Related
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Fans Mourn Another Lakers Defeat

During Friday night's 130-116 Los Angeles Lakers loss against the visiting Utah Jazz, L.A. fans took to Twitter to bemoan the club's various shortcomings throughout the contest. We sifted through the wreckage. Los Angeles certainly is hoping to pick up the pieces today, in an afternoon contest against the Cleveland...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Week 9 Games to Watch on the Cleveland Browns bye Week

Cleveland Browns are off to a 3-5 start on the 2022 season, in a spot where they will need to dig out of to be in playoff contention when the final stretch of the season comes. Soon Cleveland will get back Deshaun Watson, and expectations will come to form. Cleveland is on a week 9 bye week, there are other games to pay attention to though.
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Paul Pierce Says Kawhi Leonard Isn’t Held ‘Accountable Enough’

View the original article to see embedded media. Over the past few years, NBA fans have become accustomed to seeing Kawhi Leonard miss time due to injury, an unfortunate trend Paul Pierce believes has been largely brushed aside by the masses. The 2022–23 campaign has brought more of the same...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Bane’s 28, Morant’s good finish lead Grizzlies past Wizards

Desmond Bane scored 28 points, Ja Morant added 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies held on for a 103-97 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. After Washington rallied in the third quarter, the teams exchanged leads early in the fourth. Memphis went on a...
MEMPHIS, TN
Centre Daily

Best Bet: Lions Poor Defense Will Reward Bettors

The Detroit Lions defense ranks low in almost every significant statistical category. As a result of the struggles in the secondary, defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant has already been relieved of his duties. The defense has been unable to get off the field on third down, struggles against the run,...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton Feel for James Harden

Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers’ healthy streak ended. After starting the year off with a clear injury report, the Sixers have lost several key players to setbacks over the last few games. Joel Embiid missed three of the last four matchups due to knee soreness and a non-COVID illness. De’Anthony...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

The NFL Has Not Seen a Win Streak Like the Titans’ in Some Time

NASHVILLE – Winning is nothing new for the Tennessee Titans. The way they have done it recently, however, is a bit old-fashioned. Tennessee has won five straight ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Only the Philadelphia Eagles, at 8-0, currently have a longer streak. The Minnesota Vikings have a five-game win streak of their own.
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Panthers’ Tkachuk suspended 2 games by NHL for high-sticking

Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk was suspended for two games by the NHL on Sunday for high-sticking Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick the previous night. The play occurred with 38 seconds remaining in the third period of the Kings’ 5-4 win over the Panthers when Tkachuk jabbed Quick in the head after the goalie had made a save and covered up the puck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Initial Thoughts: Panthers Hit Season’s Low Point Against Bengals

Oh how things can change so quickly. Last week the Panthers were heading to Atlanta to compete for the division lead- albeit with a losing record. There was an air of misplaced excitement that Carolina might weirdly have something to play for this season despite all of its prior struggles.
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Falcons Abandon Running Game in Fourth Quarter Against Chargers

The Atlanta Falcons offense is built around the run game. With a committee of three running backs, the Falcons average 4.7 yards per carry, which ranks 12th in the NFL. The Falcons run game was working again Sunday, but Atlanta fell 20-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers. The return of...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Magic Runs Out vs. Vikings?

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is likely frustrated following a difficult 20-17 loss against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field. Heinicke and the Commanders held a 17-7 lead early in the fourth quarter after he threw his second touchdown of the day to wide receiver Dax Milne. However,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Bills BREAKING: Jordan Poyer OUT - Buffalo vs. Jets Preview GAMEDAY

The Buffalo Bills travel to play the New York Jets in an AFC East Division battle on Sunday from MetLife Stadium. The Bills sit atop the division while the Jets are tied with Miami at 5-3 for second place. The Bills, who have beaten the Jets in four straight meetings,...
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Has ‘No Timetable’ For Return

View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has played just two games this season after returning on opening night from an ACL tear that was suffered in the 2021 playoffs. After missing the entire 2021-22 season, Leonard came back for just two games, and has been sidelined since. The team is being very vague about the nature of his injury, still listing his absence as "injury management."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

‘It Was Big’: Reggie Bullock Delivers When Mavs Needed Most vs. Jazz

It wasn't until just 35.5 seconds were remaining in regulation of the Dallas Mavericks' 103-100 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday that Reggie Bullock scored his first points of the game. While it was his only made shot, It was the team's biggest shot of the night — converting a made corner 3-pointer to give the Mavs a five-point lead.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Two Dogs, Gary and Hutchinson, Ready to Hunt Quarterbacks

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Rashan Gary’s face lit up when he was told that Aiden Hutchinson had called him a “dog.”. “Word. He’s a dog himself, man,” Gary said on Thursday, a few days before the Green Bay Packers play at the Detroit Lions. “A little hot take: I feel like Michigan’s becoming the new Pass Rusher U. A little hot take on that. Man, he’s a great guy, great competitor. You see it on tape. I’ve been watching him since college.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Delaware Blue Coats Announce 2022-23 Roster

The Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliated team of the Philadelphia 76ers, have announced their roster for the 2022-23 season. Their post about the roster does come with some notes regarding certain players on the roster, including the contract statuses of Foster Jr. and Champagnie, both of who are on two-way contracts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

