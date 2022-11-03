ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio’s COVID-19 cases on rising trend ahead of holidays

By Mark Feuerborn
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwjF2_0ixgXWfX00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,097 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, keeping the case count above 10,000 week-over-week into November.

RSV v. COVID v. flu: How to tell the difference

While the new data maintains a rise in infections ahead of the holiday season, it has also consistently seen smaller case rates. Ohio reached a case rate going under 10,000 during the week of September 30, which was the first time since mid-April. It previously stayed in limbo between 10,000 and 20,000 before breaking above in July for 10 weeks in a row. The case increase week-to-week starting November off is smaller, with just 599 more cases than the week prior. Still, this marked the third week in a row where the new case rate has increased.

Cleveland doctor who linked COVID-19 vaccine to magnetism under investigation

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. Over the past week, the state averaged around 1,752 new coronavirus cases per day. Ohio also saw more people hospitalized with the virus alongside higher case numbers. The 538 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days (about 77 per day) are a small hop from 508 last week, but a jump from 422 in the week prior.

While cases and hospitalizations are up, about the same number of people died from COVID-19 in the past week. ODH said 71 died from the virus, up slightly from 67 deaths the week prior.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days)
Cases 3,197,300 +12,262
Hospitalizations 129,044 +538
Deaths 40,249 +71
*Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

A total of 7,407 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past seven days. Another 6,497 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

CDC wants COVID vaccine added to recommended list for kids — What it means for Ohio
COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days)
Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,509,319 +7,407
– % of all Ohioans 64.24%
– % of Ohioans 5+ 67.81%
Vaccinations completed (two doses) 6,959,202 +6,497
– % of all Ohioans 59.54%
– % of Ohioans 5+ 63.06%
*Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 3

Related
sciotopost.com

Sugar Recalled in Ohio, Kentucky, for Containing Metal Wire

Ohio – Domino and C&H Granulated Pure Cane Sugar Easy Baking Tub packaged in 3.5lb plastic tubs 6 tubs per case. Over 6,000 cases of sugar were included in a 22 state recall including Ohio and Kentucky for sugar containing metal wire. The recalled items can also be identified...
OHIO STATE
thevillagereporter.com

Influenza A Reported Throughout Williams County & Ohio

Montpelier, OH – Flu season in Ohio can begin as early as October. While influenza (flu) typically peaks in late winter or early spring, this year experts anticipate that there will be more cases earlier in the season. By monitoring the southern hemisphere, medical experts can predict the impact...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Q&A: Patients are waiting hours at Cleveland and Akron hospital ERs. Here's why

Northeast Ohio residents are finding that area hospitals are slammed and they are facing long wait times when seeking care. This is a problem that started during the pandemic and is apparently getting worse as hospital resources are being stressed. Ideastream Public Media health reporter Taylor Wizner spoke with Morning...
AKRON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live

Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

73K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy