Close Call: Driver Avoids Injury After Crashing Under Rollback Truck In Joppa

The car landed under a rollback truck in Joppa Photo Credit: Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company

A driver in Maryland avoided disaster after crashing into the back of a truck on a busy Harford County roadway.

On Thursday, Nov. 3, members of the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company were called at approximately 9:30 a.m. to a stretch of Route 40/Pulaski Highway to investigate and clear the scene of a violent crash.

Officials said that the driver of a sedan drove into a rollback truck near the intersection of Joppa Road in Joppa, and the car wound up settling under the truck, destroying the vehicle.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Despite the violent nature of the incident, a spokesperson for the fire company said that there were no injuries reported, “and just some minor traffic delays,” while the scene was cleared.

