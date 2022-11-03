ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State

Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
247Sports

Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame

Following Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "First of all, congratulations to Notre Dame. They were outstanding. Just absolutely dominated us in every facet of football. Starting with coaching... blocking, tackling, you name it— dominated. Congratulations to coach (Marcus) Freeman and his staff. Always tell our team you get what you earn, and we earned this tonight for sure. Momentum is tough in a game like this and we lost momentum right out of the gate with the blocked punt touchdown. Very simple, flat-out just didn't do our job. Never got the momentum back. Pick-6 and another bad interception that led to another touchdown. Huge momentum plays.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Auburn players share Bryan Harsin's last message to team after firing

STARKVILLE, Mississippi — Owen Pappoe had one thing on his mind. The senior linebacker and team captain was really looking forward to lunch Monday afternoon. He had a good morning. He was walking out of the building, business as usual before the team’s defensive film session in the afternoon.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Nick Saban, Alabama's dynasty status questioned by media, former players after loss at LSU

Alabama football's playoff hopes this season under Nick Saban were dealt a fatal blow Saturday night at LSU, a loss resulting in immediate questions for media members and former players alike questioning the Crimson Tide's dynasty and reign atop college football. It was the fourth time this season Alabama was involved in a game decided on the final and marked the Crimson Tide's second loss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 11

LSU took out Alabama in overtime on a two-point conversion to shake up the College Football Playoff race while Georgia cruised in arguably its biggest home game in program history, knocking off top-ranked Tennessee to highlight Saturday's top 25 action. Along with Clemson's loss at Notre Dame, there is definite movement coming in Sunday's Week 11 AP rankings and the subsequent playoff poll this week and our latest projections reflect how we think analysts will vote.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor announce commitments to Memphis

Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor both announced their commitments to Memphis on Saturday night via their Instagram accounts. 247Sports had reported earlier this week that such commitments were likely imminent with Eric Bossi logging crystal balls for both to choose the Tigers. Less than 48 hours later, that has now...
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Everything Mario Cristobal said following Miami’s 45-3

The Miami Hurricanes suffered an embarrassing 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami was soundly thumped in every phase of the game as the offense did not score a touchdown for the second consecutive game as the defense failed to contain explosive plays once again and allowed 45 points for the third team this season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee

ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Stanford opens season with Monday morning tip vs Pacific

The Stanford Cardinal men’s basketball team will tip-off the season Monday with a morning matchup against Northern California non-conference opponent Pacific. The 2022-23 season begins at 11 a.m. PT in Maples Pavilion with a Pac-12 Network Broadcast. Game 1: Stanford vs Pacific. Date: Monday, Nov. 7. Time: 11:00 a.m....
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 1 Vols' loss at No. 3 Georgia

A turnover during Georgia's opening possession allowed Tennessee to take an early lead on the road Saturday afternoon in its highly anticipated showdown with the defending national champion Bulldogs. For the Vols, it all went downhill from there. Georgia answered Tennessee's early takeaway, which set up a 47-yard field goal...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Scouting Mike Williams and his fit at LSU

Bishop Walsh School and Team Thrill four-star guard Mike Williams just announced his commitment to LSU live on the 247Sports Channel. Williams chose LSU over a group of finalists that also included Clemson, DePaul, Syracuse, VCU, and Wake Forest. He had visited all six campuses this fall, with LSU getting...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
392K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy