September sees record air travel at Eisenhower National Airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A record number of travelers flew in and out of Wichita in September.

According to FlyWichita, 69,718 people flew out of Wichita, an increase of 19.75% over September 2021. That number beats the record set in 2019 by 1,235.

Total passengers were 135,630, an increase of 16.41%. For this year, total passengers at Eisenhower National are up 23.28%.

Contributing to that increase is the fact that there are 2.2% more flights and 11% more seats available on flights this year compared to last.

Airlines at Eisenhower added larger regional jets that seat 70 or more passengers while eliminating smaller planes that seat 50 or less by around 29%.

Food and gift sales, rental car, and parking revenue are also up significantly.

For more information about Eisenhower National Airport visit FlyWichita.com

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.