Read full article on original website
Related
Owe Pa. money for unpaid tolls? New law would suspend your registration
HARRISBURG — A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000...
Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pennsylvania
Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
Breaking down the candidates for PA Lieutenant Governor
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, voters will be presented with five candidates to choose to be Pennsylvania’s next governor. Five additional candidates are hoping to serve alongside their running mates as Lieutenant Governor. Democrat Austin Davis is running alongside Josh Shapiro and promises to help promote policies key...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban
It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
New law will target 'toll dodgers' on the Pennsylvania Turnpike
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says toll dodgers are costing our state more than $100 million.It takes effort to skirt the law, but now those drivers will meet their fate."It just seems more trouble than it's worth, to be honest," said Lynn Wise, turnpike traveler.The shift from tickets to toll-by-plate during the pandemic led to $104 million in unpaid tolls in 2020. By 2021, it spiked nearly 50 percent to $155 million worth of alleged rule-breaking. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission tells KDKA that the spike is also due, in part, to increased travelers in 2021 versus the year...
explore venango
How Disputes Over Vote Certification Could Play Out in Pennsylvania Counties After 2022 Election
HARRISBURG, Pa. — When polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, a nearly three-week process to finalize and certify results will begin, a period in which candidates could lodge objections to certain votes and spark protracted legal fights that would draw out a normally routine process. (Pictured above:...
Bill signed by Tom Wolf will lift Pa. driver’s license suspensions for some old convictions
A bill signed by Gov. Tom Wolf will retroactively lift driver’s license suspensions for potentially thousands of people who had non-driving related offenses. The state used to suspend licenses for a number of non-driving related crimes. Legislation passed in 2018 ended this practice going forward, but didn’t address licenses that had been previously suspended.
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf OKs $15M Dairy Processing Tax Credit
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a law that will provide $15 million a year in tax credits to support investment in dairy processing. To qualify for the tax credit, a Pennsylvania dairy plant must spend at least $500,000 on construction, make a good-faith effort to use local workers, and create at least 1,200 new jobs and permanent jobs.
Pennsylvania leaders must act today to win the future of manufacturing | PennLive letters
As October came to a close, so ended Manufacturing Month – a time to celebrate the makers of things big and small, from the electricity that powers your home to the medication that keeps you healthy to the vehicle that takes you wherever you need to be. This is...
Suit seeks to have Pennsylvania mail-in votes lacking dates counted (UPDATE)
Several Pennsylvania groups represented by the American Civil Liberties Union have filed suit in federal court seeking to have votes from mail-in or absentee ballots counted even if they lack proper dates on their return envelopes. The suit filed Friday night in western Pennsylvania by state chapters of the NAACP,...
Yes, human trafficking is an issue in Pennsylvania | VERIFY
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — When you think of human trafficking, you might think of popular movies like "Taken," or headlines of dozens of people being found hidden in a home. However human trafficking doesn't always involve chains and cages, and is often happening within our own communities. THE QUESTION. Is...
FOX43.com
Pennsylvania Dept. of State reminds voters to know their rights when they head to the polls
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman on Friday encouraged Pennsylvanians to educate themselves about their rights before they vote in person on November 8. Chapman also reminded Pennsylvanians voting by mail-in or absentee ballot to return their voted ballot immediately, delivering it in person to...
The top 4 false or misleading claims being pushed ahead of Pa.’s 2022 election
A far-right website that made claims about a Centre County “pre-loaded” ballot box presented a false narrative, officials said.
iheart.com
Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes
>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
Pennsylvania DMV Says Residents Have Until May 3 To Get a REAL ID Drivers License
Starting May 3, 2023, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license/photo ID card in order to board a commercial flight. This is based on the Pennsylvania DMV REAL ID announcement.
Sen. Doug Mastriano makes closing case for governor in take-no-prisoners speech at Harrisburg church
HARRISBURG - A fiesty, fiery Doug Mastriano emptied his rhetorical guns at a Harrisburg church Friday night, opening the last weekend of his unorthodox run for governor of Pennsylvania with a take-no-prisoners speech made remarkable by new levels of spite aimed at his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro. In a rally...
Antlerless deer license sales in Pa. changing for first time in decades
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are changes being made to the way hunters apply for Pennsylvania antlerless deer licenses, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced. Senate Bill 431 was signed into law this week and will allow hunters to buy antlerless licenses through the HuntFishPA automated licensing services, the Game Commission said Friday, Nov. 4. When […]
thecentersquare.com
Barriers mean Pennsylvania parents can't easily switch from one public school to another
(The Center Square) – In Pennsylvania, like much of America, parents will struggle if they want to transfer their children from one public school to another. In a new policy brief, the Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws to let parents transfer children to another public school. Furthermore, if families do switch schools, 26 states let public schools charge tuition for transfer students, making it harder for poorer families to choose a different school.
What's the status of bills that would end Daylight Saving Time?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s that time of year again. Sunday marks the end of Daylight Saving Time, meaning that clocks will be set back an hour. The time change is being met with dreaded anticipation. “I would rather stay at one time, so you don’t have to switch...
Liquor license prices; RSV cases; I-83 closure: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. High: 72; Low: 56. Partly sunny today; warmer and mostly clear this weekend. Road closed: Part of Interstate 83 will be closed from 9 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Monday in Swatara Township. A contractor will remove damaged beams from the Paxton Street bridge. Look for detours and delays.
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 1