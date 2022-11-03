ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pennsylvania

Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Breaking down the candidates for PA Lieutenant Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, voters will be presented with five candidates to choose to be Pennsylvania’s next governor. Five additional candidates are hoping to serve alongside their running mates as Lieutenant Governor. Democrat Austin Davis is running alongside Josh Shapiro and promises to help promote policies key...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban

It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

New law will target 'toll dodgers' on the Pennsylvania Turnpike

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says toll dodgers are costing our state more than $100 million.It takes effort to skirt the law, but now those drivers will meet their fate."It just seems more trouble than it's worth, to be honest," said Lynn Wise, turnpike traveler.The shift from tickets to toll-by-plate during the pandemic led to $104 million in unpaid tolls in 2020. By 2021, it spiked nearly 50 percent to $155 million worth of alleged rule-breaking. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission tells KDKA that the spike is also due, in part, to increased travelers in 2021 versus the year...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Bill signed by Tom Wolf will lift Pa. driver’s license suspensions for some old convictions

A bill signed by Gov. Tom Wolf will retroactively lift driver’s license suspensions for potentially thousands of people who had non-driving related offenses. The state used to suspend licenses for a number of non-driving related crimes. Legislation passed in 2018 ended this practice going forward, but didn’t address licenses that had been previously suspended.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf OKs $15M Dairy Processing Tax Credit

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a law that will provide $15 million a year in tax credits to support investment in dairy processing. To qualify for the tax credit, a Pennsylvania dairy plant must spend at least $500,000 on construction, make a good-faith effort to use local workers, and create at least 1,200 new jobs and permanent jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes

>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Antlerless deer license sales in Pa. changing for first time in decades

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are changes being made to the way hunters apply for Pennsylvania antlerless deer licenses, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced. Senate Bill 431 was signed into law this week and will allow hunters to buy antlerless licenses through the HuntFishPA automated licensing services, the Game Commission said Friday, Nov. 4. When […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Barriers mean Pennsylvania parents can't easily switch from one public school to another

(The Center Square) – In Pennsylvania, like much of America, parents will struggle if they want to transfer their children from one public school to another. In a new policy brief, the Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws to let parents transfer children to another public school. Furthermore, if families do switch schools, 26 states let public schools charge tuition for transfer students, making it harder for poorer families to choose a different school.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy