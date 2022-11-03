If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Weeks after Missy Elliot tweeted advice to young artists on how to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump on their second album, the Grammy Award-winning artist is getting introspective on the legacy of her own work for her new Patrón partnership. It’s a year full of both anniversaries and firsts for Elliot — anniversaries for both Under Construction and Supa Dupa Fly, a brand new Madame Tussaud’s wax figure, and a recent hometown honor with a street being named after her in Portsmouth, VA. There’s a lot to celebrate, so the music superstar teamed up with the tequila brand for her first live performance since the start of the pandemic, and popped a few bottles of Patrón’s latest expression.

2 HOURS AGO