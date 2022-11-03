ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cameras captured Aaron Rodgers' furious sideline reaction to his interception in the end zone

At some point, it really seems like Aaron Rodgers’ frustrations are going to reach a boiling point this season. After putting together an MVP performance in 2021, this season has seen a startling regression as Rodgers has struggled to build chemistry with his receivers since Davante Adams’ departure. It didn’t help matters either when the Packers failed to acquire a No. 1 receiver at the trade deadline.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Packers punished for bizarre goal line trick play attempt

The Green Bay Packers’ struggling offense looks more desperate with each passing week, and may have hit rock bottom Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Packers struggled against the Lions in the first half despite Detroit’s status as the league’s worst defense. Green Bay was stopped three times at the 1-yard line to end the first quarter, setting up a big 4th and goal to open the second. Bizarrely, the Packers tried something of a trick play, lining up offensive lineman David Bakthiari as an eligible receiver and making him the target.
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches two passes

Watkins caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's win over the Texans. Watkins remains the Eagles' clear third wide receiver, as his 35 offensive snaps easily beat fourth wideout Zach Pascal's 20. Filling that role for an undefeated team hasn't led to much fantasy value, however, as he's averaging just a single catch per game and has reached the end zone just once all year.
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Listed as doubtful

Edwards (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's prime-time battle against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Both Gus Edwards and Mark Andrews (shoulder/ankle) are listed as doubtful, meaning the Ravens could be without three of their top offensive weapons, including Rashod Bateman (foot), who was placed on injured reserve this week. If Edwards is ultimately ruled inactive, expect both Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to see work out of the backfield. The former was particularly effective in last Thursday's win, tallying 11 total touches for 67 total yards and a touchdown.
Rams' Jared Pinkney: Elevated from practice squad

Pinkney was bumped up to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday. Pinkney earned a spot on the team's practice squad after failing to make their 53-man roster out of camp. Assuming Pinkney suits up Sunday against the Buccaneers it'll be his first action of the season.
Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't play Sunday

Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker suffered a shoulder injury during the Titans' Week 8 win over Houston and will miss at least one additional game. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 10 against the Broncos. In Hooker's absence, Andrew Adams and Lonnie Johnson are both candidates for increased roles.
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: MRI coming

Dantzler (ankle) will undergo an MRI on Monday, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Dantzler suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Commanders and was unable to return. Any potential extended absence for the third-year pro would certainly be a blow to the team's secondary, and would force rookie Andrew Booth into a much bigger role.
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Sustains concussion Sunday

Lions coach Dan Campbell said that Joseph is in concussion protocol following Sunday's 15-9 win over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. Joseph was evaluated for a concussion after colliding with cornerback Jeff Okudah on a combined tackle during the second of Sunday's win, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. The rookie safety logged 22 tackles, one pass defended and two forced fumbles over the first seven contests of the season, and he played at least 90 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps in all but one game since Week 4. Joseph will now have to clear league protocols before suiting up again this season, and his next opportunity to play will come against the Bears on Sunday, Nov. 13.
