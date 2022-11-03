Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Trump’s Billionaire Pal Testifies That Trump Was ‘Disastrous’ for Business
Former President Donald Trump's "divisive" politics ruined his billionaire friend’s business, real estate financier Tom Barrack said at his criminal trial in New York City on Monday. "Disastrous," he said, describing how his personal relationship with Trump affected his multi-billion dollar global investment business. Barrack's case presents a rare...
Liberals rage after New York Times reports on Biden's ‘verbal fumbles': 'Trying to destroy us'
The New York Times generated controversy among Twitter users Tuesday after reporting about the "verbal fumbles" President Joe Biden made in a recent speech.
Trump Vows To Sue In 2 Weeks To Snatch Washington Post, NYT Pulitzers
Donald Trump announced at his Texas rally Saturday that he is going to “sue” within two weeks to snatch away Pulitzer Prizes from The Washington Post and The New York Times for coverage of the Kremlin’s interference in America’s 2016 presidential election. “Within the next two...
‘They say it’s the Trump party they’re coming to,’ ex-president says in Miami of Latinos
During a rally in Miami-Dade County two days before Election Day, former President Donald Trump reveled in the chants from a friendly and familiar audience: South Florida’s conservative Hispanic voters. “The socialist, communist and Marxist direction of the radical Democratic Party is one of the biggest reasons that Hispanic...
Border crossings give Biden fresh bad news just weeks before midterm elections
The Biden administration released bad news for Democrats just two weeks out from the midterm elections, announcing late Friday that there had been 2.4 million border crossings by illegal immigrants in fiscal 2022 — a new record.
Larry Kudlow: Joe Biden saying that he inherited a terrible recession is a 'bold-faced lie'
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow blasts President Biden for politicizing crime and slams Dems' economic policies with election night just a few days away on 'Kudlow.'
Distraught host of 'The View' slams Kamala criticism: 'Democrats need to have her back!'
"The View" co-host Ana Navarro complained Kamala Harris had been unfairly attacked by the GOP and unsupported by the Democratic Party since she took office.
Washington Examiner
George HW Bush snubbed Trump at airport by hiding behind a newspaper: Report
Former President George H.W. Bush reportedly used a newspaper to hide from Donald Trump at an airport in the early 90s. Bush was just out of office when he stumbled upon Trump at an airport in the 1990s, New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman recounted in an anecdote that didn't make it in her new book.
Trump Says 2024 GOP Presidential Primary Run By Mike Pence Would Be 'Very Disloyal'
Donald Trump has complained that it would be “very disloyal” if former Vice President Mike Pence or any other member of his Cabinet decided to run against him in the GOP primary for the 2024 presidential race. The comment was startking, given the former president’s silence for hours...
Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory
House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.Election returns showing that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Fratelli d’Italia party — literally “Brothers of Italy” — emerged from snap parliamentary elections with a plurality of seats touched off a wave of celebrations among far-right elements of the Republican Party, many of whom also pointed to a recent...
Washington Examiner
White House braces for latest Hunter Biden fallout near elections
Hunter Biden's legal entanglements pose problems for Democrats before next month's midterm elections because they provide Republicans with more political fodder to undercut his father, President Joe Biden. But the Justice Department's criminal tax investigation into Hunter Biden, among other ethical issues, will more likely trip up the president and...
JESSE WATTERS: A Democrat civil war is coming after they get hammered at the midterms
Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul for her handling crime as the midterm elections draw near on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Hillary, Kamala and Letitia James are campaigning in Manhattan today on behalf of Kathy Hochul, who's running for governor. Now, a Republican might win the governor's mansion in New York. So, they're bringing out the big guns. She's at risk of losing the seat in New York. And now the Democrats are on defense, "Crooked's" there, Kamala... I mean, come on, talk about lining up on your own one-yard line. New York's a war zone. Just this morning, a woman out jogging in the West Village by the Hudson River – nice place – got raped.
Washington Examiner
Pelosi's daughter in running for quiet race to replace House speaker: Report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has represented San Francisco in the House of Representatives since 1987, but with dim prospects for a Democratic majority, her tenure may be up after the midterm elections. While Pelosi has had no serious challengers for her congressional seat, a behind-the-scenes battle is playing out...
New Video: Roger Stone Says Trump Will Get His 'Brains Beat In' If He Runs Again
Republican political operative Roger Stone is seen in new documentary footage threatening to support Donald Trump’s second impeachment and saying the former president would lose if he tried to run again in 2024. “I’m done with this president,” Trump’s longest-serving political adviser says on a phone call in the...
Former Trump staffer describes the moment she knew she was going to resign from her job
Sarah Matthews, former deputy White House Press Secretary under President Trump and star witness in the Congressional January 6 hearings, joins CNN's Jake Tapper in her first interview since her testimony.
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
White House press secretary dismisses question on whether Biden wants more migrants in Delaware
A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre whether Biden wants more migrants in Delaware, prompting the press secretary to say she didn't understand the question.
'It would make the President look bad': Why Biden administration 'pressured Dem mayor of El Paso NOT to declare state of emergency over migrant crisis'
Politicians in Texas claim that the Biden administration has pressured them to avoid declaring a state of emergency in relation to the southern border crisis because the optics aren't good, a new report reveals. A council member in El Paso told The New York Post that Democratic Mayor Oscar Leeser...
Biden administration accuses Arizona's Republican governor of TRESPASS for plugging holes in the Mexico border with shipping containers
Arizona's Republican governor has begun using shipping containers to fortify a second section of the southern border despite being ordered to take down barriers in another part of the state. Gov. Doug Ducey is taking legal action, asking a court to allow more than 100 double-stacked containers, topped with razor...
How Donald Trump could win the White House again in 2024
"It's way more likely than people think," said one Republican strategist.
