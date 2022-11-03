ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s 101-99 Loss To The Indiana Pacers

The Miami Heat were unable to produce a three-game win streak as they fell to the Indiana Pacers 101-99 on Friday night. With Jimmy Butler still out with a hip injury, Max Strus got his third start of the season. This time, he had arguably his best game. He finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
MIAMI, FL
Without Giannis, Bucks beat Thunder 108-94 for 9-0 start

Brook Lopez scored 25 points and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their season-opening winning streak to a franchise record nine games with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-94 Saturday night. Antetokounmpo sat out for the first time this season. He was listed as “questionable” with left...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Terry Rozier’s return not enough. What we learned in the Hornets’ loss to Brooklyn

Terry Rozier slapped his chest with his right fist, signaling his return for those who were distracted or not paying close attention. Rozier had just swished his second 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, helping the Charlotte Hornets grab their largest lead of the evening. If there was any doubt the Hornets had one of their top scorers and playmakers back after a seven-game absence, Rozier made sure to put those questions to rest at that point — just as he did when he knifed into the lane on the Hornets’ first possession of the game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Four-time NBA champ lauds Paolo Banchero

Recent Duke basketball one-and-done and 2022 No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero leads all NBA rookies in points, rebounds, and assists. For those who question the Orlando Magic power forward's defense, consider that he has the second-most blocks and fourth-most steals among first-year players. The world took notice after...
ORLANDO, FL
Duke champ flirts with triple-double for Trail Blazers

After going 27-55 in Chauncey Billups' first year as head coach, the Portland Trail Blazers (6-2) are off to an undeniably hot start in 2022-23, especially following Friday night's 108-106 road win over the Phoenix Suns (6-2). The upset victory coincided with Duke basketball product Justise Winslow's first start this season for the Blazers.
PORTLAND, OR
Rams vs. Buccaneers: Live In-Game Updates

A rematch of last season's thrilling NFC Divisional is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium Sunday, as the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) look to get back on track after slow starts to the season. The two teams will clash for the third time...
TAMPA, FL
Falcons Haunted by Missed Opportunities in Loss vs. Chargers

After a heart-stopping win one week ago, the Atlanta Falcons found themselves in a similar situation Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers. With several missed opportunities to blame, the Falcons simply didn't make the plays when they needed ... until they did, forcing a fumble on Chargers running back Austin Ekeler when a game-winning field goal was well within reach.
ATLANTA, GA
Bears and Dolphins In-Game Blog: Pregame

Even though Larry Borom got over the concussion to practice Friday, it will be Riley Reiff at right tackle again according to Bears sideline reporter Mark Grote of WSCR. It doesn't make sense to throw someone out there who has been out of practice for a couple of weeks except for one Friday practice. Then again, Reiff played pretty good, according to coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code MCBET Deals Out $1000 Risk-Free Bet For Cardinals

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Arizona Cardinals face a near must-win situation on Sunday if they want to have a realistic shot at the NFL playoffs. At 3-5, the Cardinals need to win at home against the Seattle Seahawks. For those Arizonans still on the fence about making a first legal sports bet and want to put it on the Cards, BetMGM Arizona has a tremendous offer: A first bet, risk-free, up to $1,000 with the BetMGM Arizona bonus code MCBET.
ARIZONA STATE
Panthers will be without a key running back Sunday against the Bengals in Cincinnati

For a second consecutive week, the Carolina Panthers will be without one of their top running backs Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Running back Chuba Hubbard will not play, the team announced Friday. Hubbard is dealing with an ankle sprain he sustained in the team’s 21-3 win over the Buccaneers. He missed last week’s 37-34 loss to Atlanta due to the same injury.
CHARLOTTE, NC

