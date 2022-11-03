Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Hill Country Galleria and The City of Bee Cave to debut outdoor ice skating rink
BEE CAVE, Texas — The holiday season is here and Hill Country Galleria is debuting an ice rink for the winter. Hill Country Galleria is collaborating with the City of Bee Cave and will host a grand opening for the rink on Nov. 5. Austinites can expect music, figure...
Hope Floats at Photo Exhibition ‘Smithville, USA’
It’s Saturday night in Smithville, and inside a new gallery on Main Street, people mill about the space as laughter and lively conversation fill the air. Hanging high up on the white walls are more than a dozen large portraits, while postcard-size portraits are strewn about a long line of wooden tables set up in the middle of the room. Locals sort through the images, smiling as they recognize a neighbor’s face captured in an unexpected way.
austinmonthly.com
Presale Tickets Available Now for Two Step Inn Music Festival, April 15-16, 2023
Get ready to live it up April 15-16, 2023 at Two Step Inn with 40+ artists across three stages in beautiful San Gabriel Park! Join Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna Judd, Midland, Travis Tritt, Clay Walker, Diplo, Mavis Staples, T-Pain, Tanya Tucker, Jo Dee Messina, John Michael Montgomery, plus more in Georgetown, Texas!
101x.com
Birria Queen of Austin
We introduce you to the Birria Queen of Austin who makes THE BEST Birria (plus a lot of other fun items). Check her out and order your own on her Instagram: @birriaqueenllc.
CBS Austin
LIVE from Wurstfest! What to expect this year and the 'must-dos' of Wurstfest
Wurstfest in New Braunfels is kicking off 10 days of live entertainment, games, dancing, carnival rides, drinks, food and more. 2022 Wurstfest President, Miles Granzin, joins Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to share what attendees can expect and how they're celebrating over 60 years of Wurstfest. Wurstfest kicks off in...
fox7austin.com
Cat of the Weekend: Atari at Austin Pets Alive
A complete cuddlebug, six-year-old Atari is looking for a family to shower with affection. He is very relaxed, very chill, and is a great companion. Austin Pets Alive says he is very "go with the flow" and would probably be fine in a home with other cats, dogs and even kids. Atari is available at APA!'s Town Lake Adoption Center.
Yelp: The Skylark Lounge in east Austin named best dive bar in Texas
The top dive bar in Texas can be found in east Austin, according to Yelp.
Meta reverses plan to occupy 66-story downtown Austin skyscraper
The tech conglomerate will sublease its space at Sixth and Guadalupe.
Report: Homes in white Austin neighborhoods worth more than in communities of color
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report released on Wednesday finds homes in majority white Austin neighborhoods are appraised at triple the amount when compared to homes in minority-majority neighborhoods. This report looked at homes with comparable amenities like schools, supermarkets, transportation, income levels, crime rate and housing plans, among other things.
tpr.org
Ready to toss your holiday pumpkin? 200 pigs in Bastrop County would like to call dibs
Carlton, a rescue mini pig living in East Austin, thought he could eat all the neighborhood pumpkins and then some. But his human decided maybe it would be best if he shared. Amanda Quick, a volunteer with Central Texas Pig Rescue, adopted Carlton in 2019. All the research she did to prepare for his arrival did not warn her about pigs' love for pumpkins.
Former Netflix executive Kevin Bar joins Hill Country Studios as chief operations officer
Hill Country Studios added former Netflix executive Kevin Bar and virtual production company VISION to its team. (Courtesy Foley Design) Hill Country Studios announced Nov. 1 it has recruited former Netflix executive Kevin Bar as its new chief operations officer. Bar has more than 15 years of experience in the film and television industry, including overseeing development and operations for Netflix at studios throughout North America.
Matthew McConaughey-inspired bourbon ranch opens in the Texas Hill Country
Sip some Longbranch bourbon.
Circuit of the Americas transforms into holiday wonderland
Circuit of the Americas, a premier sports and entertainment destination, is gearing up to host The Peppermint Parkway, a drive-thru holiday spectacular.
Austin's 7 Best Indian Restaurants
We all have those cravings for an amazing butter chicken or some authentic dosas with coconut chutney, but when I was thinking about where I wanted to go to satisfy my taste buds I realized that my list of great Indian food around Austin was surprisingly short. After doing some research and asking around, here is your list of the best Indian restaurants around town.Sangam ChettinadThis restaurant claims to have the most authentic South Indian food, and from what I've heard, the claims might be true! Their menu features the traditional South Indian dishes of Idlis, Vadas, a variety of...
Longbranch Ranch at Walden Retreats: A Matthew McConaughey- and Bourbon-Inspired Getaway
Matthew McConaughey is handsome, rich, famous, and a Hollywood fixture. But he’s also still just Texas enough to charmingly rib a journalist from New York City about the potential dangers lurking in the Texas Hill Country. “You’re from New York, don’t be running barefoot out here,” he says with a smirk over Zoom. “The wildlife […]
Hill Country photo contest winners announced
The Hill Country Alliance (HCA) announced Wednesday it had selected the winners of a photo contest recording the beauty of the area.
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
$257 million Colony Park revitalization project moves toward construction
Austin City Council took steps toward a long-awaited revitalization of the Colony Park community in east Austin that will funnel jobs, affordable housing and other critical amenities to the area.
$6M car wash in the works for Central Texas Buc-ee’s
Currently five Texas Buc-ee's stores have a car wash, including locations in Cypress, Denton, Katy, Lake Jackson and Richmond.
Hwy. 290, Old Bee Caves Road closure to begin Monday
The closure begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday and will continue through 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
