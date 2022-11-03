Read full article on original website
Related
Singer Aaron Carter, Brother Of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, Dies At 34
The pop star and rapper shot to fame as a young singer with hits like “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” and "I Want Candy."
SFGate
‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of Walrus and Milkshake: Here’s Who They Are
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 6, of “The Masked Singer,” “’90s Night,” which aired Nov. 6 on Fox. Whoa! It was very appropriate that 1990s heartthrob Joey Lawrence, of “Blossom,” “Gimme a Break” and “Nothin’ My Love Can’t Fix” fame, was revealed on the special Sunday “’90s Night” edition of Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” Lawrence and NFL runningback Le’Veon Bell were the latest double masking on the show.
SFGate
Rian Johnson Receives ‘Visionary’ Director at Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards
It’s rare for sequels to make a big splash on the awards circuit; only two have ever won best picture – “The Godfather II” and “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King.” But director Rian Johnson’s star-studded feature “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is also proving to be an exception, with the 48-year-old filmmaker taking home the Visionary Award for his work on the upcoming whodunnit movie at this year’s 12th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards.
Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry review – the one with the rich and famous addict
Not long before he won the life-changing role of Chandler Bing in the global sitcom phenomenon Friends, Matthew Perry prayed: “God, you can do whatever you want to me. Just please make me famous.” In this memoir, Perry talks about achieving that mammoth success and fame: at its peak, the series’ cast members were each earning more than a million dollars an episode. But his book is chiefly about the titular “Big Terrible Thing”: Perry’s alcoholism and painkiller/opioid addiction (OxyContin, Vicodin, Dilaudid, to name a few) that led to him spending more than half his life in rehab and treatment centres, detoxing more than 65 times, and paying upwards of $9m trying to get sober.
SFGate
Missy Elliot on Patrón, the Creative Heights of Her Career, and Looking Out for the Next ‘Superstar’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Weeks after Missy Elliot tweeted advice to young artists on how to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump on their second album, the Grammy Award-winning artist is getting introspective on the legacy of her own work for her new Patrón partnership. It’s a year full of both anniversaries and firsts for Elliot — anniversaries for both Under Construction and Supa Dupa Fly, a brand new Madame Tussaud’s wax figure, and a recent hometown honor with a street being named after her in Portsmouth, VA. There’s a lot to celebrate, so the music superstar teamed up with the tequila brand for her first live performance since the start of the pandemic, and popped a few bottles of Patrón’s latest expression.
‘Neil Diamond is a G, but Sweet Caroline is not for me’: Clara Amfo’s honest playlist
No Scrubs by TLC. My dad would have given me some pocket money – he might even have taken me to the shop; we used to do everything together on weekends. It must have been a CD single. I remember being really proud of it. I grew up obsessed with music television, and the video is so iconic. It’s basically TLC in these fabulous silver space suits, rapping about how they don’t want to be with wastemen – which we can all relate to.
SFGate
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. His fiance, Melanie Martin, asked...
Comments / 0