Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fort Morgan Times
Game grades: UNC blows lead, misses more opportunities against PSU
UNC (2-7, 1-5 Big Sky) lost to Portland State (4-5, 3-3 Big Sky), 35-21, after giving up five straight touchdowns. The Bears actually took a 14-0 lead but mistakes and missed opportunities turned what could have been an upset win into another painful loss. Here is how the team did...
Fort Morgan Times
UNC football’s hot start against PSU fades after penalties, missed opportunities
UNC (2-7, 1-5 Big Sky) lost to Portland State (4-5, 3-3 Big Sky), 35-21, despite getting out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. It looked like the Bears would have an opportunity to upset the home team, thanks to their strong start. They scored on the first two drives of the game.
Fort Morgan Times
UNC volleyball sweeps Northern Arizona to take top spot in Big Sky standings
UNC (15-8, 9-3 Big Sky) defeated NAU (3-16, 2-10 Big Sky) to split the series, despite not having its best performance (25-18, 25-19, 26-24). Bears coach Lyndsey Oates said the team allowed too many easy points and wasn’t quite as sharp as she would’ve liked. “I like how...
Fort Morgan Times
Keeler: Deion Sanders isn’t coming to save CU football. But Jordyn Tyson could. If he stays.
BOULDER — Russell Wilson will curse in a kindergarten class before Deion Sanders rides into the Flatirons to rescue CU football. Jordyn Tyson. If you can keep him. If you can get him healthy again. And then keep him. “Looks like a lower leg injury,” CU interim coach Mike...
Fort Morgan Times
UNC women’s hoops wins exhibition vs. Chadron State by 38; new players show promise
Nearly the entire University of Northern Colorado roster saw the court on Friday night when the Bears hosted Chadron State for its exhibition game. UNC defeated the Eagles, 90-52, in the first college game for three-quarters of the team. It was a lopsided score, but the performance revealed strengths and weaknesses.
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado State’s Jack Howell creating his own legacy
Colorado State sophomore safety Jack Howell has football in his blood and a family of athletes to go along with it. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he is one of the best players for CSU this season and one of the best safeties in the Mountain West Conference.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado wrestling wins season opener over Fort Hays State
The University of Northern Colorado wrestling team started its 2022-23 campaign on Friday with a big win over Fort Hays State. UNC won nine of its 10 bouts and out-scored the Tigers 43-3 at the Monster Match in Denver. Freshman Stevo Poulin (125 pounds), junior Andrew Alirez (141) and freshman...
Comments / 0