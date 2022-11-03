HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says toll dodgers are costing our state more than $100 million.It takes effort to skirt the law, but now those drivers will meet their fate."It just seems more trouble than it's worth, to be honest," said Lynn Wise, turnpike traveler.The shift from tickets to toll-by-plate during the pandemic led to $104 million in unpaid tolls in 2020. By 2021, it spiked nearly 50 percent to $155 million worth of alleged rule-breaking. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission tells KDKA that the spike is also due, in part, to increased travelers in 2021 versus the year...

