Greeley, CO

Fort Morgan Times

Game grades: UNC blows lead, misses more opportunities against PSU

UNC (2-7, 1-5 Big Sky) lost to Portland State (4-5, 3-3 Big Sky), 35-21, after giving up five straight touchdowns. The Bears actually took a 14-0 lead but mistakes and missed opportunities turned what could have been an upset win into another painful loss. Here is how the team did...
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

UNC women’s hoops wins exhibition vs. Chadron State by 38; new players show promise

Nearly the entire University of Northern Colorado roster saw the court on Friday night when the Bears hosted Chadron State for its exhibition game. UNC defeated the Eagles, 90-52, in the first college game for three-quarters of the team. It was a lopsided score, but the performance revealed strengths and weaknesses.
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado State’s Jack Howell creating his own legacy

Colorado State sophomore safety Jack Howell has football in his blood and a family of athletes to go along with it. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he is one of the best players for CSU this season and one of the best safeties in the Mountain West Conference.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado wrestling wins season opener over Fort Hays State

The University of Northern Colorado wrestling team started its 2022-23 campaign on Friday with a big win over Fort Hays State. UNC won nine of its 10 bouts and out-scored the Tigers 43-3 at the Monster Match in Denver. Freshman Stevo Poulin (125 pounds), junior Andrew Alirez (141) and freshman...
HAYS, KS

