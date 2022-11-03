ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Daddy's Chicken Shack to enter Georgia market with 10 locations

By Amy Wenk
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 3 days ago

A new fried chicken chain is making its way to Georgia.

Pasadena, Calif.-based Daddy’s Chicken Shack recently signed a development deal with franchisee Reggie Lowe to bring 10 locations to the state. The fast-casual concept features fried chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers, bowls and more.

“People love chicken sandwiches,” Lowe said in a phone call. “We want to give them another option.”

Lowe added that he is actively scouting for locations. He expects to open the first restaurant in downtown’s Summerhill neighborhood by the fall of 2023.

He’s also targeting areas including Peachtree City , Newnan and Hampton , Ga. He could roll out the ten locations within two to three years, he said.

It’s Lowe’s first foray into the restaurant business. He currently owns and operates Apex Residential Solutions, an Atlanta heating and cooling business.

“It seemed like a great opportunity,” Lowe said of Daddy’s Chicken Shack. He was especially attracted to the company because Dave Liniger, the CEO and co-founder of RE/MAX, is an investor. “He’s no stranger to branding and creating great businesses.”

Pace Webb and her husband, Chris Georgalas, started Daddy’s Chicken Shack in 2018 in Pasadena, Calif. after Webb’s chicken sliders became a huge hit at a catered celebrity party, according to the company.

Daddy’s Chicken Shack says there are now more than 100 units in development in cities such as Los Angeles, Denver, Orlando and Tampa.

“It has been a fantastic experience to watch our brand enter yet another new state,” Webb said in a press release. “Atlanta is an amazing growth market that will undoubtedly lead to accelerated expansion across the southern United States, and Reggie is the perfect franchisee to be leading the charge. We’re honored to have him join our brand, and look forward to many years in business together.”



ABOUT

Atlanta's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowatlanta.com/

