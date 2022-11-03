ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

247Sports

Auburn coaches postseason-best adjustments after 'bombshell' shakeup

STARKVILLE, Mississippi — Cadillac Williams sacrificed sleep. His new-look assistant coaching staff did, too. It almost got them a win in Starkville. Displaying some of their best second-half adjustments of the season, Auburn out-scored Mississippi State 27-9 after halftime until the end of regulation, but couldn’t keep it up in overtime, where the Bulldogs had a walk-off touchdown run and won 39-33 late into the night at Davis Wade Stadium.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Video Of Mike Leach's Sideline Blowup Goes Viral

Mississippi State escaped Auburn on Saturday, but Mike Leach wasn't happy with his team's performance. The Bulldogs head coach was so mad with his players on Saturday night, he pulled quite the sideline stunt. Leach folded up all of the chairs on the sideline so his players couldn't sit down.
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State to honor deceased OL Sam Westmoreland with number painted on field

Mississippi State on Saturday will host Auburn, the Bulldogs’ first game since coming out of the bye week. It’s also the Bulldogs’ 1st game at Davis Wade Stadium since the death of freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland. Westmoreland was found dead in a Starkville church on Oct. 19. Since then, the team has played at Kentucky and Alabama and have worn helmet decals with his initials and jersey number, 78.
STARKVILLE, MS
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn loses overtime thriller in Williams’ first game

STARKVILLE, Miss. — In watching and listening to Cadillac Williams, it was hard to believe Auburn had just lost. With microphones in front of him, speaking to the media in-person for the first time as the Tigers’ interim head football coach, Williams had a smile on his face for much of the 13 minutes he took questions. He was deliberate in his answers and had a glisten in his eye at points, surely from the emotion of a long week, one in which he said he hardly slept.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend

Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

‘What if Charles Barkley coached a game for us?’ Football fan Dylan Cardwell excited for Cadillac’s interim coach debut

Noted football fan Dylan Cardwell is excited to see interim head coach Carnell Williams and the football team make its return to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 12. It’s been a tough season for Auburn football leading up to Bryan Harsin’s firing this week, but Cardwell said his friends on the football team are sticking together.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Ga’Kuan Palmer scores game-winner in final minute as Loachapoka wins in playoffs

Ga’Kuan Palmer sprinted out of the pile once all the bodies rolled off him, yelling in celebration as his team was set to pull off the unthinkable. With 52 seconds left in Friday’s first-round playoff game between Loachapoka and Keith, Palmer punched in a touchdown from just outside the goal line. He gave the Indians their first lead of the night, and they’d hold off the Bears in the remaining seconds for a 28-24 win.
LOACHAPOKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Reeltown cruises in first round, earns first playoff win since 2019

Ever since going to the state championship in 2019, Reeltown’s playoff road hasn’t been one paved in gold. Following that memorable season, the Rebels missed the postseason in 2020 and bowed out of the first round a year ago. But Friday night was a completely different story. From...
NOTASULGA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Young woman shot in Auburn, police searching for shooter

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A Saturday morning shooting sends a young woman to the hospital with serious injuries, as police look for her suspected shooter.  Auburn police say they were called to the hospital’s emergency room for a gunshot victim. The investigation began and police located the crime scene at an apartment complex along North […]
AUBURN, AL

