Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Notes on Match Order for WWE Crown Jewel (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
– PWInsider reported the following match order for today’s WWE Crown Jewel event:. * Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar will reportedly open the main card. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Asuka (c) vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY. * Steel Cage Match: Karrion...
411mania.com
411’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Preview
Hello 411 guys, gals, enbies, and everyone else! Welcome to 411’s WWE Crown Jewel preview! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and that’s right — Sweet Saudi Blood Money VIII is here as WWE returns to Riyadh for their latest Saudi Arabia show. WWE has a collection of eight matches to satisfy MBS their fanbase, most of which are pretty clearly stopgap bouts to deliver some star power for this PPV. Look, at this point the Saudi PPVs are what they are. Most of the matches here have potential to deliver, which is an improvement over Crown Jewels and Super Showdowns of years past. We have a lot to get into for Saturday’s show so without further ado let’s prep for the brutal heat, get all of the women in neck-to-toe ring gear and dive in!
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Made Her WWE Crown Jewel Gear While Travelling
Bianca Belair famously makes her own ring gear, and she revealed that her gear for Crown Jewel was made on the road. Belair posted to her Instagram stories on Sunday morning noting that she didn’t have time to do the ring gear at home so she worked on it while travelling.
411mania.com
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Shares First Look at Crown Jewel Set, Notes on Producers For Show
– Stephanie McMahon has provided fans with a first look at the set for tomorrow’s WWE Crown Jewel. The WWE co-CEO posted to her Twitter account to share a pic of the set, writing:. “The stage is set. Tomorrow night’s #WWECrownJewel in Riyadh will be one to remember! Streaming...
411mania.com
WWE News: Signup Page For Next Week’s WWE NXT, Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul Road to Crown Jewel
– Signups are open for attending next week’s episode of WWE NXT. The sign-up page for Tuesday’s taping is here. – WWE posted the following video looking at Roman Reigns and Logan Paul’s road to Crown Jewel:
411mania.com
WWE News: Braun Strowman Takes Shot at ‘Flippy Floppers’ After Crown Jewel, Rob Schamberger Paints Brock Lesnar
– Braun Strowman is feeling his oats after his match with Omos at WWE Crown Jewel, and he took to Twitter to mock star ratings and “floppy floppers” after the show. Strowman posted to his Twitter account to praise Omos, writing:. “Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we...
411mania.com
Logan Paul, Triple H & More On Paul’s Transition To WWE, Competing at Crown Jewel Against Roman Reigns
Logan Paul battles Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel tomorrow, and a new feature has Paul, Triple H, Reigns and more discussing Paul’s move into wrestling. ESPN has a new feature on Paul’s jump into WWE and more, and you can check out highlights below:
411mania.com
Backstage Notes on Producers for Today’s WWE Crown Jewel Event
– PWInsider reported some details on the listed producers for today’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 event in Riyadh, Saudi Araba. The show will feature the following producers for the lineup:. * Peter Williams is producing Bianca Belair vs. Bayley’s Last Woman Standing Match for the Raw Women’s Championship....
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown Full Results 11.05.2022: #1 Contender’s Tag Team Fatal Four-Way Match & More
The first part of the NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown event was broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on November 5, with matches having been taped on October 16 in Los Angeles, CA. You can see the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below. *Christopher Daniels defeated Rocky Romero. *#1...
411mania.com
Sasha Banks and Naomi Added Back To WWE Signature
In a post on Twitter, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that Sasha Banks and Naomi have returned to the WWE signature intro. The clip aired before Crown Jewel. The two hadn’t been in the video for some time and only just returned to it today. They have been suspended indefinitely from WWE since the summer when they walked out of the company.
411mania.com
WWE News: Cold Open for Crown Jewel With Titus O’Neil, SmackDown Video Highlights
– WWE released the opening video for today’s Crown Jewel event featuring Global Ambassador Titus O’Nel:. – WWE released the following video highlights for yesterday’s SmackDown and NXT Level Up:
411mania.com
AEW Reportedly Begins Filming New Reality TV Series
Cameras are rolling on AEW’s upcoming reality series, according to a new report. According to PWInsider, filming began this week for the new reality series, which Warner Bros. Discovery is producing. The site reports that a camera crew was filming talent at Dynamite and are again filming at Rampage...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Teases AEW Expanding Live Calendar Next Year, Talks Pro Wrestling NOAH Booking Shinsuke Nakamura
Tony Khan has a new executive in charge of live events in Jeff Jarrett, and he says they’re excited to expand their live calendar in 2023. Khan touched on the topic during his conversation with Sports Illustrated and you can see some highlights below:. On Colt Cabana’s appearance on...
411mania.com
Note On Restrictions On Pro Wrestling NOAH Airing Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Great Muta
As previously reported, Shinsuke Nakamura is set to wrestle The Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH in January, on loan from WWE. The event happens on January 1 at Budokan Hall. They are not only allowing Nakamura to wrestle for another company, but the WON reports that the show will be allowed to stream live on Abema. Typically, when WWE talents appear outside the company, the matches or segments are untelevised.
411mania.com
AEW News: Young Bucks Set for Highspots Signing, Excalibur Joins Hey! (EW), House of Black Promo
– HighspotsAuctions.com has announced that former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are set for an online signing on December 1. Fans can purchase the items or send in their own to get signed. More details are available at the above link. The Bucks have not appeared on AEW...
411mania.com
US Embassy Contacts WWE Amid Concerns Of Iranian Attack On Saudi Arabia
The US Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has been in contact with WWE head of tomorrow’s Crown Jewel in regard to reports of a possible Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia. As noted earlier this week, a report by the Wall Street Journal said that Saudi Arabia had shared information with US intelligence warning of an attack from Iran. Iran’s foreign ministry has since denied that an attack is being planned.
411mania.com
NJPW Reportedly Breaking Tradition With Karl Anderson Situation
As previously reported, NJPW cancelled a match between Karl Anderson and Hikuleo at Battle Autumn tomorrow, as Anderson will be in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel instead. While Hikuleo will fight Yujiro Takahashi instead, it will not be for the NEVER Openweight title. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NJPW...
411mania.com
WWE News: Talent Exits Saudi Arabia After Crown Jewel, New Trademark For TLC
– WWE’s roster are out of Saudi Arabia following Saturday’s Crown Jewel PPV. PWInsider reports that the talent all made it out of the country without issues. The site notes that some flew out on private jets while others took group flights out, stopping in either Paris or London en route to the US.
411mania.com
The Usos Retain Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– It was not the day for The Brawling Brutes to overcome the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The Usos defeated The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) to retain their titles at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The Usos have been SmackDown Tag Team Champions for over...
411mania.com
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 11.04.22
Well everyone, this is it. The very last chance WWE has to get you to buy Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money, and they’re doing it via a taped show. If you’re curious about the spoilers they can be found HERE. Now, as for the show itself, expect a lot of video recaps and filler but with some potential highlights. Our main event should be quite good when Intercontinental champion Gunther defends his belt against all around wrestling legend Rey Mysterio. Elsewhere on the card LA Knight will battle Ricochet, Liv Morgan is set to take on Sonya Deville in a No DQ match, and I’m sure something will happen as it relates to the tag team scene. Last week we also saw Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey seem to join forces, and if they do officially team up they could be a nearly unstoppable powerhouse. We got a little more about Bray Wyatt last week when Uncle Howdy showed off a little more of himself, it’s unclear if Bray will make an appearance on this episode but he is supposed to be at Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money so who know. Alright, that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.
Comments / 0