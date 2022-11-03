Read full article on original website
STARKVILLE, Mississippi — Cadillac Williams sacrificed sleep. His new-look assistant coaching staff did, too. It almost got them a win in Starkville. Displaying some of their best second-half adjustments of the season, Auburn out-scored Mississippi State 27-9 after halftime until the end of regulation, but couldn’t keep it up in overtime, where the Bulldogs had a walk-off touchdown run and won 39-33 late into the night at Davis Wade Stadium.
Weekend sweep: Auburn volleyball wins second straight against Texas A&M
He didn’t have to talk about composure, or confidence, or keeping it together. His team had that already, he figured. The Tigers proved him right, cutting out a long 33-31 fourth set to beat Texas A&M 3-1 on Sunday to move Auburn to 20-5 on the season and 9-5 in the SEC.
Auburn loses overtime thriller in Williams’ first game
STARKVILLE, Miss. — In watching and listening to Cadillac Williams, it was hard to believe Auburn had just lost. With microphones in front of him, speaking to the media in-person for the first time as the Tigers’ interim head football coach, Williams had a smile on his face for much of the 13 minutes he took questions. He was deliberate in his answers and had a glisten in his eye at points, surely from the emotion of a long week, one in which he said he hardly slept.
Nov. 4, 1960: The deadly beating of a Black man in Auburn, and a quick and curious trial
The Rising Star Church property borders I-85 just past the Exit 42 going south. In its cemetery, Forney Calhoun is buried in an unmarked grave. Just over sixty years ago, up Wire Road closer to Auburn, Calhoun, a 67-year-old Black man, was beaten by two Auburn University employees. He would die two weeks later.
‘The sky’s the limit’: Tuskegee football coach, AD seeing success in first year
TUSKEGEE — Reginald Ruffin pulls his white Chevy Tahoe down the pavement to the bottom of the hill overlooking Abbott Stadium and puts it in park. Absent of Ruffin, his car, and a couple others, the hill is vacant. That’s far from the case on a game day, though.
Ga’Kuan Palmer scores game-winner in final minute as Loachapoka wins in playoffs
Ga’Kuan Palmer sprinted out of the pile once all the bodies rolled off him, yelling in celebration as his team was set to pull off the unthinkable. With 52 seconds left in Friday’s first-round playoff game between Loachapoka and Keith, Palmer punched in a touchdown from just outside the goal line. He gave the Indians their first lead of the night, and they’d hold off the Bears in the remaining seconds for a 28-24 win.
Nov. 8 election: Jay Hovey and Sherri Reese face off to be State Senator of District 27
Democrat Sherri Reese and Republican Jay Hovey are the two candidates running for the position to be State Senator of District 27 in the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. District 27 is made up of parts of Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Democrat Sherri Reese. Reese, 49, was born...
Reeltown cruises in first round, earns first playoff win since 2019
Ever since going to the state championship in 2019, Reeltown’s playoff road hasn’t been one paved in gold. Following that memorable season, the Rebels missed the postseason in 2020 and bowed out of the first round a year ago. But Friday night was a completely different story. From...
Nov. 8 election: It’s incumbent Debbie Wood versus Charles Temm Jr. for State Representative of District 38
Republican incumbent Debbie Wood and Libertarian Charles Temm Jr. are the two candidates running for the position of State Representative District 38 in the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. District 38 is made up of parts of Chambers County and Lee County including Valley, Lanett, Huguley, Beulah, Lake Harding,...
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Young woman shot in Auburn, police searching for shooter
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A Saturday morning shooting sends a young woman to the hospital with serious injuries, as police look for her suspected shooter. Auburn police say they were called to the hospital’s emergency room for a gunshot victim. The investigation began and police located the crime scene at an apartment complex along North […]
