Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 released following Week 10 of college football
Just a couple of weeks remain before the regular season comes to an end in college football. The postseason picture has continued to take shape over recent weeks, and this weekend was no different. Following the action-packed slate of games in Week 10, the latest AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 Poll has been released.
Nick Saban reveals message to Brian Kelly before taking LSU job
It was major news when Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for the LSU job. After all, historically speaking, Notre Dame is a job you never leave willingly once you get it. However, the Tigers were still able to poach him. Now, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has revealed the message he gave to Kelly before taking the job.
Washington Examiner
Fists again in Michigan
Something is wrong in the sports world. Or maybe just in the state of Michigan. Football is a violent game, but the violence extended off the field after the big rivalry game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans. After the Wolverines defeated the sputtering Spartans 29-7, several Michigan State players assaulted two Michigan players in the tunnel on the way to the locker room. A video shows one Michigan player (without his helmet) being jumped by multiple Spartans, who punched him repeatedly and threw him to the ground.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo
Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 10
Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 10. There are some huge changes for Herbstreit, as losses by some of the top teams in the nation have forced him to adjust. Here’s who the ESPN College GameDay analyst chose as the best of the best as the college football season is in the midst of the stretch run.
Is Alabama eliminated from College Football Playoff if Tide lose to LSU?
If Alabama suffered a second SEC loss on the season vs. LSU on Saturday night, the Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff dreams are all but gone. The best shot for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff starts with beating the LSU Tigers in Death Valley on Saturday night.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum explains his updated top 4 after a wild Week 10
What an insane week of college football that was, right?. Three teams in the top 7 fell, but both B1G powerhouses remain at the top despite some scary close calls against Northwestern and Rutgers. Still, getting out a that week with a W is all that matters. Paul Finebaum joined...
CBS Sports
Bowl projections: Georgia stays on top, Tennessee hangs on, TCU replaces Clemson in College Football Playoff
Georgia won its highly anticipated matchup with Tennessee, 27-13, but while the Bulldogs were third with the Volunteers first in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings, the Dawgs' win does not change the projected playoff matchups. A nine-point favorite entering the game, Georgia was already projected to beat Tennessee, win the SEC and earn the top spot in the CFP with the Vols expected to take the fourth seed.
Tennessee Fan Making Headlines For What He Did On College GameDay
During the first hour of this Saturday's episode of "College GameDay," a Tennessee fan decided to chug mustard in front of ESPN's camera crew. Mustard has somewhat become Tennessee's favorite condiment over the past two years. Back in 2021, a Tennessee fan threw a bottle of French's Mustard onto the field at Neyland Stadium.
High school football regional quarterfinals scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football playoffs roll into week two for the regional quarterfinals as teams continue their quest to winning a state championship. Below is a look at the games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Regional Quarterfinal games on FFN Gahanna at Bradley […]
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books. It was a pretty wild Saturday, highlighted by LSU's massive win over Alabama in Death Valley. Following the eventful weekend of games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings heading into Monday.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan appear to be on a collision course at this point in the season. No one else in the Big Ten appears to be capable of stopping either the Buckeyes or the Wolverines. So, the winner of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game will likely represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
CBS Sports
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: LSU soars after Alabama win as Georgia secures No. 1 in college football rankings
The first Saturday in November always proves to be a pivot point in the college football season, and the scores and results from Week 10 provided that once again. But while the top 10 of the updated college football rankings should get significantly shaken up come Sunday and Tuesday, the argument for No. 1 has become as simple as its been in weeks. When the new AP Top 25 is released Sunday, we're projecting that Georgia will not only hold that top spot but carry enough first-place votes to end the debates around that coveted poll position.
Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 1 Vols' loss at No. 3 Georgia
A turnover during Georgia's opening possession allowed Tennessee to take an early lead on the road Saturday afternoon in its highly anticipated showdown with the defending national champion Bulldogs. For the Vols, it all went downhill from there. Georgia answered Tennessee's early takeaway, which set up a 47-yard field goal...
Legendary Iowa Coach Has Died At 93
On Saturday morning, the Iowa football world received some devastating news when a legendary coach passed away. Bill Brashier, a longtime defensive coordinator under Hayden Fry, passed away this week, according to a statement from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. He was 93 years old. "Bill Brashier was a tremendous...
FOX Sports
Impact of Michigan State's violent tunnel incident carries into matchup vs. Illinois
Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media for a weekly news conference unlike any other during his time in East Lansing. Tucker, whose team was beaten soundly by archrival Michigan last weekend, began by reading from prepared remarks to address the postgame attacks in Ann Arbor — attacks that appeared to portray two groups of Spartans punching and kicking two Wolverines’ defensive backs, with one MSU player swinging his helmet like a weapon.
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
Paul Finebaum: Rank and File Top 4 plus 1 after Week 10
Paul Finebaum has revealed his Rank and File Top 4 plus 1 following a Week 10 that had huge implications on the College Football Playoff. all suffered losses, with only the Volunteers thought to still have a chance at the dance. However, Finebaum isn’t bringing any of those teams into his Rank and File at the moment.
SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend
Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
