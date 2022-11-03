Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Phillies' Zack Wheeler caught 'off guard' at being taken out of World Series Game 6 loss
The Philadelphia Phillies' chances of capturing their first World Series championship since 2008 were dashed on Saturday night, when they lost Game 6 (and therefore the best-of-seven series) to the Houston Astros by a 4-1 final. The most pivotal moment of Game 6 happened in the sixth inning, as Phillies manager Rob Thomson replaced starter Zack Wheeler with reliever José Alvarado. Alvarado subsequently surrendered a three-run home run to Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Adam Haseley: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Haseley was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Haseley had three stints in the majors during 2022 and had a .571 OPS in 25 plate appearances. He spent most of the year with Charlotte and had a .239/.305/.411 slash line with 15 home runs, 63 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 110 games.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Out against lefty
Marsh will be on the bench for Game 6 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Marsh will hit the bench against lefty Framber Valdez, just as he did in Game 2. Matt Vierling will start in center field.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Jean Segura: Smacks two hits in Game 5
Segura went 2-for-4 with an RBI during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. Segura recorded his first multi-hit performance of the World Series, and his RBI single in the eighth inning brought the Phillies to within one with the tying run on third. The 32-year-old is playing in his 11th season but only his first postseason. Even with his performance Thursday night, he is hitting just .226 across 53 at bats while knocking in seven runs. Segura will look to provide another spark at the bottom of the Phillies lineup in Game 6 against projected starter Framber Valdez -- he was 1-for-2 against Valdez in the Game 2 loss.
CBS Sports
Top 50 MLB free agents: Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Carlos Correa lead list, plus landing spots for each player
The end of the World Series means that it's time to focus on the future, and specifically the upcoming MLB free-agent class. Players and teams across the league will have to make up their minds on option decisions over the coming days. After that, the market will open and players will be free to negotiate the best deal for their labor.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jose Altuve: Sets tone in Game 5
Altuve went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series. Altuve got the Houston offense started Thursday night, doubling off Noah Syndergaard to begin Game 5 and coming around to score on a single for the game's first run. The 32-year-old has now scored four times in the World Series, and he has reached base safely in four of the five games. After starting the postseason 0-for-23, Altuve is now 10-for-31 over the last seven games, heating up at just the right time for Houston. The veteran is slated to face Zack Wheeler in Game 6 with the chance to close out the series -- he was 2-for-3 with a double against Wheeler in Game 2.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Yordan Alvarez crushes World Series Game 6 home run to give Astros late lead over Phillies
The Houston Astros entered Saturday night's Game 6 of the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker) just a win away from hoisting the championship trophy. A clutch late-inning home run from left fielder Yordan Alvarez has the Astros well-positioned to claim their second title in the last six years.
CBS Sports
Cardinals hire Matt Holliday as bench coach to replace Skip Schumaker
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a familiar face on the coaching staff in 2023. Longtime Cardinals slugger and 2011 World Series champion Matt Holliday has rejoined St. Louis as their bench coach, the team announced Sunday. Holliday will replace Skip Schumaker, who was named manager of the Miami Marlins last month, on Oli Marmol's staff.
CBS Sports
Braves trade for Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard in first move of MLB offseason
The Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies agreed to the first trade of Major League Baseball's offseason on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the completion of the World Series. The Braves announced on Twitter that they had obtained outfielder Sam Hilliard in exchange for right-handed pitcher Dylan Spain. Hilliard, 28...
