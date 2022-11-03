Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Dores Fall in Opener
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team opening the 2022-23 season on Monday night with a 76-67 defeat to Memphis at Memorial Gymnasium. Tyrin Lawrence scored a team-high 14 points while Myles Stute added 12 in front of an announced crowd of 10,380. Memphis (1-0) held a...
Dores Nail Opening Night Performance
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Ciaja Harbison scored 28 points and dished out five assists in her Vanderbilt debut to lead the Commodores to an 82-71 victory over Western Kentucky on Monday night in the season opener at E.A. Diddle Arena. Vanderbilt improved to 37-9 in season openers, including 2-0...
Not Done Yet
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt will compete in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship after receiving an at-large bid to the tournament Monday afternoon. The Commodores (11-4-4) will face fifth-seeded Clemson (8-4-5) at 2 p.m. CT Friday in the first round at the Soccer Operations Complex in Clemson, South Carolina.
Tough Debut for the Dores
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt could never get its offense going Monday night. Visiting Memphis took full advantage and ruined the Commodores’ season opener. Vandy fell 76-67 to its in-state foe on a night when it shot 41.1 percent from the floor and missed 18 3-pointers. The result overshadowed plenty of promising minutes from newcomers and left a sour taste in the mouth of Vanderbilt’s proven veterans.
Seniors Paces Vandy on Final Day of Fall Season
ATLANTA — Joubert Klopper and Siim Troost were victorious in singles on Sunday at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex to lead the Vanderbilt men’s tennis program on the final day of the Georgia Tech Invitational. Klopper picked up his second win in as many days after dropping just...
A Commodore Celebration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt baseball program is set to host its annual team banquet Feb. 11 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville. Head coach Tim Corbin will introduce the 2023 student-athletes and staff while also celebrating the program’s accomplishments from the 2022 season and individual award winners from the campaign. Doors to the event will open at approximately 6 p.m.
Vanderbilt Falls at Home to South Carolina
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt fell to South Carolina 38-27 Saturday night at FirstBank Stadium. South Carolina converted a turnover on the opening drive to take a 7-0 lead, but the Commodores responded with a 66-yard touchdown pass from AJ Swann to Quincy Skinner Jr. That play marked the longest completion on the season by Swann.
Doubles Dominant at Georgia Tech
ATLANTA — A 3-0 mark in doubles and a victory over a nationally-ranked singles opponent highlighted the performance of the Vanderbilt men’s tennis team Saturday on the second day of the Georgia Tech Invitational at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The pairings of Jeremie Casabon and Siim Troost,...
Self-Inflicted Wounds Doom Dores
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In a all-too-familiar story, Vanderbilt was its own worst enemy once again on a Saturday night. The Commodores lost 38-27 to visiting South Carolina in a game in which they left way too many plays out on the field and once again let opportunity slip through their fingers.
