Private Medicare Advantage plans offer a lot of extra benefits that are filling up all the ad time on your TV during the last three months of the year. When I explain to people that the benefits being touted are real, they seem shocked. The ads have a scam quality to them, but the benefits are legitimate. The catch is that not all plans have the same benefits. The benefits you see on TV may not be available in Indiana at all.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO