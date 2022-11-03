OceanFirst Foundation Awards $12,500 Grant to Support The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service

Read full article on original website
southjerseyobserver.com
Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City to Bring National Crime Prevention Council Course to Atlantic City High School
Atlantic City High School (ACHS) will welcome the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City (BGCAC) for community safety programs, beginning November 9th. The Club is a 21st Century Learning Center, with funding from the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE), to provide out-of-school-time programming. As the organization works to...
Students at this NJ university know about state’s only nightclub on wheels
I didn’t realize this was such a crazy thing to experience until I told someone who hasn’t spent any time at Rowan University. If you didn’t know, I graduated from Rowan just this past May and one of the most famous things on campus is the Cougar Oober. I actually consider myself really lucky to be at Rowan during the come-up of the Cougar Oober and it really elevated my time there.
southjerseyobserver.com
Vantage Commercial Inks Five Leases at Southwood Shopping Center
Vantage Commercial recently announced that five new tenants are lined up for for the highly anticipated redevelopment of Southwood Shopping Center, located at 875 Mantua Pike in Woodbury. The brokerage sold the asset in 2021 to local investors with the intent to fill the center and breathe new life into...
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
southjerseyobserver.com
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Donates $10,000 In Honor of First Responder’s Day
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City President Anthony Faranca (center) presented Fire Chief Scott Evans (left) of the Atlantic City Fire Department and Chief James Sarkos (right) of the Atlantic City Police Department with $5,000 each in honor of First Responder’s Day on Oct. 28, 2022 (Photo credit: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City)
Hamilton mourns retired officer who dedicated life to public safety
Atlantic County’s public safety community is mourning a longtime officer, firefighter and emergency worker. Michael Robison, 48, died Tuesday attributed to heart issues. “He gave his whole life to public service,” said Hamilton Township Police Chief Gregory Ciambrone, who spent his career working with Robison. Robison started his...
thesunpapers.com
Autumn Lands festival at Historic Smithville Park entertains, teaches
Long before Europeans arrived along the Rancocas Creek, Native Americans lived in a settlement called Alumhatta – now Historic Smithville Park – and used the water to transport goods by canoe and irrigate crops in the rich soil. In the 19th century, runaway slaves traveled the same waterways...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Wildwood, New Jersey Newest Boardwalk Hotel Plans.
The property located at 3000 Boardwalk is between Glenwood and Maple Aves and the boardwalk. Two weeks ago, someone bid 6.2 million dollars. We went to the city of Wildwood and obtained more info, and during our investigation, we found out that an application was submitted to the Wildwood NJ Planning and Zoning Board on November in the application they are asking to add two new floors, a rooftop pool, and a restaurant with a total of 75 rooms. The new hotel name will be ““The Wild Resort.”
WMDT.com
Cape May – Lewes Ferry to offer free passenger round trip travel to Veterans and Active Military members on Nov. 11th
CAPE MAY, N.J. – The Cape May – Lewes Ferry is thanking the military community by offering free passenger round trip, same day travel for Veterans and Active Military personnel with a valid ID this Veterans Day. On Friday, November 11th, all active military and veterans are eligible...
Vintage NJ: Look at the Old Zaberer’s in North Wildwood
Who doesn't love a day at the beach? Especially if you grew up going to the beach year after year, it brings back fond memories. Nostalgia can be a big motivator for tourists to keep coming back year. So now, those former-kids are now bringing their own children and families...
Will We See Snow For The Holidays In Atlantic & Cape May Counties This Year?
It almost feels too early to have to even give this topic any thought, but here we are. Can you believe Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away?. While the holidays are always an exciting time here in the Garden State, now is the time to start solidifying plans for the season. Prepare to be busier than ever as most people will be resuming with pre-pandemic-style festivities for the holidays this year.
ocnjsentinel.com
Find comfort, convenience of maintenance-free living at luxury bayfront complex
OCEAN CITY — Enjoy everything America’s Greatest Family Resort has to offer and let someone else do the work. That’s the idea at 500 Bay Condominiums, the luxury complex overlooking Great Egg Harbor Bay where unit 206 is for sale. The 110-unit complex consists of two buildings...
Atlantic County Commissioner Makes Allegation About Prosecutor
It reads like a political spy novel. A county elected official has made a serious allegation about Atlantic County’s top law enforcement official. In public comments made by Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest Coursey on November 1, 2022, Coursey accuses Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds of potentially holding back the future promotion of an ACPO staff member.
thesunpapers.com
State aid allows county to replace traffic signs
People who get lost while driving, even with a GPS, realize how important traffic signs are to finding a destination. During the Battle of the Bulge in World War II, German soldiers actually changed the direction of the signs so Allied soldiers coming to the aid of Bastogne would go in the wrong direction. Getting lost on the roads in France cost lives.
This Breathtaking NJ City Named One of the Most Gorgeous in America
A highly respected travel publication has given top honors to one city in the Garden State, placing it among the most gorgeous in the country. Recently, editors at Conde Nast Traveler released their list of the most beautiful towns in America, which looked at locales from one coast to another.
thesunpapers.com
Armed robbery at Liberty Bell Bank in Moorestown
On Nov. 3 at 4:58 p.m. the Moorestown Police Department was dispatched to the Liberty Bell Bank for the report of an armed robbery that just occurred. When police arrived, they spoke with the two female employees inside the bank. The employees stated that at 4:49 p.m. a black male wearing jeans, a black jacket, red hat, white shoes, black gloves and a surgical mask came into the bank and walked up to the female teller behind the counter while pointing a black handgun at her. He then told the other female teller sitting down in the front office area to come closer to him. After both tellers were in front of him, he directed them to take him to the vault to which they complied.
watchthetramcarplease.com
North Wildwood Bar and Restaurant up for sale!
The Salty Mermaid Bar in North Wildwood is up for sale. The former Tony’s Cafe was a local’s favorite place to go. here is what the listing with Long and Foster says:. Rare opportunity to own this well established neighborhood bar and restaurant! The Salty Mermaid is located on the corner of Delaware and 26th Avenue in North Wildwood. The Salty Mermaid offers large dining areas that includes indoor and outdoor seating. Inside boasts a fun and festive decor with a large bar area with the bar having 19 bar stools, a large 28 seat high top table area along with 58 seat restaurant. The inviting customer friendly covered outdoor area offers an 18 seat walk up bar as well as additional seating on the spacious deck with high ceilings, beautiful ceiling fans and light fixtures. This is not your run of the mill outdoor bar. The kitchen is large and extremely well kept with several work areas. One look at The Salty Mermaid and you’ll understand why it’s such a popular spot! The Salty Mermaid features a neat and pristine 3-bedroom 2 bath home with a front porch and small back yard and driveway. This sale also includes 229 W 26th Avenue which is deeded separately but included in this sale. This spacious single-family home has been completely remodeled and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances that overlooks the living and dining area. The spacious main bedroom has sliders to a large, covered porch. The Salty Mermaid and the accompanying properties have been lovingly maintained and is being sold in turnkey condition.
Atlantic City Councilwoman Files Harassment Complaint Against Mayor
We have confirmed that Atlantic City, New Jersey 2nd Ward Councilwoman LaToya Dunston has filed a harassment complaint against Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small. Dunston initiated the complaint process this past Wednesday, November 2, 2022 with the Atlantic City Police Department. We have confirmed that Dunston officially signed the complaint...
Vineland’s Cumberland Mall Sold for $49 Million
The sale of Vineland's Cumberland Mall was announced Wednesday by the Philadelphia real estate investment trust (PREIT) which has owned it since 2005. The mall was sold to an undisclosed buyer, according to a PREIT spokesperson, who said the buyer has previously purchased other malls from the company. The announced...
