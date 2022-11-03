ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

September sees record air travel at Eisenhower National Airport

By Wil Day
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29tZoD_0ixgbB1Y00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A record number of travelers flew in and out of Wichita in September.

According to FlyWichita, 69,718 people flew out of Wichita, an increase of 19.75% over September 2021. That number beats the record set in 2019 by 1,235.

Total passengers were 135,630, an increase of 16.41%. For this year, total passengers at Eisenhower National are up 23.28%.

Contributing to that increase is the fact that there are 2.2% more flights and 11% more seats available on flights this year compared to last.

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dramatic changes, front brings storms & colder air

Airlines at Eisenhower added larger regional jets that seat 70 or more passengers while eliminating smaller planes that seat 50 or less by around 29%.

Food and gift sales, rental car, and parking revenue are also up significantly.

For more information about Eisenhower National Airport visit FlyWichita.com

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

DUI checkpoint to be held Saturday night in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Derby Police Department, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. in Sedgwick County. The checkpoint is designed to identify intoxicated drivers. Motorists suspected of intoxication will be given on-site sobriety […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Friday Football Fever playoff action on Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It is playoff football time for high school football in Kansas, and Thursday night brought some great action. Andale took on Pratt and rolled to an easy 36-point win. In 3A football, Clay Center Community made the trip to Wichita to play Wichita Collegiate. It was the road team who got […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy