Columbus, OH

The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan appear to be on a collision course at this point in the season. No one else in the Big Ten appears to be capable of stopping either the Buckeyes or the Wolverines. So, the winner of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game will likely represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo

Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
The Spun

Pat Fitzgerald Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Win

It wasn't pretty, but No. 2 Ohio State left Ryan Field with its undefeated season intact following a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Northwestern led 7-0 for much of the first half before Ohio State tied the score late in the second quarter. The Buckeyes controlled the second half, though the adverse weather conditions made scoring a bit harder than expected.
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend

Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning. Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to wild Ohio State/Northwestern winds

A Big Ten matchup between the No.2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats appears to be greatly impacted by some insane gusts of winds on Saturday at Northwestern’s Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. A viral video emerged on social media before kickoff showing Ohio State kicker Noah...
cwcolumbus.com

The struggles of life after football for one Buckeye

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a workout meant to make more than just your muscles strong. "I found that fitness and training is truly the catalyst that progressed me both mentally and physically," said former Buckeye Zach Turnure, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017. He was...
landgrantholyland.com

Another top targets sets visit plans this weekend, in-state prospect is high on the Buckeyes

Like most of the talk going on around the 2023 recruiting class for Ohio State, this update also concerns the defensive line position group. The last real pressing need for the Buckeyes in the current cycle, coach Larry Johnson has been working tirelessly to finish the 2023 haul with a bang. The three names worth mentioning have been uttered numerous times already and while the decisions for these top players are getting closer, the job is still not done for any of them and that’s the main aspect as to why Matayo Uiagalelei, Keon Keeley, and Damon Wilson are in the news seemingly every chance available.
The Spun

Ryan Day Has Brutally Honest Comment After Win Over Northwestern

It wasn't the Saturday Ryan Day and Ohio State expected when traveling to 1-7 Northwestern in Week 10, but they were able to escape with a win. The Wildcats carried a 7-0 lead into the second quarter and were able to hang around for most of the game. However, the Buckeyes were ultimately able to pull away and score a pair of second half touchdowns.
NBC4 Columbus

Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern

Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8. Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8. Connecting With COSI: Touring Doc McStuffins with …. Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with...
NBC4 Columbus

Daylight Saving Time: how early sun will set next week in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time and the beginning of standard time in central Ohio and many parts of the U.S. This change means that on Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. clocks will fall back one hour, giving most of the country a later, more sunlight-filled morning, and an earlier, darker evening with less sunlight.
columbusfreepress.com

I call on the Columbus Dispatch, aka Dishpan or Dishrag, to do the city a public service and close up shop

Never a responsible, reliable, or honest newspaper, the Columbus Dispatch, Columbus, Ohio’s only mass—if declining by the day—circulation, no longer daily and no longer news-paper, no longer resembles a legitimate element of the media. Other than gross profiteering, it no longer has a reason to exist. I strongly suggest that it closes its doors, refund its subscribers, and compensate the remaining 70 of its recent 200 employees.
ccsoh.us

From Northland Grad to Published Author

November 3, 2022 -- “I thought I was writing a simple story about a basketball team, but I ended up writing a story about not giving up, perseverance, destiny, and following a dream,” said Nylin Gatewood. In September, the graduate of Northland High School added the title “published...
myfox28columbus.com

Man injured in shooting in the University District near Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting near the Ohio State University Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened along North Fourth Street just before 7:45 a.m. "We just heard gunshots, like in the corner of the alley," a neighbor who lives...
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after west Columbus shooting

One critical after west Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FNuEs7. One critical after west Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FNuEs7. Evening Weather Forecast 11-06-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WEIXVY. The Spectrum: November 6, 2022. THIS WEEK ON THE SPECTRUM: Why hasn’t Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, seeking his second term in office this Tuesday, debated...
NBC4 Columbus

Boy dies after being pulled from pond in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A young boy has died from drowning after being found in a pond at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus Sunday. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, the incident was reported at approximately 3:03 p.m. on the 5400 block of Bermuda Bay Drive, just south of the Ohio State University […]
