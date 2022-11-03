Read full article on original website
Native child welfare law faces major Supreme Court challenge
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Wednesday on the most significant challenge to a law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. The outcome could undercut the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act, which...
‘This is a state of emergency’: the US billboards using art to urge abortion access
In states across the US with restricted access to abortions, artists have designed billboards to insist on voters to prioritise women’s health in time for the midterm elections. For the next few weeks, passersby in 12 US cities, many in states with curtailed or tenuous abortion access, will see...
Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate's Phoenix office
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were...
What to watch in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally here. Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to...
Political experts issue midterm election predictions, most conclude GOP will take House and Senate is toss-up
Political experts are divided over who will control the Senate following Tuesday's midterm elections, but most believe Republicans will take the majority in the House.
Biden is 'not buying' that Democrats may lose in midterms
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday he was feeling “really good” about Democrats' chances in the midterm elections, even as he traveled to the Chicago area to support two House members who are facing more competitive reelection battles than expected. “Folks, I’m not buying...
