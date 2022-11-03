Read full article on original website
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Season Preview: Next chapter beginning in 2022-23 season at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Season Preview: No. 14 Buckeyes begin season with something to proveThe LanternColumbus, OH
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan appear to be on a collision course at this point in the season. No one else in the Big Ten appears to be capable of stopping either the Buckeyes or the Wolverines. So, the winner of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game will likely represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo
Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
Pat Fitzgerald Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Win
It wasn't pretty, but No. 2 Ohio State left Ryan Field with its undefeated season intact following a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Northwestern led 7-0 for much of the first half before Ohio State tied the score late in the second quarter. The Buckeyes controlled the second half, though the adverse weather conditions made scoring a bit harder than expected.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend
Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning. Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Overrated? Ohio State's unimpressive win over Northwestern draws strong social media reaction
The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0), ranked second in the College Football playoff, had a much-tougher-than-expected challenge from the Northwestern Wildcats (1-8) before eventually closing out the game in the fourth quarter and winning 21-7. While the weather was certainly a factor, there were no excuses for the Buckeyes failing to...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to wild Ohio State/Northwestern winds
A Big Ten matchup between the No.2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats appears to be greatly impacted by some insane gusts of winds on Saturday at Northwestern’s Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. A viral video emerged on social media before kickoff showing Ohio State kicker Noah...
cwcolumbus.com
The struggles of life after football for one Buckeye
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a workout meant to make more than just your muscles strong. "I found that fitness and training is truly the catalyst that progressed me both mentally and physically," said former Buckeye Zach Turnure, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017. He was...
landgrantholyland.com
Another top targets sets visit plans this weekend, in-state prospect is high on the Buckeyes
Like most of the talk going on around the 2023 recruiting class for Ohio State, this update also concerns the defensive line position group. The last real pressing need for the Buckeyes in the current cycle, coach Larry Johnson has been working tirelessly to finish the 2023 haul with a bang. The three names worth mentioning have been uttered numerous times already and while the decisions for these top players are getting closer, the job is still not done for any of them and that’s the main aspect as to why Matayo Uiagalelei, Keon Keeley, and Damon Wilson are in the news seemingly every chance available.
Ryan Day Has Brutally Honest Comment After Win Over Northwestern
It wasn't the Saturday Ryan Day and Ohio State expected when traveling to 1-7 Northwestern in Week 10, but they were able to escape with a win. The Wildcats carried a 7-0 lead into the second quarter and were able to hang around for most of the game. However, the Buckeyes were ultimately able to pull away and score a pair of second half touchdowns.
Three bold predictions for the 2022-23 Ohio State basketball team
We might be right in the thick of football season, but the Ohio State basketball season starts on Monday. It will start when the Buckeyes take on Robert Morris in what will be many people’s first look at this new team. This team has a lot of new faces on it.
Ohio State basketball: Tanner Holden erupts in Buckeyes exhibition game
The Ohio State basketball team defeated Chaminade in an exhibition game on Tuesday night 101-57. This was the first piece of action we got to see this Buckeye basketball team on the floor together, and we learned a lot. However, the main story from this exhibition was the play of transfer Tanner Holden.
NBC4 Columbus
Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern
Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8. Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8. Connecting With COSI: Touring Doc McStuffins with …. Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2 of playoffs
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The playoffs for high school football continue on this week with the second round of games. 10TV's Dom Tiberi will be at Pickerington Central as they host Pickerington North for Game of the Week. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan. Watch...
What’s the latest a person can buy Powerball tickets for Saturday’s drawing?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday’s Powerball drawing is the largest jackpot in history after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing. The Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $1.6 billion with a cash option of $782.4 million for the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday. If winners choose to take the full […]
NBC4 Columbus
Daylight Saving Time: how early sun will set next week in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time and the beginning of standard time in central Ohio and many parts of the U.S. This change means that on Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. clocks will fall back one hour, giving most of the country a later, more sunlight-filled morning, and an earlier, darker evening with less sunlight.
columbusfreepress.com
I call on the Columbus Dispatch, aka Dishpan or Dishrag, to do the city a public service and close up shop
Never a responsible, reliable, or honest newspaper, the Columbus Dispatch, Columbus, Ohio’s only mass—if declining by the day—circulation, no longer daily and no longer news-paper, no longer resembles a legitimate element of the media. Other than gross profiteering, it no longer has a reason to exist. I strongly suggest that it closes its doors, refund its subscribers, and compensate the remaining 70 of its recent 200 employees.
ccsoh.us
From Northland Grad to Published Author
November 3, 2022 -- “I thought I was writing a simple story about a basketball team, but I ended up writing a story about not giving up, perseverance, destiny, and following a dream,” said Nylin Gatewood. In September, the graduate of Northland High School added the title “published...
myfox28columbus.com
Man injured in shooting in the University District near Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting near the Ohio State University Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened along North Fourth Street just before 7:45 a.m. "We just heard gunshots, like in the corner of the alley," a neighbor who lives...
NBC4 Columbus
One critical after west Columbus shooting
One critical after west Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FNuEs7. One critical after west Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FNuEs7. Evening Weather Forecast 11-06-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WEIXVY. The Spectrum: November 6, 2022. THIS WEEK ON THE SPECTRUM: Why hasn’t Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, seeking his second term in office this Tuesday, debated...
Boy dies after being pulled from pond in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A young boy has died from drowning after being found in a pond at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus Sunday. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, the incident was reported at approximately 3:03 p.m. on the 5400 block of Bermuda Bay Drive, just south of the Ohio State University […]
