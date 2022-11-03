ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown Strongly Weigh In On Ime Udoka-Nets Rumors

By Patrick McAvoy
 3 days ago

It seems like with each passing day the situation around currently suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka gets even more confusing.

Udoka was suspended by the team for the entire 2022-23 season before training camp kicked off for an inappropriate workplace relationship. Boston has kept the full story under wraps -- to even the team -- but over the last few months more damning details have come out putting return to the Boston bench very much in doubt.

With the Nets' firing of head coach Steve Nash rumors have been swirling that Brooklyn will ultimately fill the role with the suspended Boston coach.

The news of Udoka's potential new role hasn't been taken well by everyone in the Boston organization. Boston Globe reporter Adam Himmelsbach caught up with Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown who gave their take on the latest news.

“Obviously, we wish he was here,” Smart said to Himmelsbach. “We have no control over that. It definitely sucks. I guess it was deemed that whatever happened was enough for him not to be the coach here, but I guess not enough for him (not) to be a coach anywhere else, obviously.

“His name got slandered and slaughtered and it was, ‘he’ll probably never coach again.' And a couple of months later, now he’s possibly going to be the coach of one of our biggest rivals? It’s tough. It makes no sense. But we can’t control that."

Brown more so found himself pleased for the currently suspended coach.

“I’m just happy to see a Black head coach end up back on his feet,” Brown said. “Because I’ve seen situations where something like this might not have been the case.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the Nets hadn't formally hired Udoka to fill the vacant head coaching role although both ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania have reported that a deal seems to be imminent.

While the full story hasn't come out on exactly what went in Boston with Udoka, clearly something happened worthy of a full-season suspension. The next time we see Udoka -- whether with the Nets or Celtics -- we are sure to hear much more about what happened before this story is over.

Comments / 2

Faye
2d ago

why are we talking about him but the woman he had an affair with. she too disrespect and hurt Nia. why aren't we see her face and talking about her?? why not ask her what's went wrong? I think you all treat him like a dog and treat her like a queen. I mean business if it was me I would have scream at her and make it be fair to and don't give a dime about the Owner or President. she isn't a queen. she know what she did was wrong now turn the page on her and let's hear about her

Reply(1)
3
 

