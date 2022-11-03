ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Ex-Celtics Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce React To Ime Udoka Rumors

In the wake of reports suggesting the Brooklyn Nets will indeed hire Ime Udoka as the organization’s next head coach following the Steve Nash departure, two former Boston Celtics legends from the 2008 NBA Finals-winning squad reacted. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, now retired following their Hall of Fame...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

ESPN’s Jalen Rose apologizes after asking for Ime Udoka’s accuser to be named

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose apologized after a comment he made during “NBA Countdown” when talking about suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka. The pregame program was talking about Udoka joining the Nets as rumors swirled about the head-coaching change. That’s when Rose made his remark, wondering why the woman involved in the alleged improper workplace relationship was not identified to the public.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Applaud David Pastrnak’s Willingness To Defend Himself

David Pastrnak is one of the NHL’s most gifted goal-scorers and is a brilliant offensive player. He provides instant offense and as he proved Thursday night, he’s liable to score from anywhere in the attacking zone. Pastrnak’s backhander goal from a seemingly impossible angle was the main highlight...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Jalen Rose apologizes for comment about Ime Udoka affair

Jalen Rose delivered a forced apology on Friday night after asking a question regarding the Ime Udoka situation. Rose was speaking on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” show prior to the start of the Chicago Bulls-Boston Celtics game. The hosts were talking about Udoka being a leading candidate to get the Brooklyn Nets head coach job despite his suspension from the Celtics for having an improper relationship with a woman within Boston’s organization.
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

Paul Pierce Says Kawhi Leonard Isn’t Held ‘Accountable Enough’

View the original article to see embedded media. Over the past few years, NBA fans have become accustomed to seeing Kawhi Leonard miss time due to injury, an unfortunate trend Paul Pierce believes has been largely brushed aside by the masses. The 2022–23 campaign has brought more of the same...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Fans Mourn Another Lakers Defeat

During Friday night's 130-116 Los Angeles Lakers loss against the visiting Utah Jazz, L.A. fans took to Twitter to bemoan the club's various shortcomings throughout the contest. We sifted through the wreckage. Los Angeles certainly is hoping to pick up the pieces today, in an afternoon contest against the Cleveland...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Bane’s 28, Morant’s good finish lead Grizzlies past Wizards

Desmond Bane scored 28 points, Ja Morant added 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies held on for a 103-97 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. After Washington rallied in the third quarter, the teams exchanged leads early in the fourth. Memphis went on a...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum has funny response to press conference mishap

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was able to laugh off an incident that took place following Friday’s 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls. Tatum was seated for his postgame press conference when the advertising backdrop behind him started to collapse. Tatum flinched and covered his head, even though the lightweight backdrop was not going to cause him any harm.
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Has ‘No Timetable’ For Return

View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has played just two games this season after returning on opening night from an ACL tear that was suffered in the 2021 playoffs. After missing the entire 2021-22 season, Leonard came back for just two games, and has been sidelined since. The team is being very vague about the nature of his injury, still listing his absence as "injury management."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Boston Bruins Part Ways with Mitchell Miller

The Boston Bruins announced on Sunday evening that the team has decided to part ways with defenseman Mitchell Miller, days after signing the former 2020 fourth-round pick to a three-year entry-level contract. "The decision to sign this young man was made after careful consideration of the facts as we were...
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

Delaware Blue Coats Announce 2022-23 Roster

The Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliated team of the Philadelphia 76ers, have announced their roster for the 2022-23 season. Their post about the roster does come with some notes regarding certain players on the roster, including the contract statuses of Foster Jr. and Champagnie, both of who are on two-way contracts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy