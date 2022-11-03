Read full article on original website
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Windy, wet start to the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Hold on to your hats... it is going to be a very windy and wet day. A potent cold front will track through the state today bringing strong wind gusts and rain. A Wind Advisory will be in effect through 8 p.m. with wind gusts in excess...
cbs4indy.com
Gusty winds Saturday; Daylight Saving Time ends tonight; sunny skies return Sunday
A powerful area of low pressure moves through the Great Lakes and gave us our first rain of the month and winds gusting up to 50 mph Saturday. A cold from associated with the low will move across Indiana this evening and wind gusts up to 30 mph will continue overnight.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Total lunar eclipse Tuesday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana will be in the viewing path of a total lunar eclipse in the early morning hours this Tuesday. A total lunar eclipse occurs only during full moons when the Earth completely shields the moon from the sun. The Earth casts a shadow onto the moon creating coppery-red coloring. Due to this color shading, this type of moon is often called a "blood moon".
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rain and high winds for Monumental Marathon
INDIANAPOLIS — The weather will create an additional challenge for Monumental Marathon runners on Saturday. Rain and high winds will impact the majority of the morning races. Races should experience a dry start at 8 a.m. Rain will begin to move into central Indiana between 7 and 9 a.m.
Fox 59
Early November warmth has happened before in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis is seeing well above average temperatures for the start of November. Have we seen this before? Well, yes, several times, actually. The most recent early November warmth was just two years ago, in 2020. An area of high pressure to the south and east of Indiana provided a flow of warm air to the state. This plus plenty of sunshine boosted temperatures into the upper 70s. Normal highs for this time of year are in the 50s.
WISH-TV
‘Fall back’ this weekend; future of daylight saving time uncertain
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s that time of year where we get to “fall back.”. It means an end to daylight saving time and a return to standard time. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Most people set their clocks back before they head to bed Saturday night.
cbs4indy.com
Near north side Red Line closures take effect Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is reminding riders that some routes may need to be adjusted starting Monday, Nov. 7. As IndyGo continues to add improvements along the Red Line. As a part of this, the Red Line station along Meridian Street at Fall Creek Parkway on the near north side will close.
readthereporter.com
Wild & windy Westfield weekend
According to Hoosier Weather Daddy Paul Poteet, by 11 a.m. Saturday, peak wind gusts in Hamilton County were over 50 miles per hour – and we believe him! Reporter Publisher Stu Clampitt came upon this road hazard late Saturday afternoon just west of the intersection of State Road 32 and Ditch Road.
Weekend action returns to Indianapolis on monumental scale
There are plenty of events going on throughout the Indianapolis area to keep you active and enjoying the nice weather.
Indy Winter Farmers Market kicks off Nov. 5
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter right around the corner, those Midwestern summer destinations — the farmers markets — are heading indoors. Among them, the Indy Winter Farmers Market returns Saturday, Nov. 5 to the Artisan Marketplace (AMP) at 16 Tech. "We are excited to kick off our 14th...
Fox 59
Treating seasonal depression
INDIANAPOLIS – With the dark and cold winter months ahead of us, many will begin to feel the effects of seasonal depression, and even more will wonder how to help their loved ones get through their challenging time. Sonya Ruedlinger with Indy Behavioral Health joined our morning show to...
WISH-TV
Daylight saving time ending; learn how to adjust to time change
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This weekend, daylight saving time ends. Moving the clocks back an hour can take a real toll on people’s health. In this segment, find some tips to help you adjust to the time change.
Lafayette Square Mall won't reopen for holiday shopping
INDIANAPOLIS — Lafayette Square Mall will remain closed to shoppers through the holiday season. The mall, which is undergoing a $20 million renovation effort, was set to reopen Nov. 21, just in time for holiday shopping. In an update Friday, Sojos Capital announced construction challenges have delayed the reopening.
Friday Fit Tip: Flight plank exercise for the lower back
INDIANAPOLIS — We spend a great deal of time in our daily lives leaning forward. But leaning forward so much does little to help keep our lower back in shape. Jordan Estes at Lifetime showed us a simple lower back exercise called flight plank. While lying on your stomach...
wrtv.com
IndyGo Blue Line segment on west side canceled
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo has canceled a segment of the Blue Line which would have run from Washington Street and Holt Road to the airport. This also ends 50 million dollars of infrastructure improvements that came with the project - including stormwater drainage and new sidewalks. City-county councilor Jared Evans...
Holiday shopping season kicks off Friday in downtown Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ind. — 'Tis the season for holiday shopping in downtown Franklin. On Nov. 4, more than 40 local businesses and restaurants will kick off the 10th annual Downtown Franklin Holiday Open House. The event is a three-day shopping spree to jumpstart the holiday shopping season while supporting small...
Blue Line route change seen as huge loss for westside neighborhoods
IndyGo’s third, planned Bus Rapid Transit line, the Blue Line, will look different than originally proposed. An approved change in the route now excludes westside neighborhoods from promised infrastructure improvements. Indianapolis City-County Councilor Jared Evans said the project now leaves his constituents with no plans to replace the lost...
Indianapolis-area average gas prices jump back to over $4/gallon
According to data from GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $4.06; that's about 16 cents higher than last week. WRTV saw several stations in Indianapolis selling gas at $4.29.
1 shot, killed on Indy’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – One person was shot and killed early Sunday on Indy’s southwest side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street just after 6 a.m. This is near Thompson Road & Mann Road. Officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound at […]
