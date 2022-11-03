Read full article on original website
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's overtime loss at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – Sixth-ranked Alabama lost to No. 10 LSU, 32-21, Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Shortly after the loss to the Tigers, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama dropped to 7-2 on the season. “It’s a bit of...
Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State
Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame
Following Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "First of all, congratulations to Notre Dame. They were outstanding. Just absolutely dominated us in every facet of football. Starting with coaching... blocking, tackling, you name it— dominated. Congratulations to coach (Marcus) Freeman and his staff. Always tell our team you get what you earn, and we earned this tonight for sure. Momentum is tough in a game like this and we lost momentum right out of the gate with the blocked punt touchdown. Very simple, flat-out just didn't do our job. Never got the momentum back. Pick-6 and another bad interception that led to another touchdown. Huge momentum plays.
Kentucky HC John Calipari discusses grieving with team after death of players' father
The Wildcats head coach discusses how he is handling the sudden death of Daimion Collins' father with the player and with his team.
Nick Saban shares his message to team after overtime loss to LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – As chants echoed into the small visiting media room at Tiger Stadium, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said it was an understatement to say how disappointing the Crimson Tide’s loss to LSU was, a loss that all but eliminated it from the playoff picture.
Auburn players share Bryan Harsin's last message to team after firing
STARKVILLE, Mississippi — Owen Pappoe had one thing on his mind. The senior linebacker and team captain was really looking forward to lunch Monday afternoon. He had a good morning. He was walking out of the building, business as usual before the team’s defensive film session in the afternoon.
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph frustrated with 'execution' issues after loss to Minnesota
Nebraska scored on each of its first two drives, and then the Huskers' offense went AWOL. Minnesota rallied out of a 10-point deficit for a, 20-13 road win. Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph made a quarterback change, inserting Logan Smothers for the struggling Chubba Purdy, who started because Casey Thompson was still beaten up.
Nick Saban, Alabama's dynasty status questioned by media, former players after loss at LSU
Alabama football's playoff hopes this season under Nick Saban were dealt a fatal blow Saturday night at LSU, a loss resulting in immediate questions for media members and former players alike questioning the Crimson Tide's dynasty and reign atop college football. It was the fourth time this season Alabama was involved in a game decided on the final and marked the Crimson Tide's second loss.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 11
LSU took out Alabama in overtime on a two-point conversion to shake up the College Football Playoff race while Georgia cruised in arguably its biggest home game in program history, knocking off top-ranked Tennessee to highlight Saturday's top 25 action. Along with Clemson's loss at Notre Dame, there is definite movement coming in Sunday's Week 11 AP rankings and the subsequent playoff poll this week and our latest projections reflect how we think analysts will vote.
Five-star forward Carter Bryant making official visit to Louisville
Newport Coast, Calif., Sage Hill High School five-star prospect Carter Bryant was supposed to visit Louisville for the Louisville Live event a few weeks back. Bryant was unable to make that visit but rescheduled the trip and is on campus this weekend at U of L. The Class of 2024...
Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor announce commitments to Memphis
Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor both announced their commitments to Memphis on Saturday night via their Instagram accounts. 247Sports had reported earlier this week that such commitments were likely imminent with Eric Bossi logging crystal balls for both to choose the Tigers. Less than 48 hours later, that has now...
Everything Mario Cristobal said following Miami’s 45-3
The Miami Hurricanes suffered an embarrassing 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami was soundly thumped in every phase of the game as the offense did not score a touchdown for the second consecutive game as the defense failed to contain explosive plays once again and allowed 45 points for the third team this season.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee
ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
Brown "disappointed and frustrated" with offense in loss
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown spoke with the media after the team's 31-14 loss on the road at Iowa State on Saturday afternoon. The full video can be seen above, but quotes with a few highlights from the postgame presser are below. Opening statement: The story of our game...
LSU football adds defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter to 2023 recruiting class
The purple and gold keep growing by the hour as the 2023 defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter announced his commitment to the Tigers on Sunday night. LSU officially flipped the formally committed lineman from University of Louisiana Lafayette. The St. Amant lineman is the 25th commitment and third defensive lineman of the class.
Stanford opens season with Monday morning tip vs Pacific
The Stanford Cardinal men’s basketball team will tip-off the season Monday with a morning matchup against Northern California non-conference opponent Pacific. The 2022-23 season begins at 11 a.m. PT in Maples Pavilion with a Pac-12 Network Broadcast. Game 1: Stanford vs Pacific. Date: Monday, Nov. 7. Time: 11:00 a.m....
Dabo Swinney details Clemson QB situation with D.J. Uiagalelei, Cade Klubnik after Notre Dame loss
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said an all-systems-failure led to Saturday night's 35-14 loss at Notre Dame. He refused to place blame on the play of quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik. Clemson struggled to muster anything on offense throughout the contest as the signal callers combined for two turnovers, both leading.
Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 1 Vols' loss at No. 3 Georgia
A turnover during Georgia's opening possession allowed Tennessee to take an early lead on the road Saturday afternoon in its highly anticipated showdown with the defending national champion Bulldogs. For the Vols, it all went downhill from there. Georgia answered Tennessee's early takeaway, which set up a 47-yard field goal...
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M draw criticism as Florida QB Anthony Richardson leads Gators win
The bleeding did not stop for Texas A&M, as Jimbo Fisher and company saw the Aggies' defense get shredded by Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson in a 41-24 loss. It was the Aggies' fifth-straight loss, as the Gators (5-4) went for 291 rushing yards against an Aggies (3-6) defense that was depleted by a flu outbreak.
Scouting Mike Williams and his fit at LSU
Bishop Walsh School and Team Thrill four-star guard Mike Williams just announced his commitment to LSU live on the 247Sports Channel. Williams chose LSU over a group of finalists that also included Clemson, DePaul, Syracuse, VCU, and Wake Forest. He had visited all six campuses this fall, with LSU getting...
