Toms River, NJ

WATCH: Doorbell cam captures boy’s act of kindness

By Storyful, Heather Holeman/KFOR
 3 days ago

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (Storyful/KFOR) – All too often, doorbell cameras capture crimes, but not in this case. The woman who posted the video wrote, “If this is your son, he’s amazing and you should be VERY proud!”

Jessalyn Cleaver left a bowl full of candy, as her family left to go trick-or-treating in Toms River, New Jersey. She posted, “Unfortunately, By 5 pm it was empty. One kid tried taking the bowl because he was mad that the candy was gone (his dad returned it shortly after). But, THEN, this little boy did this! My heart!”

The boy is seen taking most of the candy out of his bag and putting it in the bowl “for other people,” he tells his fellow trick-or-treater. “Let’s go!” he tells the other little boy, and the two ran off to continue their candy quest.

