ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Close Call: Driver Avoids Injury After Crashing Under Rollback Truck In Joppa

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5VXW_0ixgZl1y00
The car landed under a rollback truck in Joppa Photo Credit: Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company

A driver in Maryland avoided disaster after crashing into the back of a truck on a busy Harford County roadway.

On Thursday, Nov. 3, members of the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company were called at approximately 9:30 a.m. to a stretch of Route 40/Pulaski Highway to investigate and clear the scene of a violent crash.

Officials said that the driver of a sedan drove into a rollback truck near the intersection of Joppa Road in Joppa, and the car wound up settling under the truck, destroying the vehicle.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Despite the violent nature of the incident, a spokesperson for the fire company said that there were no injuries reported, “and just some minor traffic delays,” while the scene was cleared.

to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.

Comments / 3

Related
WGAL

Coroner: Cargo van driver dies in York County crash

CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in York County around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 2000 block of Delta Road near Walker Road and Good Road in Chanceford Township. According to the coroner, a cargo van was...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Nottingham MD

Crews respond to fiery overnight crash on I-95

BRADSHAW, MD—Crews responded to a fiery crash on Interstate 95 during the overnight hours. The crash was reported at just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday along northbound I-95 near Bradshaw Road. Units from Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company and Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company arrived to find two vehicles fully engulfed...
KINGSVILLE, MD
FOX 43

1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 61-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in York County in the early hours of Saturday. According to the county coroner's office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township. On Saturday, just...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

One Killed Crashing Into Back Of Disabled Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In Beltsville: State Police

The driver of a Toyota Camry that struck the back of a disabled tractor-trailer on I-95 in Maryland has died, state police announced. In Prince George’s County, a motorist - whose name or age has not been released - was traveling on I-95 near Route 212 in Beltsville at approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 when the Toyota struck the back of a tractor-trailer, according to investigators.
BELTSVILLE, MD
firststateupdate.com

Officials Update Middletown Crash That Left Young Women In Critical Condition

At approximately 1:48 p.m. the New Castle County Paramedics were requested to respond to the area of Marl Pit Road and DuPont Parkway, in Middletown, for the report of a motor vehicle collision with entrapment. Upon arrival on scene, a 2-vehicle collision was found between a sedan and dump truck, trapping the 19-year-old female driver of the sedan.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Daily Voice

Cecil County Bowling Alley To Close For Weeks After Expensive Overnight Fire

A popular Maryland bowling alley will be closed indefinitely after an early-morning fire caused millions of dollars in damages to the building. Shortly before 3:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, in Cecil County, members of the Singerly Fire Company were called to the Elk Lanes bowling alley, when a fire broke out in the mechanical room in the back of the building, sounding the alarm system.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Officials Update SUV Under Tractor-Trailer Accident In Newark

At approximately 8:52 a.m. the New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Christiana Fire Company, and Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company of Newark responded to Interstate 95 northbound at the service plaza for a motor vehicle collision with entrapment. NCCEMS Senior Sergeant Abigail Haas said initial units arrived on scene to...
NEWARK, DE
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Accident At Berks School Bus Stop

One man is dead and another hospitalized following a crash at a school bus stop in Berks County on Friday, Nov. 4, authorities announced. First responders in Amity Township were dispatched to the 600 block of Old Swede Road/Route 662 just before 8 a.m., where a landscaping truck lost control and slammed into a car that had stopped for a school bus, police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
foxbaltimore.com

16-year-old shot during attempted robbery in Southwest Baltimore, police say

The Baltimore Police Department said a 16-year-old boy was shot in Southwest Baltimore on Saturday night during a robbery attempt. Police said the victim walked into a local hospital around 11 p.m. looking for treatment for his injury. When officers arrived to the hospital, police said they found the 16-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
firststateupdate.com

Serious Accident Closes Roads In Middletown, One Airlifted

Just after 1:45, Thursday afternoon rescue crews responded to Marl Pit Road at Dupont Parkway for a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Arriving crews found one patient trapped. That patient was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to Christiana Hospital suffering from serious injuries. It’s not clear at the state is anyone else was injured in the accident.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Shore News Network

Alert issued for missing Towson 12-year-old

TOWSON, MD -The Baltimore County Police Department has issued an alert for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen overnight in Towson.  Austin Nathanael Pakpahan (14) 6’0, 200 lbs. was last seen 11/6/22 at 1:30 am, in the Towson area, wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatshirt and black sweatpants. If you have info, call 911 or 410-887-2361 The post Alert issued for missing Towson 12-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate two deadly shootings separated by several blocks in East Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating two separate shootings that killed two men in the same part of East Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.The two shootings were separated by roughly 3.5 hours and several blocks, police said.The first shooting was reported around 12:50 p.m., according to authorities.That's when officers assigned to patrol the eastern side of the city were sent to the 1400 block of North Potomac Street, police said.Once there, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities. An ambulance took the gunshot victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.The second shooting occurred a little over three hours later—around 4:10 p.m., according to authorities.That is when officers received a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2500 block of East Biddle Street, police said.Officers found a second gunshot victim—a 33-year-old man—suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The man was taken to a local hospital, which is where he died from his gunshot injuries, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
98online.com

Baby forgotten in child safety seat survives crash in Calvert

(CecilDaily) CALVERT — A criminal investigation is continuing after parents unknowingly left their 5-month-old girl in a child safety seat atop the trunk of their vehicle and drove away — causing the seated baby to topple onto the highway where, seconds later, a tractor-trailer struck the occupied child safety seat, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Motorcyclists hold vigil for Baltimore firefighter who suffered medical emergency on duty, died

BALTIMORE -- Motorcyclists gathered together on Saturday to honor a Baltimore firefighter who died in October, according to the local firefighter's union.The group, known as Baltimore Riding Out, or BRO, held a vigil in honor of EMT firefighter Juan Wilson, firefighters said.The 34-year-old died on Oct. 30. He suffered a medical emergency while working on Sept. 19 and had remained in the hospital ever since then, according to the firefighter's union.On that day, an ambulance took Wilson to the University of Maryland Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. Wilson remained on life support at the hospital until he died Sunday morning, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.Wilson was with Engine 53 for nearly 11 years before he died.His colleagues held a procession for him at the end of October.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Carjacking reported in Carney, assault reported in Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking, an assault, and a burglary that were reported in recent days. At just before 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, an officer responded to the 1400-block of Mount Airy Road in Rosedale (21237) in reference to a burglary from the occupant’s garage. An undisclosed amount of cash and gold coins were stolen.
CARNEY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
399K+
Followers
58K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy