Rodger Ritchie, age 86 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home in Bedford. Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 5 o 7. Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS the family requests memorials be given to the Bedford Booster Club. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:Fairview Cemetery in Bedford, Iowa. Notes:. Rodger passed away late Friday evening...
Robert "Bob" Hicks, 77, of Emerson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Visitation Start: 5 PM. Visitation End: 7 PM. Memorials:. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery-Emerson, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Sundays With Mike: Countdown to Election Day
(Shenandoah) – It wasn’t too hard to come up with the subject for this week’s blog. All you have to do is look at the calendar. Yes, Tuesday is Election Day (insert loud cheering here). For that reason, this week’s blog will be rather short. Besides, I’ll need all the rest I can get today, because election days tend to be long.
Talking With Tom (Week 11): Glenwood & Harlan
(KMAland) -- With state quarterfinals looming, KMA Sports reporter Tom Moore hit the road to chat with a pair of coaches on the cusp of taking their teams to Cedar Falls. Coach Moore stopped in Glenwood for a conversation with Coach Cory Faust and to Harlan, where he spoke with their head coach, Todd Bladt.
John "Bear" Meyer, 73 of Imogene, Iowa
Visitation/Rosary Location:St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Imogene. Visitation Starts/Ends:5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial:Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Imogene. Notes:. John passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council...
James E. Bagby
Service:Memorial Mass Name:James Edward "Jim" Bagby Pronunciation: Age:84 From:Maryville, MO…
Omaha woman dies in crash near Auburn
AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman died following a crash near Auburn, Nebraska. Officials say an SUV crossed the center line on Highway 75 and collided head-on with a black Jeep on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the SUV, Anne Reynolds, died at the scene. The other driver was...
Page County board narrowing down locations for new jail
(Clarinda) -- Options are becoming clearer on the location of a new county jail in Page County. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update from Supervisor Jacob Holmes on the latest jail committee meeting. Greg Wilde with Samuels Group has been working with the county committee in determining the best possible locations. As of now, Holmes says Wilde is looking further into options on the Page County Farm just south of the Clarinda city limits.
Ravlin leads Underwood past Pella Christian as Eagles punch ticket to UNI-Dome
(Underwood) -- For the first time in 20 years, the Underwood Eagles (11-0) are going to the UNI-Dome to play in the Iowa high school Class 1A state football semifinals. A back-and-forth thriller on a cold and rainy night saw Underwood take down Pella Christian (9-2) 47-28 in the quarterfinals Friday.
Team Crees comes back to win 6th Annual KMA All-Star Volleyball Classic
(KMAland) -- A memorable comeback paved the way for Team Crees' title at the 6th Annual KMA All-Star Volleyball Classic Sunday. The squad led by Harlan Coach Elle Crees etched their name in lore by winning the event held at Glenwood High School. "These girls are awesome," Coach Crees said....
Omaha man sentenced for meth distribution in Mills County
(Council Bluffs) – An Omaha man has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Mills County. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 37-year-old Ronald Wayne Reed II was sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On March 28, 2021,...
State of the City: Council Bluffs looking to expand
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh gave his "State of the City" address, noting the recovery of tourism, investment into the community and the city's future. The city wants to expand, and the mayor has his eye on Omaha's streetcar. While Omaha looks to improve the...
Missouri State XC: Platte Valley's girls, Nodaway Valley's Blay claim titles
(KMAland) -- One KMAland team and a KMAland individual left the Missouri State Cross Country Championships with state titles on Saturday. Platte Valley captured the state title with 75 points, edging Van Buren by eight points. Mya Wray finished third in 20:52.90 while Andrea Riley was fourth in 20:54.10. Allison...
College Volleyball Scoreboard (11/4): Northwest Missouri State clinches outright MIAA title
(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State clinched an outright MIAA title while K-State beat ISU and UNI, Drake and Creighton were also winners in regional college volleyball on Friday. REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD. Kansas State 3 Iowa State 1. Rutgers 3 Iowa 0. Northern Iowa 3 Illinois State 0. Drake 3...
South Holt optimistic heading into rematch with Platte Valley
(Oregon) -- After a disappointing showing in their previous matchup, South Holt football hopes for a better outcome when they face Platte Valley in a district quarterfinal on Saturday. The Knights (6-4) extended their season last week with a 56-6 win over Mound City. "It was nice to see us...
Shen school enrollment up 13 students
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District is reflecting the trend of increased enrollment numbers in KMAland. Certified enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year total 1,050.3 students. That's up 13.2 students over the 2021-22 total of 1,037.1. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News she was pleased with this school year's figures.
East Atchison outlasts Albany in 28-20 battle, advances to district semifinal
(Tarkio) -- It took big plays from all three phases, but the East Atchison Wolves (9-1) have punched their ticket to the Missouri 8-player district semifinals after outlasting the Albany Warriors (8-2). A quick start for the Wolves claiming the first two scores of the game, would give them all the cushion they needed to survive some attempted late-game heroics from Albany winning 28-20.
Shenandoah alum McGinnis named to ARC Honorable Mention Tennis Team
(KMAland) -- Two former KMAland tennis stars received recognition from the American Rivers Conference on Friday. Those honors went to Kuemper Catholic's Isabel Schwabe and Shenandoah's Alexis McGinnis. Schwabe -- now at Loras -- was named to the all-conference singles and doubles teams while McGinnis, who is currently at Buena...
Omaha woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Nemaha County, according to authorities
An Omaha woman died and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in southeastern Nebraska. Around 2:54 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash north of Auburn on Highway 75 between 735 and 736 roads. Investigators said a southbound vehicle, which was...
Two hospitalized after car overturns in Nodaway County
NODAWAY COUNTY–Two people were injured in an accident just after 12:30a.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 20005 Toyota Scion driven by Constance D. Terry, 23, Burlington Junction, was northbound on U.S. 71 at Wilcox. The vehicle traveled off the road, struck an embankment...
