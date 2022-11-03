Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Michigan Lottery player wins $1 million as Powerball jackpot balloons to $1.9 billion
No ticket matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night — 28-45-53-56-69 — to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at the K&G Deli, 5625 Conner Street in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Powerball jackpot swells to a new world record of $1.9 billion; $1 million ticket sold in Detroit
MICHIGAN (FOX 2) - Once again there were no Powerball Prize winners in this Saturday's drawing for $1.6 billion. The largest jackpot ever rolls over again for a new world record grand prize of $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing. Michigan's players won more than $4 million, including a $1 million...
Attorney charged in ‘targeted hit’ murder of popular Michigan jeweler
OAK PARK, MI – An attorney believed to be the mastermind behind the “targeted hit” shooting death of a popular Michigan jeweler has been charged with first-degree murder, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Southeast Michigan attorney Marco Bisbikis, of Novi, was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 3, related to...
Great Towns In Michigan That Sound Like “Body Parts”
Have you ever been on a road-trip and saw an exit sign for a city and said to yourself, "that's a goofy name for a city"?. You're not alone. I do it all of the time. In the state of Michigan we have a lot of cities, villages and townships. According to wikipedia:
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man found dead, Michigan State suspends players & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Kalamazoo County woman $100,000 richer after winning Powerball Lottery. A Kalamazoo County woman got a sweet treat instead of a trick this Halloween. Anne Vantongeren, 64, of Portage, won a $100,000 Powerball prize Monday from...
A 62-year-old Michigan said he had to pause the morning news to find out he won $1 million in the lottery
"I recognized the numbers as soon as they came up on the screen, and I knew I was a big winner!" Norman Doerr told lottery officials.
Haunting Photos Show Inside Abandoned Elementary School in Flint, Michigan
Photographer William Johns told Newsweek what he saw was the "biggest waste of resources that could benefit a community."
Jalopnik
'Cranking' Fetishist and Ex-Michigan Republican House Candidate Caught Breaking into Car Dealership
Jordan Haskins is a former political candidate and a parolee in Michigan. He also happens to be a serial offender of a car-based fetish called “cranking.” If you weren’t aware of cranking, it’s the act of removing a car’s spark plug wires in order to make it run roughly to help achieve sexual gratification. Well, it’s apparently a very hard habit to shake, because Haskins was just caught doing it again.
jack1065.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket bought in Detroit; Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 28-45-53-56-69 – to win a $1 million prize....
michiganradio.org
Wayne Co. judge to decide secretary of state candidate's challenge to Detroit absentee ballots
A Wayne County judge is expected to rule Monday in a court case challenging thousands of absentee ballots already dropped off in Detroit. The challenge was filed by the Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State, Kristina Karamo. The lawsuit targets absentee ballots turned in by Detroit voters. Karamo says...
WZZM 13
Michigan mother warns of homeless labor scam after son in Grand Rapids potentially falls victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are looking into a potential homeless labor scam. In this scam, criminals target homeless individuals by luring them with work and then coercing them to cash a fake check. Two men out of Grand Rapids may have fallen victim to the scam.
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country road
A Michigan witness at Jackson reported watching a funnel over a nearby house that connected to a cloud of smoke that then followed the witness at about 3 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WLNS
LPD UNSAFE AND UNSAINTARY CONDITIONS
One race attracting a lot of attention is in the 3rd Congressional District, which covers a large portion of West Michigan. (Nov. 4, 2022) Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing. Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing. MSU upgrades to centralized security system. MSU upgrades...
Michigan Man Known as The Hammer Killer Sentenced To Prison
A Michigan man known as "The Hammer Killer" was caught during a killing spree of women and has been sentenced to a possible century in prison. In May 2019, a Michigan man murdered 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney of Williamston and 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock of Holt. The man admitted to the authorities that he had murdered both using a hammer. The really shocking part is the man was on his way to kill two more women using the hammer.
Michigan man allegedly fatally beat his wife with wrench while she was sleeping
WATERFORD, Mich. (TCD) -- A husband stands accused of beating his 38-year-old wife to death while she slept. On Oct. 16, Justin Wagenberg allegedly committed the crime in the couple’s home while the victim, Katy Dougherty, was asleep on the couch, MLive.com reports. After the attack, Wagenberg drove to Wisconsin and then back to Michigan to turn himself in two days later, on Oct. 18, according to WDIV-TV.
Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023
Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
Michigan man gets 70 to 100 years for hammer murders
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A man charged in the hammer killings of two women after he showed cellphone photos of their beaten bodies to sheriff's deputies during a traffic stop was sentenced Wednesday to 70 to 100 years in prison.Kiernan Brown, 30, of Delta Township, was sentenced in Ingham County after pleading guilty but mentally ill to second-degree murder in the deaths of 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock of Holt and 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney of Williamston in May 2019.Authorities said at the time that Brown was arrested on Interstate 69, about 108 miles (174 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, after an ex-girlfriend reported that he had been violating a personal protection order by banging on her door and sending disturbing texts. She was not among the victims.During his plea hearing, Brown said he killed Brock and Mooney with a hammer.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man finds out he won $1 million Powerball prize while watching morning news
HURON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man was watching the morning news when he discovered he won a $1 million Powerball prize. "I started playing these two sets of numbers in the Powerball game about eight years ago," Norman Doerr, 62. said. "I was watching the news the morning after the drawing, and they showed the winning Powerball numbers from the night before. I recognized the numbers as soon as they came up on the screen and I knew I was a big winner! I had to pause the TV and look over the numbers a few times to make sure I wasn’t mistaken."
1051thebounce.com
Michigan to Get Dangerous Winds This Weekend – Here’s Where
Is is really November? The weather has been in the 60s and even 70s for much of lower Michigan this month, and I’m not complaining. I’d love to miss the snow all together, but I know there are plenty of snow lovers that are ready for it. This...
Comments / 4