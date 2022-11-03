Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Related
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: November 7 to 13, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, November 7 to Sunday, November 13, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
houstononthecheap.com
Awesome LEGO® Exhibition arrives in Houston!
LEGO® enthusiasts mark your calendars! For a limited time, the award-winning Awesome Exhibition – The interactive Exhibition of LEGO® Models created by LEGO® Certified Professional Ryan “The Brickman” McNaught comes to the George R. Brown Convention Center. Made entirely from LEGO® blocks (over 1 million bricks!) the exhibition takes spectators on a journey around the world with awesome replicas sure to amaze builders, creators, and families!
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: See the stunning creations on display at the International Quilt Festival in Houston
HOUSTON – More than 40,0000 textile enthusiasts are expected to attend the country’s largest quilt event, the International Quilt Festival, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston, Nov. 3 to 6. More than 1,600 quilts and textile art will be on display, and there are...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Debra from Conroe just won!
HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. Each week, Derrick and Courtney dress up in their finest game show attire and spin the wheel. But today, our guest host Courtney Zubowski spun the wheel for Debra from Conroe! She is not just a Nonna, but she is also a great-nana! Her grandson is the littlest Astros fan, and his first words besides “dada” are “Go Astros!”
houstoniamag.com
Our 16 Favorite Sandwich Shops in Houston
From banh mi to po’boys and tortas, these sandwich shops have it all. While tacos, burgers, and bbq usually get the lion's share of the attention in Houston, our sandwich game deserves some love, too. That’s because the between-bread options in this city are as diverse as our population—with banh mi, po’ boys, and tortas blending seamlessly with Italian hoagies and Jewish deli classics. You can find them at the best sandwich shops spread across Mutt City. Here are just a few of our favorites:
travellens.co
15 Best Hotels in Houston with an In-Room Jacuzzi
Houston is one of the best cities in Texas, whether you’re going on a business trip or traveling with friends or family. Located in Harris County, Houston is one of the largest metropolitan areas known for its urban culture and history. The city is also known for the Space...
Click2Houston.com
This local artist airbrushed the Houston skyline on Lizzo’s hair
HOUSTON – Emmy- and Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo recently showed off her H-Town love and pride with a brand-new hairstyle. She sported an airbrushed Houston skyline on her blond hair at her Toyota Center show on Oct. 26. Houston Life chatted with Dreamz, the local airbrush artist behind the look...
Click2Houston.com
Paramore returns to Houston’s Toyota Center next year in long-awaited US tour
HOUSTON – Popular rock band Paramore, known for their hits such as “Misery Business” and “Crushcrushcrush” announced Friday that they will be going on tour next year, and fans are stoked. In a news release, the Grammy-winning band will make a stop at Houston’s Toyota...
fox26houston.com
'Trill on Wheels' celebrates Houston bred hip hop stars
Trill on wheels is a hip-hop-inspired cycling experience like no other. You can only find it in Houston!
Who is the most famous person in Houston?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
Click2Houston.com
Wear like a champ: Here’s where to go to grab your Astros swag made by locals
HOUSTON – As the Astros win their second World Series in history, there will be plenty of events happening around the city, which will require the perfect Astros gear to match. Houston has some of the hottest fan gear out right now, made by local businesses and t-shirt makers...
Click2Houston.com
Calling all foodies to Houston’s first largest halal food festival
Houston – If you love food, especially cultural food, then you don’t want to miss Houston Halal Food Fest. With over 250 thousand Muslims residing in the Great Houston area, the halal food scene has grown enormously. There have been small gatherings of halal food trucks and stalls, but never this large. You can taste and learn about halal food at the first largest annual Houston Halal Fest this Sunday.
enchantingtexas.com
Pecan Grove Christmas Lights, Houston: Ultimate Guide 2022
Planning to check out some of the best Christmas light displays in Houston?. Visit Pecan Grove neighborhood near Houston, Texas. The community is known for its impressive, over-the-top, and simply stunning Christmas displays. This annual event is a favorite among locals and visitors alike and the best part is it...
cw39.com
Houston eatery recognized for America’s best Banh Mi sandwich: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best international sandwiches, where does your mind go, and do you know have your go-to spot to find them in your city in the U.S.?. We’re curious for a few reasons, one, it’s National Sandwich Day on Thursday, Nov. 3 (woohoo!), and second, a report from Men’s Journal claims that America’s best version of one of the best international sandwiches, Vietnam’s Banh Mi, can be found in a Southeast Texas eatery.
Click2Houston.com
2nd Annual Dia De Los Muertos parade removed from event due to World Series Game 6; Festival to go on as planned, organizers say
HOUSTON – Organizers of the 2nd annual Day of the Dead festival were forced to remove the parade portion of their event due to the World Series making a return to Houston on Saturday. The festival, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Sam Houston Park, will still...
Conroe's B52 Brewing finally has new owners after 6 months on the market
After 6 months on the market, B52 Brewing has been sold to neighbors.
thepostnewspaper.net
Lone Star Rally 2022 Opening Day
Happiness and celebration were the mood of people gathering under a Texas clear blue sky on the opening afternoon of Lonestar Rally 2022 in Galveston on Thursday. Worries about inflation, elections and anything that didn’t pertain to enjoying a motorcycle rally in true Texas spirit were left on the mainland as visitors crossed over the causeway to enjoy the four-day annual event.
Houston-area districts cancel school on Monday to allow families to attend Astros' victory parade
Multiple institutions in the Houston area are giving students, faculty, and staff the day off to celebrate the Astros winning the World Series!
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Mara, the cool, confident Rottweiler
7-year-old Mara is your typical Rottie, calm and confident. Mara came to Houston Humane Society as a cruelty survivor in August. She was severely underweight at the time and veterinarians were able to nurse her back to health. Mara loves her treats, knows tricks such as sit, stay, kneel, and...
Click2Houston.com
CLOSURES: Houston-area schools, universities cancel classes on Monday, Nov. 7 for Astros World Series victory parade
HOUSTON – Several Houston-area school districts have announced they will cancel classes on Monday after the Houston Astros secured a World Series victory on Saturday night. Houston Independent School District announced on Sunday that all district offices will be closed and classes will not be held on Monday, Nov. 7.
Comments / 0