectives from Brockton and...
whdh.com
Man shot and killed in Boston overnight
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed in Boston Friday night. Police said they responded to calls of a person shot at 10:47 p.m. near Yarmouth Place. Responders found a man with gunshot wounds, who Boston EMS pronounced dead on the scene. The Boston Police Department is actively...
WCVB
Massachusetts prosecutor placed on leave amid misconduct allegations
BOSTON — A Suffolk County prosecutor has been placed on paid leave, over allegations of misconduct involving a wrongful conviction, 5 Investigates has learned. Robert Foxworth was released from prison in December 2020, after spending nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 murder in Dorchester. In a complaint...
Boston Globe
Here are the TV political ads driving Boston.com readers crazy
"Here I thought I knew how the government worked, but apparently, the U.S. government is run totally by the N.H. rep, N.H. senator, Nancy Pelosi and then Joe Biden." So in case you thought there was a sizable portion of the local electorate just waiting for the right political ad to come along before making up their mind about this year’s election … Yeah, that’s not happening.
Boston breaks temperature record Sunday; Worcester ties previous high temperature
Records were broken in Boston on Sunday as the city’s temperature reached a high before noon. The maximum temperature in Boston was 76 degrees and was reached at 11:15 a.m., according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. The previous record for Nov. 6 was 73 degrees, which...
Brockton rollover kills one, injures another
BROCKTON, Mass. — Officials in Brockton are investigating a deadly rollover that took place Friday evening. The crash happened on 580 Centre Street at approximately 5 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. A 21-year-old man has died as a result of the rollover, and another...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
iheart.com
Charlestown Traditional Indigenous Canoe Burning First Time In 400 Years
CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Indigenous tribe members gathered in Boston for a traditional canoe burning for the first time in four centuries. Members burned a large piece of white pine and carved out the inside to create a mishoon, a traditional canoe. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr. of the...
fallriverreporter.com
Investigation by Massachusetts officials finds delivery apps providing alcohol to those underage
BOSTON – This past weekend, as part the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission’s (ABCC) Operation Safe Campus, investigators found Door Dash and Uber Eats drivers delivering alcohol to Boston area college students. Most students were approximately 19 years of age and used false out of state licenses. Students ordered and paid for the alcohol through the apps, after which the drivers picked up the alcohol from The Wild Duck liquor store and delivered it to the underage students.
commonwealthmagazine.org
A sudden flash of the ‘Troubles’ and Boston’s tribal past
ADD THE SCRATCHY sound effect of recordings from the 1920s and 30s, close your eyes, and it was possible for a moment to think the thundering from City Hall was James Michael Curley stoking his base, claiming Boston’s Catholics were again under attack by the imperious Brahmins who had so long subjugated them and held tight to the reins of power.
Bradford Man Caught with 3 Lbs of Fentanyl Sentenced to 2+ Years
A Bradford man who was caught with over 3 pounds of fentanyl received his sentence this week. Kristopher Churchill, 40, was in a Bangor courtroom this week, facing charges connected to a traffic stop in Augusta over a year ago. WGME-TV reports Churchill pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl before receiving his sentence of 2 1/2 years in prison. The judge also ordered 3 years of supervised release, once he gets out.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: November edition
Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. Where are prices climbing? Where are they falling?. Rents may have slipped 1.6% since September in Boston, but that dip wasn’t enough to dethrone the city as the second-most expensive metro in the country, according to reports Apartment Advisor released Wednesday. The median...
whdh.com
Police searching for information on man allegedly involved in armed robbery in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cambridge are looking for a man they said committed an armed robbery at a store Saturday. According to officials, the man showed a knife and demanded money. He then took money out of the register before leaving the store. Police ask anyone with information...
Multiple Swampscott teens hospitalized after consuming THC product
Multiple teenagers in Swampscott were hospitalized this week after consuming a THC product that caused what police described as “a serious adverse effect.”. Since Monday, there have been two “disturbing incidents” involving high school-age residents consuming a THC product and suffering serious effects, requiring them to seek medical care, according to a statement from the Swampscott Police Department. The teenagers were treated by fire department and ambulance personnel, and they sought further care at a nearby hospital.
WCVB
'Janet Wu Day' declared in Boston to celebrate retiring On The Record co-host
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is declaring Sunday to be "Janet Wu Day" in the city, in honor of theupcoming retirement of the award-winning political journalist and On The Record co-host. Janet Wu's remarkable career spans 50 years as a reporter in Boston, including nearly four decades...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy family hit by racial hatred #mayorkoch #quincypolicedepartment
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy family of color was hit with a letter spewing racial hatred. The family lives in the tony and large mid-rise apartment building at...
NECN
State Crime Lab: Noose Discovered at Office Not ‘Amenable' for DNA Testing
New details are emerging about a Black employee who alleged racial discrimination and retaliation at his union job. The worker, Rich Summers, said he found a noose on his desk chair when he arrived at the National Association of Government Employees office building last November. The discovery launched an investigation...
