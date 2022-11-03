Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
High school cross country: Bolles teams sweep titles; Creekside boys, Nease’s Matt Ryan golden
It was another unforgettable weekend for Bolles cross country runners. It was redemption for the Creekside boys and another individual win for a Nease runner. An unforgettable Saturday for local runners at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee. Jillian Candelino and Aidan Ryan won individual state championships and pushed the Bulldogs...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rapid Reaction: Anthony Richardson, Gators end Jimbo curse, blast Aggies
Rapid Reactions Presented by — Defense came at a premium on Saturday at Kyle Field, especially through the first half, and Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson generated enough offense to lift the Gators to a 41-24 victory over Jimbo Fisher’s struggling Texas A&M team. Fisher entered the game with...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida football: Quietly, Anthony Richardson is turning the corner
That’s the question that has defined much of Florida’s 1st season under Billy Napier. In a year in which Florida has had some constants, both good (power run game) and bad (defense), the play of the 1st-year starter at quarterback has been the wild card. When Richardson has...
WCTV
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
News4Jax.com
Drought conditions are trying to develop in the area -- and it may get worse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – The rainy season came to a quick end across the region in October, and we have moved into the typical drier pattern. But the early start to this drier pattern has been very dry. Since Oct. 1, the Jacksonville International Airport has had just 1.60″...
fsunews.com
Charlie Kirk speaks at FSU again, protests follow
On Thursday, Oct. 20, Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative student organization Turning Point USA, visited FSU’s campus for the second time in less than three years. According to their website, TPUSA’s mission is to “educate students about the importance of fiscal responsibility, free markets and limited government.”
WCTV
North Florida Fair kicks off in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Fair kicked off Thursday in Tallahassee, and there is a record turnout expected for its 80th year. Manager Mark Harvey said the fair has only taken breaks for Word War II and during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s a big event in Tallahassee,...
Black bear sighting reported in northeast Tallahassee
The Leon County Sheriff's Office shared via social media that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is aware of a black bear roaming around northeast Tallahassee.
Fisherman needed 50 stitches after Cape San Blas shark bite
CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — For a moment a fisherman became the prey during a scary incident on Cape San Blas Thursday. A nearly six-foot sandbar shark bit a Tallahassee man on the leg while he was shark-fishing with his friends. “We were just fishing out here and we caught a shark,” fellow fisherman […]
WCTV
Two Tallahassee residents killed in deadly Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were investigating Friday after a pickup truck hauling another vehicle on a trailer crashed into a semi-tractor carrying a hazmat trailer. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 near State Road 59 around 3:05 a.m., Friday. Investigators say the...
Parts of Apalachee Parkway to temporary close to complete bridge repairs
A segment of a major road in Tallahassee is set to close to complete repairs to a rail bridge.
One killed in Thursday morning crash
A 49-year-old man from Killeen, Texas was killed Thursday morning on Interstate 10.
WCTV
Deadly crash on Interstate 10 in Leon County
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 10 involving a semi-truck early Thursday morning. A semi with a trailer in tow was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10. Around the 212 milepost, for unknown reasons, the semi traveled from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10, across the median and across the westbound lanes, and onto the north shoulder.
Two killed in Jefferson County crash
Two people were killed Friday morning following a crash on U.S. Highway 98.
Police Union Responds to Dozier Mailer: “Dailey Never Cut Police Funding”
A mailer sent by the Saving Our City PC in support of Kristin Dozier’s mayoral campaign – five days before election day – claims “John Dailey…Decreased police funding.” The mailer appears to be funded – at least in part – by Kristin Dozier’s personal funds. Richard Murphy – the President of the Big Bend Chapter […]
WCTV
Suspect accused of firing into crowd at Half Time Liquors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect accused of firing into the crowd in front of Half Time Liquors last weekend, has now been charged with attempted murder and booked into the Leon County Detention Center. De’Arius Cannon was shot by police during a shootout in front of the West Pensacola...
Ex-Leon County Sheriff's Office corrections officer detained
The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that a former LCSO corrections officer was arrested Friday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
New court documents from Saturday's shooting
New court documents tell us what happened during Saturday night's shooting from the perspective of one of three suspects that have been arrested.
Florida Faces Challenges On Medicaid Minimum Wage
Three healthcare groups this week challenged how the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration is carrying out a requirement that “direct care” workers get paid a minimum of $15 an hour. The Florida Assisted Living Association, the Florida Ambulance Association, and the Home Care Association
