What’s next? Rutgers football offense remains a work in progress (or a huge question mark) ahead of Michigan game

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers will only go as far their offense takes them in these final four games of the regular season. And given the performance of the unit last week, there is a level of concern about where the offense is heading right now.

The Scarlet Knights were shut out a week ago at Minnesota, managing just 134 yards of total offense and seven first downs. Injuries certainly hurt the group’s performance last week, as is the rebuilding nature of the entire program.

Also not helping matters is the midseason switch at offensive coordinator, with Rutgers letting go of Sean Gleeson and elevating Nunzio Campanile as the interim in that position.

All of this is part of the backdrop this week when Michigan plays at Rutgers on Saturday (7:30 PM ET, Big Ten Network).

Permanently filling that role, according to head coach Greg Schiano, will happen after the season.

“I’ll get into all of that at the end of the season. Right now we’re just trying to win this game,” Schiano said after the game. “When you make that move, you (then) get back to work.”

As for this weekend, Michigan, ranked fifth in this week’s unveiling of the College Football Playoff rankings, is certainly not an easy task. The Wolverines are second in the Big Ten allowing just 11.5 points per game.

It makes the margin of error very tight for Rutgers if they hope to keep the game within reach against a Michigan offense that is one of the best in the country.

“We got to take care of the football, we have to take the ball away,” Schiano said. “We got to play hard than they do.”

Since Schiano returned to Rutgers two weeks ago, these two teams have had some fun contests.

Last season, Rutgers lost 28-21 at Michigan. In 2020, the game between these two programs went to triple overtime before Michigan outlast Rutgers 48-42.

