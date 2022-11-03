Read full article on original website
Related
wfyi.org
Conservative politics drive fight for control of Indiana’s school boards
Stephanie Flittner is a conservative from Carmel, an affluent suburb north of Indianapolis, and she’s active in local Republican circles. So Flittner was surprised when a group of conservatives in her community asked her to back out of the local school board race. “They're like ‘we're afraid that too...
readthereporter.com
Why are Medicare Advantage plans paying for utilities?
Private Medicare Advantage plans offer a lot of extra benefits that are filling up all the ad time on your TV during the last three months of the year. When I explain to people that the benefits being touted are real, they seem shocked. The ads have a scam quality to them, but the benefits are legitimate. The catch is that not all plans have the same benefits. The benefits you see on TV may not be available in Indiana at all.
wbaa.org
What is Indiana’s Homeowner Assistance Fund and what does it do for struggling homeowners?
Homeowner Assistance Funds were established through the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021 to combat COVID-19-related setbacks. Indiana’s Homeowner Assistance Fund is the state’s fund for Hoosiers. One listener wondered why applications were taking long to process and if others struggled with foreclosures in the process. John Brengle...
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Indianapolis Recorder
Indiana Health SystemsJoin Forces to get REaL Data
Chief physician executive, Eskenazi Health Center Forest Manor. Indiana University Health, Eskenazi Health and Community Health Network launched the “We Ask Because We Care” campaign last month. The campaign highlights why it is important for health care organizations to gather patient information on race, ethnicity and language (often referred to as “REaL” data) and how it helps ensure that everyone receives the highest level of care.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Why doesn’t Indiana have more competition when it comes to health care and insurance providers?
Indiana has a small number of large health care provider networks that generally serve the entire state. Various studies demonstrate this may be the reasoning behind higher health care prices in Indiana. One listener wondered why Indiana doesn’t have more competition. Nir Menachemi is the executive associate dean at...
What Indiana voters need to know ahead of the general election Tuesday
Tuesday, November 8 is the general election day in Indiana. Here are a few things you will need to know before you cast your ballot.
indypolitics.org
More Possible Trouble for Morales?
The possibility of Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales committing voter fraud has apparently gotten the attention of Indiana State Police. Indy Star Columnist James Briggs wrote a column on Morales voting in Plainfield in 2018 when he was a candidate for Congress in the 4th Congressional District, although he took a homestead deduction for the home he owned in Marion County.
readthereporter.com
Who were Indiana’s first two U.S. Senators?
1811 – The Battle of Tippecanoe was fought at Prophetstown, near the junction of the Wabash and Tippecanoe rivers. Native American forces, led by the Prophet, the brother of Shawnee Chief Tecumseh, attacked United States soldiers led by William Henry Harrison. The battle, which lasted two hours, was a victory for Harrison’s army and broke Tecumseh’s dream of a Native American Confederation.
WIBC.com
Indiana DNR Talks License/Fees Increase
STATEWIDE — You may have noticed that prices for hunting and fishing licenses have increased from last year. You’re not seeing things – it’s real, and here’s why. “In September of 2021, the Natural Resources Commission approved increases to fees for our hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses, as well as a number of commercial licenses and permits,” says Linnea Petercheff, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Licensing/Permitting Supervisor.
readthereporter.com
State Democrats come to Carmel for ‘get out the vote’ weekend push
Tom McDermott, Destiny Wells, ZeNai Brooks, and Jessica McClellan stopped by the Hamilton County Democratic Party headquarters in Carmel on a rainy Saturday to thank volunteers for their work to help elect Democrats up and down the ticket. Democrats say that once elected they will restore the freedom to choose, address the GOP’s gas tax hike on Hoosiers, and create a better economic future for all families across Indiana – including in Hamilton County.
Illinois pastor's act of kindness for woman leaves her with $759 tax bill
CHICAGO (CBS) – No good deed goes unpunished - a retired Illinois pastor is learning that the hard way.He tried to help a young woman in need, but his kindness is costing hundreds of dollars. CBS 2's Lauren Victory explained the car tax complication.For Simone Lester, a minivan was a lifesaver of an unexpected gift during an unpredictable time."I had recently been divorced," Lester said. "I was awaiting a job transfer."She was driving a much older car with doors that didn't even lock."I had been told by a mechanic that I didn't have much time left with it and then...
Thousands without power as high winds lash central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Tens of thousands of people are without power in central Indiana Saturday, as winds whip the area, keeping first responders and utilities busy with fallen tree limbs and downed powerlines. The bulk of Indiana's outages were held by Duke Energy, which services the majority of the state...
WLKY.com
6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball
INDIANAPOLIS — While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners...
WISH-TV
2 auto industry firms in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
What it would take to change Indiana Statehouse balance of power
INDIANAPOLIS – In addition to the congressional midterms, there are several Statehouse races on the ballot in Indiana. Elections are being held for Indiana auditor, treasurer and secretary of state, along with most seats in the Indiana General Assembly. Republicans hold a supermajority in the Indiana General Assembly – that means two-thirds of the seats in […]
wrtv.com
VOTE NOW | Which time zone does Indiana belong in?
Hoosiers will turn their clocks back one hour before heading to bed on Saturday night. The time change will reignite a popular debate. Which time zone does the state belong in?. Indiana started observing Daylight Saving Time in April 2006. Before then, most of state was on Indiana Time. Currently,...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Early voting numbers down in Indiana just a few days out from Election Day
The number of Hoosiers voting early – whether in-person or by mail – is down this fall compared to past elections. The percentage of people who voted early in Indiana has been on the rise for a decade, when you separate out midterm and presidential elections – which is usually a good idea, considering far more people vote in presidential elections.
Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?
You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
Comments / 0