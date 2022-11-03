Ohio’s COVID-19 cases on rising trend ahead of holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,097 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, keeping the case count above 10,000 week-over-week into November.

While the new data maintains a rise in infections ahead of the holiday season, it has also consistently seen smaller case rates. Ohio reached a case rate going under 10,000 during the week of September 30, which was the first time since mid-April. It previously stayed in limbo between 10,000 and 20,000 before breaking above in July for 10 weeks in a row. The case increase week-to-week starting November off is smaller, with just 599 more cases than the week prior. Still, this marked the third week in a row where the new case rate has increased.

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. Over the past week, the state averaged around 1,752 new coronavirus cases per day. Ohio also saw more people hospitalized with the virus alongside higher case numbers. The 538 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days (about 77 per day) are a small hop from 508 last week, but a jump from 422 in the week prior.

While cases and hospitalizations are up, about the same number of people died from COVID-19 in the past week. ODH said 71 died from the virus, up slightly from 67 deaths the week prior.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 3,197,300 +12,262 Hospitalizations 129,044 +538 Deaths 40,249 +71 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

A total of 7,407 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past seven days. Another 6,497 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,509,319 +7,407 – % of all Ohioans 64.24% – % of Ohioans 5+ 67.81% Vaccinations completed (two doses) 6,959,202 +6,497 – % of all Ohioans 59.54% – % of Ohioans 5+ 63.06% *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

