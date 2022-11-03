ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

CBS News

Ex-housekeeper for Jeff Bezos files discrimination lawsuit

A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
TheStreet

Billionaire Jeff Bezos Is in Trouble

Billionaire Jeff Bezos has been keeping a low profile in recent months. He briefly broke his silence last month to issue a dire warning about the economy at a time when economic concerns are running high. "Yep, the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches," Bezos...
WASHINGTON STATE
FanSided

Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z make $6 billion push to purchase Washington Commanders

Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z are the early frontrunners to buy the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder with a potential price tag of $6 billion. Just a few short years ago, Dan Snyder told the public that he’d never change the team’s name. It’s changed twice. He said that he’d never sell the team. But after a congressional investigation into the corporate culture of sexual harassment and now a criminal investigation into the Commanders’ business practices, Snyder announced that he had hired Bank of America to explore selling the team.
WASHINGTON, DC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z & Jeff Bezos Could Join Forces To Buy The Commanders

The Washington Commanders may finally be for sale. Dan Snyder is considered to be the worst owner in professional sports. Fans of the Washington Commanders have been calling for him to sell the team for years, and it looks like it actually may happen. With pressure from the NFL in the form of a misconduct investigation, it seems like Snyder is feeling the heat.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Jack Dorsey apologizes for Elon Musk 'mess' at Twitter

Twitter's co-founder Jack Dorsey took the blame for the massive layoffs under its new CEO, Elon Musk. Employees were informed Thursday via a memo that Twitter would be cutting down its workforce. It was already planning broad layoffs prior to Musk's acquisition of the social media platform, and it would have affected up to a quarter of the staff, unnamed sources told the Washington Post. The move would have been part of cost-saving measures taken by the board meant to save the company $700 million.
WASHINGTON STATE
Front Office Sports

Bezos, Jay-Z Reportedly Teaming Up on Commanders Bid

Two of the biggest figures in U.S. culture and business are teaming up to buy the Washington Commanders. Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z are both interested in buying the NFL team, according to multiple reports, following an announcement that team owner Dan Snyder had hired Bank of America to explore a sale — and they’re not alone.
WASHINGTON, DC
thecomeback.com

NFL insider says league would ‘love’ Bezos to buy Commanders

A potential sale for the Washington Commanders has begun to really percolate. With the process tying into recent criminal investigation developments, a sale for the team seems significantly likelier than it ever has under disgraced owner Dan Snyder. One name that can’t seem to step away from this discussion is...
WASHINGTON, DC

