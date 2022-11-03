ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemos, MI

Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Jalopnik

'Cranking' Fetishist and Ex-Michigan Republican House Candidate Caught Breaking into Car Dealership

Jordan Haskins is a former political candidate and a parolee in Michigan. He also happens to be a serial offender of a car-based fetish called “cranking.” If you weren’t aware of cranking, it’s the act of removing a car’s spark plug wires in order to make it run roughly to help achieve sexual gratification. Well, it’s apparently a very hard habit to shake, because Haskins was just caught doing it again.
SAGINAW, MI
WLNS

LPD UNSAFE AND UNSAINTARY CONDITIONS

One race attracting a lot of attention is in the 3rd Congressional District, which covers a large portion of West Michigan. (Nov. 4, 2022) Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Man Known as The Hammer Killer Sentenced To Prison

A Michigan man known as "The Hammer Killer" was caught during a killing spree of women and has been sentenced to a possible century in prison. In May 2019, a Michigan man murdered 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney of Williamston and 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock of Holt. The man admitted to the authorities that he had murdered both using a hammer. The really shocking part is the man was on his way to kill two more women using the hammer.
WILLIAMSTON, MI
truecrimedaily

Michigan man allegedly fatally beat his wife with wrench while she was sleeping

WATERFORD, Mich. (TCD) -- A husband stands accused of beating his 38-year-old wife to death while she slept. On Oct. 16, Justin Wagenberg allegedly committed the crime in the couple’s home while the victim, Katy Dougherty, was asleep on the couch, MLive.com reports. After the attack, Wagenberg drove to Wisconsin and then back to Michigan to turn himself in two days later, on Oct. 18, according to WDIV-TV.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023

Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan man gets 70 to 100 years for hammer murders

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A man charged in the hammer killings of two women after he showed cellphone photos of their beaten bodies to sheriff's deputies during a traffic stop was sentenced Wednesday to 70 to 100 years in prison.Kiernan Brown, 30, of Delta Township, was sentenced in Ingham County after pleading guilty but mentally ill to second-degree murder in the deaths of 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock of Holt and 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney of Williamston in May 2019.Authorities said at the time that Brown was arrested on Interstate 69, about 108 miles (174 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, after an ex-girlfriend reported that he had been violating a personal protection order by banging on her door and sending disturbing texts. She was not among the victims.During his plea hearing, Brown said he killed Brock and Mooney with a hammer.
WILLIAMSTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man finds out he won $1 million Powerball prize while watching morning news

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man was watching the morning news when he discovered he won a $1 million Powerball prize. "I started playing these two sets of numbers in the Powerball game about eight years ago," Norman Doerr, 62. said. "I was watching the news the morning after the drawing, and they showed the winning Powerball numbers from the night before. I recognized the numbers as soon as they came up on the screen and I knew I was a big winner! I had to pause the TV and look over the numbers a few times to make sure I wasn’t mistaken."
HURON COUNTY, MI

