Showers lead into warm and cool days for the rest of the week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Mostly cloudy to overcast conditions are expected tonight with a few more showers rolling through. Lows will be mild around 60. Remember, it gets dark a lot earlier tonight with sunset now at 4:58 PM. TEMPERATURE ROLLER COASTER:. Another warm day is expected on...
Erratic fall temperatures to continue for Harrisburg area in coming week: forecasters
The Harrisburg area should expect a week of sharp ups and downs in weather conditions, with high temperatures fluctuating between the mid-70s and mid-50s on different days, the National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting. Sunday’s high temperatures in the mid-70s, accompanied by early morning rain and a few afternoon showers,...
The sun wins out this weekend, beautiful weather on tap
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A beautiful Fall weekend to get things kicked off!. Clouds will increase overnight, keeping temperature rather mild with overnight lows in the mid 50's. WEEKEND CLOUDS:. Clouds and Fog will start our Saturday but sunshine will win out. Very warm once again!. The next...
Starting the weekend with mostly sunny skies, ending the weekend with possible rain
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Here comes another Fall beauty as under mostly sunny skies our afternoon highs will once again be well above average and near 70!. Clouds increase again tomorrow and take over again this weekend but the mild temps will continue. The next best chance for rain will be on Sunday during the first half of the day with most spots seeing less than 1/4" of rain. Don't forget to set your clock back one hour before going to bed on Saturday night as it is time to, "Fall Back". As a result, sunset on Sunday night will be at 4:58PM.
It's Raining Mets! | We Call it, 'Hotumn'
HARRISBURG, Pa. — This week Steve Knight and Ed Russo talk about near record warmth to start November and when we can expect a big dose of reality. Plus, they discuss drought and what it means here in Central Pennsylvania versus other parts of the Country. More listening? Click...
November weather records for Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — November is considered by many to be the peak of fall throughout most of the country, with Harrisburg being no exception. But sometimes, it can feel like summer or winter. Before talking about the extremes, let’s talk about averages for the Harrisburg area. According to...
Tanger Outlets Lancaster Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Lancaster is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Banana Republic Factory, Calvin Klein and H&M– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
Video: Drone shows scene of 100-vehicle crash in Denver
The Denver Police Department says at least 100 vehicles were involved in a crash Friday morning after the first snowfall of the season fell Thursday.
Sky View 21 | I-83 South reopens as I-83 North remains shut down for construction
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT has officially announced that I-83 South is now open. According to the organization, I-83 South detours are no longer in place but I-83 North detours are still in place. I-83 North is still set to be closed until 6 a.m. tomorrow. PennDOT says...
Deer Wanders Into Mall In Central Pennsylvania
A buck wandered into the dress room at the JCPenney at Park City Center on Thursday, Nov. 3. Daily Voice spoke with a shopper who witnessed the whole situation. Janelle Kiscaddin couldn't believe her eyes when she and her friend Brittany Kreiser were walking up to the mall and the deer was strolling up the sidewalk.
Saturday afternoon crash leaves one man dead in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. Lawrence Adams, 75, of Reading, was driving on Pennsylvania Turnpike East in Elizabeth Township, when his pickup truck was involved in a crash with a car. The Coroner's office responded to the scene...
The Comfort of Fall in Lancaster City
As the cold crisp air blows through the streets of Lancaster city, here are some shops that give us the comfort of fall in the form of sweaters, blankets, scarves, fluffy socks, and more!. Charlotte Shoppe. 32 W King St, Lancaster, PA 17603. +17175692060. http://charlotteshoppe.com/. Chyatee. 101 N Queen St...
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend
There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
Semi-truck stuck under a bridge in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials worked for hours to clear out a large semi-truck that ended up getting stuck underneath a bridge on City Park Dr. Emergency dispatch says that authorities were called to the scene earlier on Nov. 6 at around 11 a.m. after the truck had tried to make it underneath the overpass between Derry St. and Paxton St.
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Pennsylvania is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Antique Marketplace of Lemoyne. Keep reading to learn more.
Locomotive crashes into excavator at Strasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County
STRASBURG, Pa. — A locomotive train crashed Wednesday morning atStrasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County. Video of the collision can be seen in the player above. According to a spokesperson for the railroad, a low-speed locomotive hit an excavator at the Leaman Place Yard in Paradise shortly before 11:30 a.m. The excavator had been left on the track after work was done the night before.
Work on I-83 in Dauphin County causes traffic delays
Road closures near the Paxton Street Bridge in Swatara Township continue to slow traffic on I-83. PennDOT has closed I-83 at the bridge to replace damaged beams spanning the, with detours in effect. Exits to Route 283 are congested in the area of Lawnton and Swatara, according to 511PA. Traffic...
Missing 16-year-old in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy reported missing from Dauphin County. Giovanni Reyes-Colon was last seen at Lower Paxton Township home on Oct. 31, 2022. He is described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, and 255 pounds. Police say Reyes-Colon was last seen entering an...
Electricity prices in Lancaster County rising
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Electricity prices in Lancaster County are set to get more expensive. According to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline, the county’s primary electricity provider, PPL, will increase rates by 18% starting Dec. 1. This will affect about 227,000 customers in the county. The county’s secondary provider, Met-Ed, is also increasing rates by […]
Five Haunting Locations in York
York PA features an uncanny and haunting past; one featuring civil war battles and war casualties. Along with these passings comes a spooky present. Many locations nearby have some unsettling stories involving apparitions, moving objects, and much more. During this spooky time, be sure to check out and learn more about these locations!
