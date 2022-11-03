ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Rapid Reaction: Anthony Richardson, Gators end Jimbo curse, blast Aggies

Rapid Reactions Presented by — Defense came at a premium on Saturday at Kyle Field, especially through the first half, and Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson generated enough offense to lift the Gators to a 41-24 victory over Jimbo Fisher’s struggling Texas A&M team. Fisher entered the game with...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

Charlie Kirk speaks at FSU again, protests follow

On Thursday, Oct. 20, Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative student organization Turning Point USA, visited FSU’s campus for the second time in less than three years. According to their website, TPUSA’s mission is to “educate students about the importance of fiscal responsibility, free markets and limited government.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

North Florida Fair kicks off in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Fair kicked off Thursday in Tallahassee, and there is a record turnout expected for its 80th year. Manager Mark Harvey said the fair has only taken breaks for Word War II and during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s a big event in Tallahassee,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Fisherman needed 50 stitches after Cape San Blas shark bite

CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — For a moment a fisherman became the prey during a scary incident on Cape San Blas Thursday. A nearly six-foot sandbar shark bit a Tallahassee man on the leg while he was shark-fishing with his friends. “We were just fishing out here and we caught a shark,” fellow fisherman […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Two Tallahassee residents killed in deadly Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were investigating Friday after a pickup truck hauling another vehicle on a trailer crashed into a semi-tractor carrying a hazmat trailer. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 near State Road 59 around 3:05 a.m., Friday. Investigators say the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Deadly crash on Interstate 10 in Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 10 involving a semi-truck early Thursday morning. A semi with a trailer in tow was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10. Around the 212 milepost, for unknown reasons, the semi traveled from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10, across the median and across the westbound lanes, and onto the north shoulder.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Suspect accused of firing into crowd at Half Time Liquors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect accused of firing into the crowd in front of Half Time Liquors last weekend, has now been charged with attempted murder and booked into the Leon County Detention Center. De’Arius Cannon was shot by police during a shootout in front of the West Pensacola...
