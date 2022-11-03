ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball ticket sold in Round Rock store a $1 million winner, according to Texas Lottery

By Claire Osborn, Austin American-Statesman
Wednesday was someone's lucky day in Round Rock.

A person, who has not been identified, bought a $1 million winning Powerball ticket from JaJa Accessories at 900 Round Rock Ave., No. 305, according to the Texas Lottery. The store could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Since no winner was declared in the game's $1.2 billion drawing, the Powerball jackpot will jump to $1.5 billion on Saturday. The estimated cash value of the $1.5 billion jackpot is $745.9 million.

The current Powerball jackpot is the second-largest in the game's history and is the nation's fourth-highest lottery prize of all time.

The last time someone won a Powerball jackpot was on Aug. 3, when a player in Pennsylvania received $206.9 million. Powerball is a lottery game played in more than 40 states.

In 2001, former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody and his wife won an $85 million jackpot in another Texas Lottery game called Lotto Texas.

How to play Powerball

To play Powerball, participants can use a play slip from a retailer or use the Texas Lottery app. Players select five numbers from 1 to 69 in the upper play area of the slip and select one Powerball number from 1 to 26 in the lower area of the playboard, according to the Texas Lottery website. To instead have the terminal select the numbers, it said, players can either ask lottery retailers for a quick pick or mark the "QP' box on the play slip.

The Texas Lottery started in 1992 as a way to raise money, mostly for the Foundation School Fund that pays for operations and special program services for Texas public school districts.

"The Texas Lottery has now contributed more than $29 billion to Texas public education and more than $192 million to Texas veterans since the dedication of such funds by the Texas Legislature," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission, on a lottery website.

This year, the lottery transferred nearly $2 billion in revenue to the state of Texas, which included $1.9 billion for the Foundation School Fund, Grief said. The lottery also transferred $26 million to the Fund for Veteran's Assistance, which gives grants to organizations that provide services to Texas veterans and their families, he said.

