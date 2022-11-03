Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys Trade for WR Jerry Jeudy: Dallas Made Deadline Offer to Broncos - NFL Tracker
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Odell Beckham Jr. 'Crazy' Signing: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys?
"If we think OBJ can help this team,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.'' And the Cowboys seem to feel the same way.
Cameras captured Aaron Rodgers' furious sideline reaction to his interception in the end zone
At some point, it really seems like Aaron Rodgers’ frustrations are going to reach a boiling point this season. After putting together an MVP performance in 2021, this season has seen a startling regression as Rodgers has struggled to build chemistry with his receivers since Davante Adams’ departure. It didn’t help matters either when the Packers failed to acquire a No. 1 receiver at the trade deadline.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady holds first press conference since finalizing his divorce and here's what he had to say
When Tom Brady met with the media on Thursday, he probably knew that he'd be getting asked at least one question about his divorce, and sure enough, that was one of the first subjects that came up during the quarterback's first press conference since finalizing his separation from Gisele Bundchen on Oct. 28.
Terry Bradshaw Shocked the FOX NFL Sunday Crew With a Suicide Reference
Terry Bradshaw said Kyler Murray would commit suicide if the Cardinals ran it too much.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Packers punished for bizarre goal line trick play attempt
The Green Bay Packers’ struggling offense looks more desperate with each passing week, and may have hit rock bottom Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Packers struggled against the Lions in the first half despite Detroit’s status as the league’s worst defense. Green Bay was stopped three times at the 1-yard line to end the first quarter, setting up a big 4th and goal to open the second. Bizarrely, the Packers tried something of a trick play, lining up offensive lineman David Bakthiari as an eligible receiver and making him the target.
Travis Kelce shares which NFL fanbase he hates
Travis Kelce has a pretty good reason for naming one fanbase as his least favorite in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said he “hate(s)” playing the New England Patriots, and he cited one specific reason for why their fans bother him so much. “I’m not...
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Which of the Eagles’ next 5 opponents could be their first loss?
When an NFL team is undefeated, they receive a lot of love from their fan base, but find themselves with a giant target on their back. The Eagles, with a bull’s-eye on them on Thursday night had to withstand an inspired effort from the one-win Texans in Houston, but broke a halftime tie to win, 29-17.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches two passes
Watkins caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's win over the Texans. Watkins remains the Eagles' clear third wide receiver, as his 35 offensive snaps easily beat fourth wideout Zach Pascal's 20. Filling that role for an undefeated team hasn't led to much fantasy value, however, as he's averaging just a single catch per game and has reached the end zone just once all year.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Listed as doubtful
Edwards (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's prime-time battle against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Both Gus Edwards and Mark Andrews (shoulder/ankle) are listed as doubtful, meaning the Ravens could be without three of their top offensive weapons, including Rashod Bateman (foot), who was placed on injured reserve this week. If Edwards is ultimately ruled inactive, expect both Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to see work out of the backfield. The former was particularly effective in last Thursday's win, tallying 11 total touches for 67 total yards and a touchdown.
Mahomes helps Chiefs rally past Titans 20-17 in overtime
Patrick Mahomes ran for the tying touchdown and 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, Harrison Butker atoned for two earlier misses by kicking the go-ahead field goal in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans 20-17
CBS Sports
Rams' Jared Pinkney: Elevated from practice squad
Pinkney was bumped up to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday. Pinkney earned a spot on the team's practice squad after failing to make their 53-man roster out of camp. Assuming Pinkney suits up Sunday against the Buccaneers it'll be his first action of the season.
Jordan Brand Releases First-Ever NFL Collaboration with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys
The first-ever NFL and Jordan collaboration has dropped featuring Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't play Sunday
Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker suffered a shoulder injury during the Titans' Week 8 win over Houston and will miss at least one additional game. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 10 against the Broncos. In Hooker's absence, Andrew Adams and Lonnie Johnson are both candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: MRI coming
Dantzler (ankle) will undergo an MRI on Monday, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Dantzler suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Commanders and was unable to return. Any potential extended absence for the third-year pro would certainly be a blow to the team's secondary, and would force rookie Andrew Booth into a much bigger role.
Odell Beckham Jr. 'In Cowboys Sights'; Dallas Checks On Free Agent WR Medical Status
Odell Beckham Jr., the top free agent available, is on the Cowboys' radar. And they are on his radar, too.
Thurman Thomas, Bills Legend, Involved in Building of New Buffalo Stadium
34 Group is a company owned by Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas and his wife, Patti, and the Bills legend will be working on the new facility.
CBS Sports
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Sustains concussion Sunday
Lions coach Dan Campbell said that Joseph is in concussion protocol following Sunday's 15-9 win over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. Joseph was evaluated for a concussion after colliding with cornerback Jeff Okudah on a combined tackle during the second of Sunday's win, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. The rookie safety logged 22 tackles, one pass defended and two forced fumbles over the first seven contests of the season, and he played at least 90 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps in all but one game since Week 4. Joseph will now have to clear league protocols before suiting up again this season, and his next opportunity to play will come against the Bears on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Comments / 0