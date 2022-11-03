Read full article on original website
Star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum reveals how he embarrassed himself meeting Michael Jordan
For superstar Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, running into perennial G.O.A.T. candidate and head of Nike’s Jordan Brand Michael Jordan is just a part of his NBA ecosystem these days. But before he was an NBA star in his own right or a member of the Jordan Brand team,...
Ex-Celtics Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce React To Ime Udoka Rumors
In the wake of reports suggesting the Brooklyn Nets will indeed hire Ime Udoka as the organization’s next head coach following the Steve Nash departure, two former Boston Celtics legends from the 2008 NBA Finals-winning squad reacted. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, now retired following their Hall of Fame...
ESPN’s Jalen Rose apologizes after asking for Ime Udoka’s accuser to be named
ESPN analyst Jalen Rose apologized after a comment he made during “NBA Countdown” when talking about suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka. The pregame program was talking about Udoka joining the Nets as rumors swirled about the head-coaching change. That’s when Rose made his remark, wondering why the woman involved in the alleged improper workplace relationship was not identified to the public.
Former Bruins All-Star Peter McNab passes away at 70
Former Bruins All-Star and fan favorite Peter McNab passed away Sunday at the age of 70. McNab played in Boston from 1976-1984, becoming one of the poster boys of the Bruins’ “Lunch Pail A.C.” era. McNab’s greatest statistical season in Boston was also his first. The Vancouver...
Bruins Applaud David Pastrnak’s Willingness To Defend Himself
David Pastrnak is one of the NHL’s most gifted goal-scorers and is a brilliant offensive player. He provides instant offense and as he proved Thursday night, he’s liable to score from anywhere in the attacking zone. Pastrnak’s backhander goal from a seemingly impossible angle was the main highlight...
“I admire you:” Celtics star shares touching words after visit with civil rights icon Jean McGuire
BOSTON — Just weeks after Jean McGuire was stabbed downtown, the Boston civil rights icon got a visit from Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who happens to be a civil rights advocate himself. Brown shared photos along with a heartfelt message after his meetup with the 91-year-old, who was brutally...
Jalen Rose apologizes for comment about Ime Udoka affair
Jalen Rose delivered a forced apology on Friday night after asking a question regarding the Ime Udoka situation. Rose was speaking on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” show prior to the start of the Chicago Bulls-Boston Celtics game. The hosts were talking about Udoka being a leading candidate to get the Brooklyn Nets head coach job despite his suspension from the Celtics for having an improper relationship with a woman within Boston’s organization.
Paul Pierce Says Kawhi Leonard Isn’t Held ‘Accountable Enough’
View the original article to see embedded media. Over the past few years, NBA fans have become accustomed to seeing Kawhi Leonard miss time due to injury, an unfortunate trend Paul Pierce believes has been largely brushed aside by the masses. The 2022–23 campaign has brought more of the same...
Lakers News: Fans Mourn Another Lakers Defeat
During Friday night's 130-116 Los Angeles Lakers loss against the visiting Utah Jazz, L.A. fans took to Twitter to bemoan the club's various shortcomings throughout the contest. We sifted through the wreckage. Los Angeles certainly is hoping to pick up the pieces today, in an afternoon contest against the Cleveland...
Bane’s 28, Morant’s good finish lead Grizzlies past Wizards
Desmond Bane scored 28 points, Ja Morant added 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies held on for a 103-97 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. After Washington rallied in the third quarter, the teams exchanged leads early in the fourth. Memphis went on a...
Jayson Tatum has funny response to press conference mishap
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was able to laugh off an incident that took place following Friday’s 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls. Tatum was seated for his postgame press conference when the advertising backdrop behind him started to collapse. Tatum flinched and covered his head, even though the lightweight backdrop was not going to cause him any harm.
Lakers News: Adam Silver’s Thoughts On Adding A Las Vegas Team, As Requested By Prospective Owner LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA forward LeBron James may not be showing many signs of slowing down on offense, aside from more frequent appearances on the team's IR, but he certainly seems to have his sights set on the next stage of his life in the NBA. Last month, the 18-time...
Bruins sign talented defenseman who was released by Coyotes after disturbing allegations surfaced
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins on Friday announced the signing of a talented defenseman who was released by the Arizona Coyotes after reports of him abusing and a bullying a disabled classmate while he was in middle school came to light. The team inked former fourth-round draft pick Mitchell...
Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Has ‘No Timetable’ For Return
View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has played just two games this season after returning on opening night from an ACL tear that was suffered in the 2021 playoffs. After missing the entire 2021-22 season, Leonard came back for just two games, and has been sidelined since. The team is being very vague about the nature of his injury, still listing his absence as "injury management."
Boston Bruins Part Ways with Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins announced on Sunday evening that the team has decided to part ways with defenseman Mitchell Miller, days after signing the former 2020 fourth-round pick to a three-year entry-level contract. "The decision to sign this young man was made after careful consideration of the facts as we were...
Delaware Blue Coats Announce 2022-23 Roster
The Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliated team of the Philadelphia 76ers, have announced their roster for the 2022-23 season. Their post about the roster does come with some notes regarding certain players on the roster, including the contract statuses of Foster Jr. and Champagnie, both of who are on two-way contracts.
