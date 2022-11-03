ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KLTV

WEBXTRA: Longview spokesman talks about trucks hitting Green Street bridge

Longview actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools. Weathersby says LISD teachers played an important role in his development. School districts of East Texas, Dallas, Houston at SFA teacher career fair. Updated: 6 hours ago. The districts are offering internships and jobs for education students. Athens Steel...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Hughes Springs city hall ‘looks to be salvageable’

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Work to assess the damage in Hughes Springs and determine what might be salvageable continues on Sunday. Many are still trying to process the scope of just what happened in Hughes Springs on Friday when a damaging storm swept through the city. It’s been revealed...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Hughes Springs firefighter survives tornado hit on fire station unscathed

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - It could take well into this week to clear all the downed trees and debris in one East Texas city, slammed by tornadoes this past Friday night. Longtime residents say nothing like this had ever happened in the small community of Hughes Springs, and they are still trying to process the scope of what hit them.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Hughes Springs church offers meals for those impacted by storm

HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Cason man helps 2 children, mother trapped under storm debris

HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Hughes Springs City Hall, Volunteer Fire Department destroyed

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The people of Hughes Springs woke up to destroyed buildings, downed trees and the sound of chainsaws Saturday morning as they crept outside their homes to assess the damage. Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. School districts of East Texas, Dallas, Houston at SFA teacher career fair. The districts are offering internships and jobs for education students. Gregg County community comes together to reopen restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab. Updated: 5 hours ago. The owner...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Video: Hughes Springs Cass County damage

Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East Texas Friday night. The director of the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter was concerned about the safety of their cats and dogs during the storm. Updated: 3 hours ago. KLTV’s Julian...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Hughes Springs City Hall, other buildings damaged in storm

The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Utility Help Program: Residents Could Get $2,400 Aid for Bills

Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced that the Texas Utility Help program is back. Bobby Wilkinson, executive director of the TDHCA, announced that “Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard this year, which was evidenced by the overwhelming initial interest in this program. We are glad we can open up energy assistance again and help even more people”.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

VIDEO: Hughes Springs storm damage view from Chopper 7

HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

