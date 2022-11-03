ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia native, singer Luke Bryan tabbed as UGA-Tennessee ESPN College GameDay guest picker

By McClain Baxley, Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago

Leesburg, Georgia native and country music singer Luke Bryan will be ESPN's College GameDay guest picker ahead of this weekend's Georgia- Tennessee game in Athens, Bryan announced Thursday.

Bryan, who graduated from Georgia Southern in 1999, will have a quick turnaround time as he's on tour currently with stops in Florida both Friday and Saturday night. He'll be performing in West Palm Beach Friday night and in Tampa Saturday, with his appearance on the ESPN college football pregame show sandwiched in between.

This will be five-time entertainer of the year Bryan's second time as a guest picker after his Week 1 appearance at Notre Dame in 2018. He and former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning are co-hosting the 56th annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 9.

Georgia is hosting College GameDay for the eighth time, and the Bulldogs are 5-2 when they host. This is the second time the show has been on site for Georgia-Tennessee, as they were in Knoxville when the Vols pulled the upset on way to a national championship  in 1998.

McClain Baxley is a recruiting reporter for the Athens Banner-Herald and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him by email at mbaxley@onlineathens.com or on Twitter at @mcclainbaxley. Subscribe today to support local journalism .

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia native, singer Luke Bryan tabbed as UGA-Tennessee ESPN College GameDay guest picker

