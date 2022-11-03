Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Tom Brady holds first press conference since finalizing his divorce and here's what he had to say
When Tom Brady met with the media on Thursday, he probably knew that he'd be getting asked at least one question about his divorce, and sure enough, that was one of the first subjects that came up during the quarterback's first press conference since finalizing his separation from Gisele Bundchen on Oct. 28.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Listed as doubtful
Edwards (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's prime-time battle against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Both Gus Edwards and Mark Andrews (shoulder/ankle) are listed as doubtful, meaning the Ravens could be without three of their top offensive weapons, including Rashod Bateman (foot), who was placed on injured reserve this week. If Edwards is ultimately ruled inactive, expect both Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to see work out of the backfield. The former was particularly effective in last Thursday's win, tallying 11 total touches for 67 total yards and a touchdown.
Sluggish Second-Half Offense Sinks Titans
Twenty-two yards and one first down after halftime was not enough to hang on to a lead against the Kansas City Chiefs.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Matt Hennessy: Questionable to return Sunday
Hennessy is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers with a knee injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Hennessy sustained an apparent knee injury during Sunday's contest versus the Chargers and has since been labeled questionable to return. Ryan Neuzil is in line to replace the 24-year-old at left guard for the time being.
CBS Sports
Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't play Sunday
Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker suffered a shoulder injury during the Titans' Week 8 win over Houston and will miss at least one additional game. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 10 against the Broncos. In Hooker's absence, Andrew Adams and Lonnie Johnson are both candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports
Rams' Jared Pinkney: Elevated from practice squad
Pinkney was bumped up to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday. Pinkney earned a spot on the team's practice squad after failing to make their 53-man roster out of camp. Assuming Pinkney suits up Sunday against the Buccaneers it'll be his first action of the season.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: MRI coming
Dantzler (ankle) will undergo an MRI on Monday, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Dantzler suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Commanders and was unable to return. Any potential extended absence for the third-year pro would certainly be a blow to the team's secondary, and would force rookie Andrew Booth into a much bigger role.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Eclipses century mark in win
Jefferson brought in seven of 13 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for 10 yards in the Vikings' 20-17 win over the Commanders on Sunday. Jefferson was in the familiar position of setting the pace in receiving yards and targets for the Vikings on the afternoon, and he checked in just two catches shy of tying newcomer T.J. Hockenson for the team lead in receptions. Jefferson also recorded his third touchdown grab of the season in the first quarter on a contested catch to cap off an opening drive during which he recorded four receptions for 48 yards overall, and his team-high 47-yard grab early in the fourth quarter led to a key Greg Joseph field goal. Jefferson heads into a tough Week 10 road matchup against the Bills with four 100-yard efforts in his last five games.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: May be set for another absence
Tannehill (ankle) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs and is being treated as a game-time decision, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays the Titans don't have a lot of optimism about the quarterback suiting up for the contest. After missing the Titans' Week 8 win...
CBS Sports
Jets' Elijah Moore: Another opportunity awaits
Moore could take on a larger role Sunday against the Bills, as Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that Corey Davis (knee) has been ruled out. Moore has been irked by a lack of targets, and the same pattern continued Week 8 against New England, as he was targeted only once despite Davis being out. Prior to complaining publicly, Moore had seen the field plenty but just wasn't getting thrown to. He then sat out a game and played only 10 snaps upon returning Week 8. With Davis still sidelined, Moore again has an opportunity to earn more playing time, and the Jets could certainly use the playmaking ability he demonstrated as a rookie in 2021.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Drake London: Key fumble in loss
London brought in three of seven targets for 23 yards and lost a fumble in the Falcons' 20-17 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. London once again put up modest numbers, but his day was all the more forgettable thanks to the rookie allowing Khalil Mack to strip the ball from him after a five-yard reception at the Chargers' six-yard line early in the third quarter. London has now failed to top 40 receiving yards in six consecutive games, an unfavorable streak he'll aim to snap in a Week 10 divisional matchup against the Panthers on Thursday night.
CBS Sports
Titans' Logan Woodside: Elevated to active rsoter
Woodside was elevated from the Titans' practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woodside has been elevated for the second consecutive week with Ryan Tannehill's (ankle) status still unclear. If Tannehill is unable to suit up, Woodside will serve as the backup to Malik Willis.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Remains sidelined Friday
Andrews (shoulder/ankle) didn't practice Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Andrews sat out a second consecutive practice, but he'll have one more chance to get back on the practice field Saturday before Monday's game against the Saints. Even with an extra day to get healthy, the star tight end is far from a lock to play, and fantasy managers with a roster spot to spare should consider bringing in Isaiah Likely as a contingency plan. After Andrews exited early in the team's Week 8 win over Tampa Bay, Likely caught six of seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown.
CBS Sports
Jalen Hurts on Eagles starting 8-0 for first time in franchise history: 'We haven't accomplished anything yet'
The Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0. They are the only undefeated team in the league and are shocking everyone with such a hot start. Most people are impressed with their first half of the season performance, but Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts knows there is a lot more the team needs to do before they start celebrating.
CBS Sports
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Team-high catch total in debut
Hockenson brought in all nine targets for 70 yards in the Vikings' 20-17 win over the Commanders on Sunday. The newly acquired tight end made quite the splash in his first game in Minnesota, posting a team-high reception total while checking in second in yardage and targets to Justin Jefferson. Hockenson's robust usage and the fact he outpaced Adam Thielen by six receptions overall could signal the dawning of a new day in the Vikings offense, with head coach Kevin O'Connell apparently willing to deploy Hockenson as much more of a pass-catching asset than he did Irv Smith (ankle). Hockenson's first opportunity to build on the standout effort comes in a tough Week 10 road showdown against the Bills.
CBS Sports
Panthers' DJ Moore: Disappears in blowout loss
Moore recorded two receptions on six targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Bengals. After a couple of encouraging performances with PJ Walker under center, Moore was quiet in Carolina's blowout loss. He didn't manage a reception until the third quarter with Baker Mayfield under center and was overshadowed by Terrace Marshall in garbage time. Moore has proven his talent when given a reasonable opportunity this season, but the state of the Panthers' offense makes him difficult to trust on a weekly basis.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Misses lone field-goal attempt
Elliott missed his only field-goal attempt but went 3-for-3 on extra points in Thursday's win over Houston. Elliott's lone field-goal attempt was a 54-yarder as time expired in the first half. He missed it wide right. He converted all three of his extra points, with the Eagles successfully going for two following their final touchdown to extend their lead to 29-17. Elliott has made just six field goals all season, as the Eagles have continued to find the end zone so frequently that he's rarely been needed. His last successful field goal came back in Week 6.
CBS Sports
Bears, Jaguars made trade deadline deals for the future at position of need
The deadline moves by Chicago and Jacksonville to get their receivers of the future both came together as their individual front offices forecasted the future. The Bears got Chase Claypool by sending their second-round pick to Pittsburgh, while the Jaguars got suspended receiver Calvin Ridley from the Falcons for what could amount to second- and fifth-round picks. Both teams were aggressive in getting their pass catchers because of what they predict to be a weak 2023 free-agent class.
CBS Sports
A.J. Brown reveals fine for taunting penalty in Eagles' win over Steelers on social media
A.J. Brown has been the No. 1 wide receiver the Philadelphia Eagles envisioned throughout the season, ranking in the top five in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Brown hasn't been one to showboat throughout the year, yet had to empty his wallet the one time he decided to celebrate a score.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Aaron Jones injury fallout plus beat the Week 10 waiver wire claims
There weren't many injuries of note Sunday in Week 10 of the NFL season, and for that, we should all be thankful. We've taken enough hits lately, so getting through (most) of a week without too many notable injuries is a welcome change. Of course, that's not to say there...
Comments / 0