Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Total lunar eclipse Tuesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana will be in the viewing path of a total lunar eclipse in the early morning hours this Tuesday. A total lunar eclipse occurs only during full moons when the Earth completely shields the moon from the sun. The Earth casts a shadow onto the moon creating coppery-red coloring. Due to this color shading, this type of moon is often called a "blood moon".
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Early November warmth has happened before in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis is seeing well above average temperatures for the start of November. Have we seen this before? Well, yes, several times, actually. The most recent early November warmth was just two years ago, in 2020. An area of high pressure to the south and east of Indiana provided a flow of warm air to the state. This plus plenty of sunshine boosted temperatures into the upper 70s. Normal highs for this time of year are in the 50s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Near north side Red Line closures take effect Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is reminding riders that some routes may need to be adjusted starting Monday, Nov. 7. As IndyGo continues to add improvements along the Red Line. As a part of this, the Red Line station along Meridian Street at Fall Creek Parkway on the near north side will close.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Wild & windy Westfield weekend

According to Hoosier Weather Daddy Paul Poteet, by 11 a.m. Saturday, peak wind gusts in Hamilton County were over 50 miles per hour – and we believe him! Reporter Publisher Stu Clampitt came upon this road hazard late Saturday afternoon just west of the intersection of State Road 32 and Ditch Road.
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

Indy Winter Farmers Market kicks off Nov. 5

INDIANAPOLIS — With winter right around the corner, those Midwestern summer destinations — the farmers markets — are heading indoors. Among them, the Indy Winter Farmers Market returns Saturday, Nov. 5 to the Artisan Marketplace (AMP) at 16 Tech. "We are excited to kick off our 14th...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Treating seasonal depression

INDIANAPOLIS – With the dark and cold winter months ahead of us, many will begin to feel the effects of seasonal depression, and even more will wonder how to help their loved ones get through their challenging time. Sonya Ruedlinger with Indy Behavioral Health joined our morning show to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Lafayette Square Mall won't reopen for holiday shopping

INDIANAPOLIS — Lafayette Square Mall will remain closed to shoppers through the holiday season. The mall, which is undergoing a $20 million renovation effort, was set to reopen Nov. 21, just in time for holiday shopping. In an update Friday, Sojos Capital announced construction challenges have delayed the reopening.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

IndyGo Blue Line segment on west side canceled

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo has canceled a segment of the Blue Line which would have run from Washington Street and Holt Road to the airport. This also ends 50 million dollars of infrastructure improvements that came with the project - including stormwater drainage and new sidewalks. City-county councilor Jared Evans...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Holiday shopping season kicks off Friday in downtown Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. — 'Tis the season for holiday shopping in downtown Franklin. On Nov. 4, more than 40 local businesses and restaurants will kick off the 10th annual Downtown Franklin Holiday Open House. The event is a three-day shopping spree to jumpstart the holiday shopping season while supporting small...
FRANKLIN, IN
WFYI

Blue Line route change seen as huge loss for westside neighborhoods

IndyGo’s third, planned Bus Rapid Transit line, the Blue Line, will look different than originally proposed. An approved change in the route now excludes westside neighborhoods from promised infrastructure improvements. Indianapolis City-County Councilor Jared Evans said the project now leaves his constituents with no plans to replace the lost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 shot, killed on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – One person was shot and killed early Sunday on Indy’s southwest side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street just after 6 a.m. This is near Thompson Road & Mann Road. Officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

