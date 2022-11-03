KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) – In Preston County, voters won’t have much beyond the federal and state levels to be concerned with during the General Election. At the top of the ballot, in the state’s new second U.S. Congressional District, voters will choose between current Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican and Democrat challenger Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County.

