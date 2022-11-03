ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

local21news.com

Showers lead into warm and cool days for the rest of the week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Mostly cloudy to overcast conditions are expected tonight with a few more showers rolling through. Lows will be mild around 60. Remember, it gets dark a lot earlier tonight with sunset now at 4:58 PM. TEMPERATURE ROLLER COASTER:. Another warm day is expected on...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

The sun wins out this weekend, beautiful weather on tap

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A beautiful Fall weekend to get things kicked off!. Clouds will increase overnight, keeping temperature rather mild with overnight lows in the mid 50's. WEEKEND CLOUDS:. Clouds and Fog will start our Saturday but sunshine will win out. Very warm once again!. The next...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Starting the weekend with mostly sunny skies, ending the weekend with possible rain

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Here comes another Fall beauty as under mostly sunny skies our afternoon highs will once again be well above average and near 70!. Clouds increase again tomorrow and take over again this weekend but the mild temps will continue. The next best chance for rain will be on Sunday during the first half of the day with most spots seeing less than 1/4" of rain. Don't forget to set your clock back one hour before going to bed on Saturday night as it is time to, "Fall Back". As a result, sunset on Sunday night will be at 4:58PM.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

It's Raining Mets! | We Call it, 'Hotumn'

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This week Steve Knight and Ed Russo talk about near record warmth to start November and when we can expect a big dose of reality. Plus, they discuss drought and what it means here in Central Pennsylvania versus other parts of the Country. More listening? Click...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

November weather records for Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — November is considered by many to be the peak of fall throughout most of the country, with Harrisburg being no exception. But sometimes, it can feel like summer or winter. Before talking about the extremes, let’s talk about averages for the Harrisburg area. According to...
HARRISBURG, PA
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Lancaster Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets Lancaster is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Banana Republic Factory, Calvin Klein and H&M– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Deer Wanders Into Mall In Central Pennsylvania

A buck wandered into the dress room at the JCPenney at Park City Center on Thursday, Nov. 3. Daily Voice spoke with a shopper who witnessed the whole situation. Janelle Kiscaddin couldn't believe her eyes when she and her friend Brittany Kreiser were walking up to the mall and the deer was strolling up the sidewalk.
LANCASTER, PA
visitlancastercity.com

The Comfort of Fall in Lancaster City

As the cold crisp air blows through the streets of Lancaster city, here are some shops that give us the comfort of fall in the form of sweaters, blankets, scarves, fluffy socks, and more!. Charlotte Shoppe. 32 W King St, Lancaster, PA 17603. +17175692060. http://charlotteshoppe.com/. Chyatee. 101 N Queen St...
LANCASTER, PA
Melissa Frost

4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend

There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Semi-truck stuck under a bridge in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials worked for hours to clear out a large semi-truck that ended up getting stuck underneath a bridge on City Park Dr. Emergency dispatch says that authorities were called to the scene earlier on Nov. 6 at around 11 a.m. after the truck had tried to make it underneath the overpass between Derry St. and Paxton St.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Locomotive crashes into excavator at Strasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County

STRASBURG, Pa. — A locomotive train crashed Wednesday morning atStrasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County. Video of the collision can be seen in the player above. According to a spokesperson for the railroad, a low-speed locomotive hit an excavator at the Leaman Place Yard in Paradise shortly before 11:30 a.m. The excavator had been left on the track after work was done the night before.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Missing 16-year-old in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy reported missing from Dauphin County. Giovanni Reyes-Colon was last seen at Lower Paxton Township home on Oct. 31, 2022. He is described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, and 255 pounds. Police say Reyes-Colon was last seen entering an...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Electricity prices in Lancaster County rising

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Electricity prices in Lancaster County are set to get more expensive. According to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline, the county’s primary electricity provider, PPL, will increase rates by 18% starting Dec. 1. This will affect about 227,000 customers in the county. The county’s secondary provider, Met-Ed, is also increasing rates by […]
dtbeacon.net

Five Haunting Locations in York

York PA features an uncanny and haunting past; one featuring civil war battles and war casualties. Along with these passings comes a spooky present. Many locations nearby have some unsettling stories involving apparitions, moving objects, and much more. During this spooky time, be sure to check out and learn more about these locations!
YORK, PA

